  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Main Street Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAIN   US56035L1044

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

(MAIN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
39.22 USD   -0.05%
07:01aMain Street Announces First Quarter 2023 Private Loan Portfolio Activity
PR
04/05Main Street Capital Invests $22 Million in Portable Lighting Product Supplier Infinity X1
MT
04/05Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment
PR
Main Street Announces First Quarter 2023 Private Loan Portfolio Activity

04/12/2023 | 07:01am EDT
HOUSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce the following recent activity in its private loan portfolio. During the first quarter of 2023, Main Street originated new or increased commitments in its private loan portfolio of $12.9 million and funded total investments across its private loan portfolio with a cost basis totaling $43.7 million.

The following represent notable new private loan commitments and investments during the first quarter of 2023:

  • Increased commitment of $4.9 million in a first lien senior secured incremental loan to a provider of outsourced marketing services that help brands and retailers manage all parts of the consumer lifecycle; and
      
  • $4.0 million in a first lien senior secured loan to a provider of user experience research automation software which enables customers to test and benchmark insights on any digital product.

As of March 31, 2023, Main Street's private loan portfolio included total investments at cost of approximately $1.5 billion across 86 unique borrowers. The private loan portfolio, as a percentage of cost, included 96.7% invested in first lien debt investments and 3.3% invested in equity investments or other securities.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.  Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

 

Contacts: 

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, dhyzak@mainstcapital.com

Jesse E. Morris, CFO and COO, jmorris@mainstcapital.com

713-350-6000


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | ken@dennardlascar.com

Zach Vaughan | zvaughan@dennardlascar.com

713-529-6600

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-street-announces-first-quarter-2023-private-loan-portfolio-activity-301795095.html

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer