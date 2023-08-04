SUMMARY FACT SHEET
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
ABOUT US
- Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is a publicly traded (NYSE: MAIN) business development company (BDC) that primarily provides capital to private U.S. companies; MAIN is located in Houston, Texas and has over $6.7 billion of investment capital under management(1)
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE
- Maximize our portfolio's total return by generating (i) current income from our debt investments in lower middle market (LMM) companies and middle market companies and (ii) dividend income, capital appreciation and periodic realized gains from our equity and equity related investments in LMM companies
INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS
- Unique primary investment focus on LMM companies, which provides lower correlation to the broader debt and equity markets
- Historically growing cash dividend, paid monthly, provides recurring current income to shareholders
- LMM equity investments provide opportunities for tax efficient capital gains and capital appreciation; Net Asset Value (NAV) per share growth of 115% since 2007
- Efficient internally managed operating structure provides significant operating leverage, greater alignment of management and shareholder interests and greater shareholder returns
- Significant investment by MAIN's management and board of directors in MAIN's equity - approximately 3.5 million shares(2) or $140.7 million of market value(3)
- Members of MAIN's management team have over 100 years of collective investment experience and long-term working relationships together dating back over 20 years
- Enhanced opportunities in capital markets through investment grade ratings(4)
- Access to attractive leverage through two Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) subsidiaries; $350.0 million of total debentures, the maximum amount permitted under current SBA regulations
- Conservative, well capitalized balance sheet (net debt to NAV ratio(5)(6) of 0.87x)
HISTORICAL MONTHLY DIVIDENDS, NAV AND DISTRIBUTABLE
NET INVESTMENT INCOME (DNII)(5) PER SHARE
Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
SUMMARY FACT SHEET
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
INVESTMENT STRATEGY
- Invests in debt and equity investments in the under-served LMM
- Inefficient asset class with limited competition
- Secured debt with meaningful equity participation and attractive risk-adjusted returns
- Generally companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million
- Transaction types include growth/expansion initiatives, management buyout/change of control transactions, recapitalizations and acquisitions
- Debt investments originated directly by MAIN or through strategic relationships with other investment funds (Private Loans)
- First lien, senior secured debt investments in privately held companies
- Investments in companies that are similar in size to companies in LMM and Middle Market investment strategies
- Debt investments in Middle Market companies
- First lien, senior secured and/or rated debt investments
- Larger companies than LMM investment strategy
EFFICIENT AND LEVERAGEABLE OPERATING STRUCTURE
- MAIN is internally managed, which means that there are no external management fees or expenses; provides operating leverage to MAIN's business model and alignment of management and shareholders' interests
- MAIN's asset management business provides additional income diversification and the opportunity for greater shareholder returns
- Total non-interest operating expenses as a percentage of quarterly average total assets (Operating Expense to Assets Ratio) of 1.4% (1.0% excluding non-cash compensation expenses)(1)(2)
- Favorable comparison of Operating Expense to Assets Ratio to other BDCs (at 2.6%(3)(4)) and commercial banks (at 2.4%(5))
- Efficient cost structure drives greater shareholder returns
STABLE, RECURRING DIVIDENDS WITH HISTORICAL GROWTH
- Attractive, recurring monthly dividend with a current yield of 6.6%(6)
- DNII(2) is approximately 155% of regular monthly dividends(1)
- Declared fourth quarter 2023 regular monthly dividends ($0.705 per share for the quarter) represent a 6.8% increase over the fourth quarter of 2022 regular monthly dividends ($0.66 per share for the quarter)
- Paid supplemental dividend of $0.225 per share in June 2023; increases current dividend yield to 9.1%(7)
- Declared supplemental dividend of $0.275 per share to be paid in September 2023
- Regular monthly dividends per share growth of 114% from $0.33 per share in the fourth quarter of 2007 (first quarter after IPO; $1.32 per share annualized) to declared dividends of $0.705 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 ($2.82 per share annualized)(8)
- Cumulative dividends paid or declared from October 2007 IPO (at $15.00 per share) through the fourth quarter of 2023 equal $38.54 per share(8)
Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
SUMMARY FACT SHEET
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
HIGH QUALITY, MATURE AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
- Diversity adds structural protection to portfolio, revenue sources, income, cash flows and dividends
- Investments in 195 portfolio companies(4) (79 LMM, 88 Private Loan and 28 Middle Market)
- Significant diversification
- Average investment size of$18.4 million(1)(4)
- Largest total investment in individual portfolio company represents4.0% of total investment income(2) and 3.1% of total portfolio fair value (with most investments less than 1% of income and fair value)
- Nine investments on non-accrual, which represent 0.3% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and 1.7% at cost
- Total portfolio investments at fair value equal approximately 113% of cost basis
INDUSTRY(3)(4)
GEOGRAPHY(3)(4)(5)
26%
16%
22%
20% 16%
Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
MAIN FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Total Investment Income
($ in millions)
Year over Year Change
4%
(9)%
30%
30%
(2)
51%
$400.0
$360.0
$376.9
$320.0
$280.0
$289.0
$240.0
$247.8
$243.4
$233.4
$222.6
$200.0
$160.0
$120.0
$80.0
$40.0
$0.0
2018 2019
2020
2021
2022
YTD
(3)
2023
SUMMARY FACT SHEET
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
DNII(1)
($ in millions)
Year over Year Change
2%
(11)%
30%
32%
(2)
57%
$275.0
$250.0
$257.5
$225.0
$200.0
$194.7
$175.0
$168.3
$175.8
$150.0
$165.6
$149.6
$125.0
$100.0
$75.0
$50.0
$25.0
$0.0
2018 2019
2020
2021
2022
YTD
(3)
2023
(4)
Portfolio Investments
Total Portfolio Investments and DNII(1) per share
($ in millions, except per share data)
$4,800
$4.11
$4.20
$4,600
$4.00
$4,400
$3.80
$4,200
$3.46
$3.60
$4,000
$4,211
$4,102
$3.40
$3,800
$3.20
$3,600
$3.00
$3,400
$2.75
$2.67
$3,562
$3,200
$2.57
$2.80
$3,000
$2.29
$2.31
$2.39
$2.28
$2.82
$2.60
$2,800
$2.40
$2.09
$2.17
$2,600
$2,685
$2.20
$2,400
$1.77
$2,602
$2,200
$2,454
$2.00
$1.80
$2,000
$2,171
$1.60
$1,800
$1.25
$1,997
$1,600
$1.19
$1,800
$1.40
$1,400
$1.02
$1,563
$1.20
$1,200
$1.00
$1,286
$1,000
$0.80
$800
$924
$0.60
$600
$0.76
$658
$0.40
$400
$0.20
$200
$159
$408
$0
$106
$127
$0.00
2007 2008 2009
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
2021 2022 June
30,
(5)
2023
Portfolio Investments
DNII per Share(1)
DNII per Share (1)
Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
SUMMARY FACT SHEET
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
MAIN TOTAL RETURN(1) PERFORMANCE SINCE IPO
- Consistent market out-performance through various economic cycles
(2)
(3)
(4)
Notes:
- Indexed as of October 5, 2007 and last trading date is June 30, 2023
- Assumes dividends reinvested on date paid
- The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to track the performance of U.S. regional banks or thrifts that are publicly traded in the U.S.
- The S&P BDC Index measures the performance of Business Development Companies that trade on major U.S. exchanges; Constituents are float- adjusted market capitalization (FMC) weighted, subject to a single constituent weight cap of 10%
KEY INVESTOR CONTACTS
- Dwayne L. Hyzak, Chief Executive Officer - dhyzak@mainstcapital.com
- Jesse E. Morris, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President - jmorris@mainstcapital.com
Main Street Capital Corporation
1300 Post Oak Blvd, 8th Floor
Houston, Texas 77056
- 350-6000
www.mainstcapital.com
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Main Street Capital Corporation published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 16:17:57 UTC.