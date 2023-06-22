Analysts' and Investors' Day
June 2023
Main StreetCapital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com.com
Main
Corp
NYSE:
Disclaimers
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) cautions that statements in this presentation that are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may impact our future results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on current conditions as of June 22, 2023, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our goals, beliefs, strategies, future operating results and cash flows, operating expenses, investment originations and performance, available capital, payment and the tax attributes of future dividends and shareholder returns. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in any forward- looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including, without limitation: our continued effectiveness in raising, investing and managing capital; adverse changes in the economy generally or in the industries in which our portfolio companies operate; the impacts of macroeconomic factors on MAIN and its portfolio companies' business and operations, liquidity and access to capital, and on the U.S. and global economies, including impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health crises, risk of recession, inflation, supply chain constraints or disruptions and rising interest rates; changes in laws and regulations or business, political and/or regulatory conditions that may adversely impact our operations or the operations of our portfolio companies; the operating and financial performance of our portfolio companies and their access to capital; retention of key investment personnel; competitive factors; and such other factors described under the captions "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained herein to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.
Main Street Capital Corporation
MAIN has filed a registration statement (which includes a prospectus) with the SEC for any offering to which this communication may relate and may file one or more supplements to the prospectus in the future.
Before you invest in any of MAIN's securities, you should read the registration statement, the prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement(s) in order to fully understand all of the implications and risks of an offering of MAIN's securities. You should also read other documents MAIN has filed with the SEC for more complete information about MAIN and its securities offerings. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, MAIN will arrange to send you any applicable prospectus and prospectus supplement if you request such materials by calling us at (713) 350-6000. These materials are also made available, free of charge, on our website at www.mainstcapital.com. Information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into this communication.
The summary descriptions and other information included herein are intended only for informational purposes and convenient reference. The information contained herein is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal or tax advice or investment recommendations. Before making an investment decision with respect to MAIN, investors are advised consult with their tax, financial, investment and legal advisors.
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
A Differentiated Approach
Focus on Lower Middle Market debt and equity investment strategy and internally managed operating structure differentiates MAIN from other investment firms
Attractive and growing Asset Management Business, primarily driven by strong direct lending capabilities, provides further differentiation
Primarily Invests in the under-served Lower Middle Market (LMM)
- Targets companies with revenue between $10 million - $150 million; EBITDA between $3 million - $20 million
Equity investments are key component of LMM portfolio
- Key contributor to our 112% growth (5.0% CAGR) in net asset value (NAV) per share since 2007 through March 31, 2023
- Generate dividend income and realized gains to support dividend growth
Internally-managed operating structure
- Alignment of interests between MAIN management and shareholders
- Provides cost efficient model with significant operating leverage
Attractive asset management advisory business Significant management ownership / investment in MAIN
Strong capitalization and liquidity position - stable, long-term debt and significant available liquidity to take advantage of future opportunities
- Favorable opportunities in capital markets through investment grade rating of BBB-/Stable from Standard & Poor's Global Ratings and BBB-/Stable from Fitch Ratings
- Total liquidity in excess of $670 million at May 31, 2023(1)
(1) Includes cash and undrawn portion of debt capital as of May 31, 2023
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
LMM Investment Strategy
LMM investment strategy differentiates MAIN from its competitors and provides attractive risk-adjusted returns
Investment Objectives
- High cash yield from secured debt investments (12.4% weighted- average cash coupon as of March 31, 2023); plus
- Dividend income, fair value appreciation and periodic capital gains from equity investments
Investments are structured for (i) protection of capital, (ii) high recurring income and (iii) meaningful capital gain opportunity
Focus on self-sponsored, "one stop" financing opportunities
- Partner with business owners, management teams and entrepreneurs
- Provide highly customized financing solutions
- Recapitalization, buyout, growth and acquisition capital
- Extensive network of grass roots referral sources
- Strong and growing "Main Street" brand recognition / reputation
Investments have low correlation to the broader debt and equity markets and attractive risk-adjusted returns
Unique LMM strategy, combined with MAIN's perpetual capital structure and goal to be long-term partners, results in a highly diversified and high-quality investment portfolio
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
LMM Investment Opportunity
MAIN targets LMM investments in established, profitable companies
Characteristics of LMM provide beneficial risk- reward investment opportunities
Large and critical portion of U.S. economy
• 195,000+ domestic LMM businesses(1)
LMM is under-served from a capital perspective and less competitive
Inefficient asset class generates pricing inefficiencies
- Typical entry enterprise values between 4.5X - 6.5X EBITDA
- Typical entry leverage multiples between 2.0X - 4.0X EBITDA to MAIN debt investment
Partner relationship with the management teams of our portfolio companies vs. a "commoditized vendor of capital"
- Source: U.S. Census 2017 - U.S. Data Table by Enterprise Receipt Size; 2017 County Business Patterns and 2017 Economic Census; includes Number of Firms with Enterprise Receipt Size between $10,000,000 and $99,999,999
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Main Street Capital Corporation published this content on 22 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2023 17:50:06 UTC.