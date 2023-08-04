Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm, which is primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. The Company's portfolio investments supports management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in a variety of industry sectors. The Company invests primarily in secured debt investments, equity investments, warrants and other securities of LMM companies based in the United States and in secured debt investments of Middle Market companies generally headquartered in the United States. It owns various investment funds, including Main Street Mezzanine Fund, LP and Main Street Capital III, LP, collectively the Funds, and each of their general partners. The Funds are each licensed as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA).

Sector Corporate Financial Services