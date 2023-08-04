Investor Presentation
Second Quarter - 2023
Disclaimers
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) cautions that statements in this presentation that are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may impact our future results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on current conditions as of August 4, 2023, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our goals, beliefs, strategies, future operating results and cash flows, operating expenses, investment originations and performance, available capital, payment and the tax attributes of future dividends and shareholder returns. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including, without limitation: our continued effectiveness in raising, investing and managing capital; adverse changes in the economy generally or in the industries in which our portfolio companies operate; the impacts of macroeconomic factors on MAIN and its portfolio companies' business and operations, liquidity and access to capital, and on the U.S. and global economies, including impacts related to pandemics and other public health crises, risk of recession, inflation, supply chain constraints or disruptions and rising market index interest rates; changes in laws and regulations or business, political and/or regulatory conditions that may adversely impact our operations or the operations of our portfolio companies; the operating and financial performance of our portfolio companies and their access to capital; retention of key investment personnel; competitive factors; and such other factors described under the captions "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained herein to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.
MAIN has filed a registration statement (which includes a prospectus) with the SEC for any offering to which this communication may relate and may file one or more supplements to the prospectus in the future.
Before you invest in any of MAIN's securities, you should read the registration statement, the prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement(s) in order to fully understand all of the implications and risks of an offering of MAIN's securities. You should also read other documents MAIN has filed with the SEC for more complete information about MAIN and its securities offerings. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, MAIN will arrange to send you any applicable prospectus and prospectus supplement if you request such materials by calling us at (713) 350-6000. These materials are also made available, free of charge, on our website at www.mainstcapital.com. Information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into this communication.
The summary descriptions and other information included herein are intended only for informational purposes and convenient reference. The information contained herein is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal or tax advice or investment recommendations. Before making an investment decision with respect to MAIN, investors are advised consult with their tax, financial, investment and legal advisors.
Corporate Overview and Investment Strategy
2nd Quarter - 2023
MAIN is a Principal Investor in Private Debt and Equity
Focus on unique Lower Middle Market debt and equity investment strategy, Asset Management Business and internally managed operating structure differentiates MAIN from other investment firms
Internally-managed Business Development Company (BDC)
- IPO in 2007
- Over $6.7 billion in capital under management(1)
- Approximately $5.1 billion internally at MAIN(1)
- Over $1.6 billion as the investment adviser to external parties(1)
Primarily invests in the under-served Lower Middle Market (LMM)
- Targets companies with revenue between $10 million - $150 million; EBITDA between $3 million - $20 million
- Provides single source solutions, including a combination of first lien, senior secured debt and equity financing
Proprietary debt investments in privately held companies typically owned by private equity sponsors (Private Loans)
- Originated directly by MAIN or through strategic relationships with other investment funds
- First lien, senior secured debt investments
- Companies consistent with size of the companies in MAIN's LMM and Middle Market investment strategies
Debt investments in Middle Market companies
- First lien, senior secured and/or rated debt investments
- Larger companies than LMM investment strategy
Attractive asset management advisory business Significant management ownership / investment in MAIN Headquartered in Houston, Texas
- Capital under management includes undrawn portion of debt capital as of June 30, 2023
MAIN is a Principal Investor in Private Debt and Equity
MAIN's unique investment strategy, efficient operating structure and conservative capitalization are designed to provide sustainable, long-term growth in recurring monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation to our shareholders
Long-term focus on delivering our shareholders sustainable growth in net asset value and recurring dividends per share
Consistent cash dividend yield - dividends paid monthly
- MAIN has never decreased its monthly dividend rate
- 114% increase in monthly dividends from $0.33 per share paid in Q4 2007 to declared dividends of $0.705 per share for Q4 2023
- Supplemental dividends, paid or declared in addition to monthly dividends, of $0.775 per share during the last twelve months(1)
Owns two Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) Funds
- Main Street Mezzanine Fund (2002 vintage) and Main Street Capital III (2016 vintage)
- Provides access to 10-year, low cost, fixed rate U.S. government- backed leverage
Strong capitalization and liquidity position - stable, long-term debt and significant available liquidity to take advantage of opportunities
- Favorable opportunities in capital markets through issuer investment grade rating of BBB-/Stable from Standard & Poor's Global Ratings and BBB-/Stable from Fitch Ratings
- Total SBIC debentures of $350 million, the maximum amount permitted under current U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) regulations
- Includes dividends paid or declared as of August 4, 2023
