Main Street Capital : 3rd Quarter 2020 MAIN Debt Capital Markets Presentation
0
11/06/2020 | 11:15am EST
Debt Capital Markets Presentation
Third Quarter - 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Disclaimers
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) cautions that statements in this presentation that are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may impact our future results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on current conditions as of November 6, 2020, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our goals, beliefs, strategies, future operating results and cash flows, operating expenses, investment originations and performance, available capital, payment and the tax attributes of future dividends and stakeholder returns. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including, without limitation: our continued effectiveness in raising, investing and managing capital; adverse changes in the economy generally or in the industries in which our portfolio companies operate; the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our portfolio companies' business and operations, liquidity and access to capital, and on the U.S. and global economies, including public health requirements in response to the pandemic; changes in laws and regulations or business, political and/or regulatory conditions that may adversely impact our operations or the operations of our portfolio companies; the operating and financial performance of our portfolio companies and their access to capital; retention of key investment personnel; competitive factors; and such other factors described under the captions "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained herein to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.
MAIN has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and prospectus supplements) with the SEC for any offering to which this communication may relate and may file one or more supplements to the prospectus in the future.
Before you invest in any of MAIN's securities, you should read the registration statement and the applicable prospectus and prospectus supplement(s) in order to fully understand all of the implications and risks of an offering of MAIN's securities. You should also read other documents MAIN has filed with the SEC for more complete information about MAIN and its securities offerings. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, MAIN will arrange to send you any applicable prospectus and prospectus supplement if you request such materials by calling us at (713) 350-6000. These materials are also made available, free of charge, on our website at www.mainstcapital.com. Information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into this communication.
The summary descriptions and other information included herein are intended only for informational purposes and convenient reference. The information contained herein is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal or tax advice or investment recommendations. Before making an investment decision with respect to MAIN, investors are advised to carefully review an applicable prospectus to review the risk factors described or incorporated by reference therein, and to consult with their tax, financial, investment and legal advisors. These materials do not purport to be complete, and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the more detailed disclosures contained in an applicable prospectus and MAIN's related documentation.
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 2
Main Street Capital Corporation
3rd Quarter - 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 3
MAIN is a Principal Investor in Private Debt and Equity
Unique investment strategy, internally managed operating structure and focus on Lower Middle Market differentiates MAIN from other investment firms
Internally-managed Business Development Company (BDC)
IPO in 2007
$4.3 billion in capital under management(1)
$3.1 billion internally at MAIN(1)
$1.1 billion as a sub-adviser to a third party(1)
Primarily invests in the under-served Lower Middle Market (LMM)
Targets companies with revenue between $10 million - $150 million; EBITDA between $3 million - $20 million
Conservative capital structure with S&P rating of BBB-/Stable outlook
Debt investments in Middle Market companies
Larger companies than LMM investment strategy, with EBITDA between $20 million - $100 million
Debt investments originated in collaboration with other funds
Similar in size, structure and terms to LMM and Middle Market investments
Attractive asset management advisory business
Significant management ownership / investment in MAIN
Headquartered in Houston, Texas
Capital under management includes undrawn portion of debt capital as of September 30, 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 4
Investment Portfolio - By Type of Investment(1)
Total Investment Portfolio
$2,584.6 million
Total Debt Investments
$1,799.2 million
Debt Investments, 69.6%, $1,799.2m
Other Portfolio, 3.9%, $100.5m
First Lien Debt,
95.2%, $1,713.5m
Equity,
26.5%,
$684.9m
Junior Debt, 4.8%, $85.7m
Fair value as of September 30, 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 5
Unique Investment Strategy
MAIN's investment strategy differentiates MAIN from its competitors and provides highly attractive risk-adjusted returns
Lower Middle Market (LMM)
Proprietary investments that are difficult for investors to access
Companies with $10 - $150 million of revenues and $3 - $20 million of EBITDA
Customized financing solutions which include a combination of first lien, senior secured debt and equity
Large addressable market
High cash yield from debt investments
Dividend income, NAV growth and net realized gains from equity investments
Private Loans
Companies that are similar in size to LMM and Middle Market
First lien, senior secured debt investments in privately held companies originated through strategic relationships with other investment funds
Floating rate debt investments
Proprietary investments that can be difficult for investors to access
Investments with attractive risk-adjusted returns
Middle Market
Larger companies than LMM strategy, with EBITDA between $20 - $100 million
First lien, senior secured debt investments
Floating rate debt investments
Large addressable market
Can provide source of liquidity for MAIN as needed
Asset Management
Business
No investment capital at risk; monetizing value of MAIN's intangible assets
Significant contribution to net investment income
Source of stable, recurring fee income
Returns benefit MAIN stakeholders due to internally managed structure
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 6
Portfolio Highlights(1)
The benefits of MAIN's unique investment strategy has resulted in a high quality, diversified and mature investment portfolio
Lower Middle Market
$1,228.1 million of total investments
70 companies
$655.4 million of debt investments (53%)
$572.7 million of equity investments (47%)
Typical initial investment target of 75% debt / 25% equity
97% of debt investments are first lien(2)
Average investment size of $17.5 million at fair value or $15.2 million at cost
Weighted-averageeffective yield on debt of 11.6%(3)
Private Loans
$743.7 million of total investments
68 companies
$712.3 million of debt investments (96% of Private Loan portfolio)
96% of debt investments are first lien(2)
Average investment size of $12.1 million(2)
91% of debt investments bear interest at floating rates(2)
Weighted-averageeffective yield of 8.6%(3)
Middle Market
• $441.2 million of total investments
• 42 companies
• $431.5 million of debt investments (98% of Middle Market portfolio)
• 92% of debt investments are first lien(2)
• Average investment size of $12.3 million(2)
• 94% of debt investments bear interest at floating rates(2)
• Weighted-average effective yield of 7.9%(3)
As of September 30, 2020; investment amounts at fair value, unless otherwise noted
As of September 30, 2020; based on cost
Total Portfolio(4)
$2,584.6 million of total investments
193 companies
$1,799.2 million of debt investments (70%)
$785.4 million of equity investments (30%), including $100.5 million of Other Portfolio investments (4%)
95% of debt investments are first lien(2)
72% of debt investments bear interest at floating rates(2)
Weighted-averageeffective yield on debt investments of 9.5%(3)
As of September 30, 2020; weighted-average effective yield based on principal and includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status; Weighted average yield is calculated using the applicable floating rate as of September 30, 2020
Includes $71.1 million of equity investment relating to MAIN's wholly owned unconsolidated subsidiary, MSC Adviser I, LLC
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 7
Business Development Company (BDC) Background
Created by Congress in 1980 through the Small Business Investment Incentive Act of 1980 to facilitate the flow of capital to small and mid- sized U.S. businesses
Highly regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act)
Provide a way for individual investors to participate in equity and debt investments in private companies
Main Street Capital Corporation
Leverage
Regulatory restrictions on debt leverage levels require BDCs to maintain conservative leverage
Must maintain an asset to debt coverage ratio of at least 2.0x, unless the BDC has obtained Board or Shareholder approval to decrease the required asset to debt coverage ratio to 1.5x as provided for under the Small Business Credit Availability Act passed in December 2017
Portfolio Diversification
BDCs maintain sufficient diversification in order to protect stakeholders from excessive risks
BDCs must limit individual investment size and limit certain types of investments
Full Transparency
Detailed schedule of all investments (and related key terms) in quarterly reporting
Quarterly fair value mark to market accounting
Income Tax Treatment
As a Regulated Investment Company (RIC), BDCs generally do not pay corporate income taxes
To maintain RIC status and avoid paying corporate income taxes, BDCs must distribute at least 90% of taxable income (other than net capital gain) to investors
To avoid federal excise taxes, BDC's must distribute at least 98% of taxable income to investors
Tax treatment is similar to Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 8
MAIN Capital Structure
Current capitalization ($ in 000's)
September 30, 2020
% of Capitalization
Cash
$
27,121
Debt at parent
Credit Facility
253,000
9.7%
5.20% Notes due 2024(1)
450,000
17.2%
4.50% Notes due 2022(1)
185,000
7.1%
Total debt at parent
888,000
33.9%
Debt at subsidiaries
SBIC Debentures(1)
304,800
11.7%
Total debt at subsidiaries
304,800
11.7%
Total debt
1,192,800
45.6%
Book value of equity
1,423,182
54.4%
Total capitalization
$
2,615,982
100.0%
Debt / Capitalization
0.46x
Debt / Book equity
0.84x
Debt / Enterprise value(2)
0.38x
Debt / Market capitalization(2)
0.61x
Stock price / Net asset value per share(2)
1.37x
Debt amounts reflected at par value
Based on stock price of $29.57 as of September 30, 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 9
Conservative Leverage
As of September 30, 2020 ($ in 000's)
Parent(1)
SBICs
Total
Total Assets
$ 2,080,766
$
576,702
$
2,657,468
Debt Capital:
Revolving Credit Facility(2)
253,000
-
253,000
SBIC Debentures
-
298,835
298,835
Notes Payable(3)
635,638
-
635,638
Total Debt
888,638
298,835
1,187,473
Net Asset Value (NAV)
1,147,098
276,084
1,423,182
Key Leverage Stats
Interest Coverage Ratio(4)
3.80x
4.52x
3.97x
Asset Coverage Ratio(5)
2.34x
1.89x
2.23x
Consolidated Asset Coverage Ratio - Regulatory(6)
N/A
N/A
2.60x
Debt to Assets Ratio
0.43x
0.52x
0.45x
Debt to NAV Ratio(7)
0.77x
1.10x
0.84x
Net Debt to NAV Ratio(8)(9)
0.76x
1.05x
0.82x
Assets at the BDC/RIC parent level represent the collateral available to MAIN's debt capital market investors
As of September 30, 2020, MAIN's credit facility had $740.0 million in total commitments with an accordion feature to increase up to $800.0 million; As of November 4, 2020, the total commitments under MAIN's credit facility were increased to $780.0 million; Borrowings under this facility are available to provide additional liquidity for investment and operational activities
Includes the carry value of both the 5.20% Notes ($452.0 million; $450.0 million par) and the 4.5% Notes ($183.7 million; $185.0 million par)
Distributable Net Investment Income (DNII)(9) + interest expense / interest expense on a trailing twelve month basis
Calculated as total assets divided by total debt at par, including SBIC Debentures ($304.8 million), 5.20% Notes ($450.0 million), and 4.50% Notes ($185.0 million)
Calculated per BDC regulations; SBIC Debentures are not included as "senior debt" for purposes of the BDC 200% asset coverage requirements pursuant to exemptive relief received by MAIN
Debt to NAV Ratio is calculated based upon the par value of debt
Net debt in this ratio includes par value of debt less cash and cash equivalents of $13.0 million, $14.1 million and $27.1 million for the Parent, SBICs, and Total, respectively
See reconciliation of DNII to Net Investment Income and Non-GAAP Information disclosures included on pages 37 and 39 of this presentation
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 10
Conservative Leverage - Regulatory
Passage of the Small Business Credit Availability Act in December 2017 provides the opportunity for BDCs to obtain board or shareholder approval to access additional leverage by lowering the required asset coverage to 1.50x (from 2.00x)
MAIN has historically operated at conservative regulatory leverage levels, in all cases with significant cushion to the historical (2.00x) regulatory limits, and proven through historical performance that MAIN does not require access to additional leverage to generate market leading returns
MAIN's Historical Asset Coverage Ratio:
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q3 20
Consolidated Asset Coverage Ratio - Regulatory(1)
3.37x
2.93x
2.92x
2.97x
3.67x
3.22x
2.89x
2.60x
Minimum Required Asset Coverage(2)
2.00x
2.00x
2.00x
2.00x
2.00x
2.00x
2.00x
2.00x
Cushion % above Miniumum Required Asset Coverage
69%
47%
46%
49%
84%
61%
45%
30%
Calculated per BDC regulations; SBIC Debentures are not included as "senior debt" for purposes of the 200% Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio requirements pursuant to exemptive relief received by MAIN
Minimum required asset coverage of 2.00x prior to passage of the Small Business Credit Availability Act; Minimum requirement of 2.00x remains in place for all BDCs unless board or shareholder approval is obtained to lower minimum requirement to 1.50x
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 11
Conservative Leverage - Excess Collateral Improves Over Time
MAIN's conservative use of leverage and use of equity to fund its growth results in significant excess collateral that provides protection to lenders
MAIN's management of its capital structure results in reduced risk profile for debt investors over time
Excess collateral available to unsecured lenders has increased by 97% since MAIN's first investment grade ("IG") debt issuance
($ millions)
9/30/2014
(1)
9/30/2020
Total Assets Excluding SBIC Assets
$
1,137
$
2,080
Add: Equity Value of SBIC Entities
(2)
$
218
$
272
Total Collateral Available to Secured Lenders
$
1,355
$
2,352
Less: Secured Debt (revolver borrowings)
$
(287)
$
(253)
Excess Collateral Available to Unsecured Lenders
$
1,068
$
2,099
Increase since first IG debt issuance
(3)
97%
Less: Unsecured Debt Outstanding (par value)
(91)
(635)
(4)
Remaining Excess Collateral Available to Unsecured
Lenders
977
1,464
Increase since first IG debt issuance
(3)
50%
Most recent information publicly reported prior to first IG debt issuance
Represents asset value in excess of SBIC debt; SBIC assets contain negative pledge in relation to SBIC debt; therefore equity at SBIC entities is effectively collateral for lenders
First IG notes issued in November 2014
Includes additional IG debt issuances in November 2017, April 2019 and December 2019
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 12
Key Credit Highlights
Experienced Management Team
with Strong Track Record
Efficient and Leverageable
Internally Managed
Operating Structure
Conservative Leverage
Unique Investment Strategy
High Quality Portfolio
Core executive management team has been together as a team for 15+ years
Extensive investment expertise and relationships
Significant management equity ownership
Meaningful operating cost advantage through efficient internally managed structure
Significant benefits through alignment of interests between management (stock ownership and incentive compensation) and investors
Industry leading operating expense efficiency
1940 Act requires a minimum 2.0x regulatory asset coverage ratio(1)
MAIN's asset coverage ratio is ~2.3x at the Parent level; ~2.6x on a regulatory basis
Conservative leverage position further enhanced through ongoing efficient capital raises through at-the-market, or ATM, equity issuance program
Unique investment strategy differentiates MAIN from its competitors and provides highly attractive risk-adjusted returns
Asset management advisory business significantly enhances MAIN's returns to its investors
Significant diversification
Debt investments primarily carry a first priority lien on the assets of the business
Permanent capital structure of BDC allows for long-term, patient investment strategy and overall approach
Minimum required asset coverage of 2.00x prior to passage of the Small Business Credit Availability Act; Minimum requirement of 2.00x remains in place unless Board or Shareholder approval is obtained to lower minimum requirement to 1.50x
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 13
MAIN Co-Founders and Executive Management Team
Dwayne Hyzak; CPA(1)(2)
CEO
David Magdol(1)(2)
President and CIO(3)
Vince Foster; CPA & JD(1)(2)
Executive Chairman
Jesse Morris; CPA
COO(4) and Executive Vice President
Brent Smith; CPA
CFO and Treasurer
Jason Beauvais; JD
SVP, GC, CCO(5) and Secretary
Member of MAIN Executive Committee
Member of MAIN Investment Committee
Chief Investment Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Compliance Officer
Main Street Capital Corporation
Co-foundedMAIN; Joined Main Street group in 2002; affiliated with Main Street group since 1999
Director of acquisitions / integration with Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR)
Manager with a Big 5 Accounting Firm's audit and transaction services groups
Co-foundedMAIN; Joined Main Street group in 2002
Vice President in Lazard Freres Investment Banking Division
Vice President of McMullen Group (John J. McMullen's Family Office)
Co-foundedMAIN and MAIN predecessor funds (1997)
Co-foundedQuanta Services (NYSE: PWR)
Partner in charge of a Big 5 Accounting Firm's Corporate Finance/Mergers and Acquisitions practice for the Southwest United States
Joined MAIN in 2019
Previously Executive Vice President with Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR)
Prior experience with a Big 5 Accounting Firm and a publicly-traded foodservice distribution company
Joined MAIN in 2014
Previously CFO with a publicly-traded oilfield services company
Prior experience with a Big 5 Accounting Firm and a publicly-traded financial consulting firm
Joined MAIN in 2008
Previously attorney for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) and associate in the corporate and securities section at Baker Botts LLP
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 14
Significant Management Ownership / Investment
Significant equity ownership by MAIN's management team, coupled with internally managed structure, provides alignment of interest between MAIN's management and our stakeholders
Includes members of MAIN's executive and senior management team and the members of MAIN's Board of Directors
Includes 1,132,207 shares, or approximately $29.6 million, purchased by Management as part of, or subsequent to, the MAIN IPO, including 14,056 shares, or approximately $0.4 million, purchased, directly or through MAIN's dividend reinvestment plan, in the quarter ended September 30, 2020
Based upon closing market price of $29.57/share on September 30, 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 15
Efficient and Leverageable Operating Structure
MAIN's internally managed operating structure provides significant operating leverage and greater returns for our stakeholders
"Internally managed" structure means no external management fees or expenses are paid
Alignment of interest between management and investors
Greater incentives to maximize increases to stakeholder value and rationalize debt and equity capital raises
100% of MAIN's management efforts and activities are for the benefit of the
BDC
MAIN targets total operating expenses(1) as a percentage of average assets (Operating Expense to Assets Ratio) at or less than 2%
Long-termactual results have significantly outperformed target
Industry leading Operating Expense to Assets Ratio of 1.3%(2)
Significant portion of total operating expenses (1) are non-cash
Non-cashexpense for restricted stock amortization was 33.1%(2) of total operating expenses (1)
Operating Expense to Assets Ratio of 0.9%(2) excluding non-cash restricted stock amortization expense
Total operating expenses, including non-cashshare-based compensation expense and excluding interest expense
Based upon the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 16
MAIN Maintains a Significant Operating Cost Advantage
Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Total Assets(1)
4.0%
3.5%
3.0%
2.5%
2.0%
1.5%
1.0%
0.5%
Other BDCs
MAIN Excl.
Excl.
Share-Based
Other
Share-Based
Commercial
0.0%
MAIN (2)
Comp. (3)
BDCs (4)(5)
Comp. (4)(6)
Banks (7)
Total operating expenses excluding interest expense
For the trailing twelve month period ended September 30, 2020
For the trailing twelve month period ended September 30, 2020, excluding non-cashshare-based compensation expense
Other BDCs includes dividend paying BDCs that have been publicly-traded for at least two years and have total assets greater than $500 million based on individual SEC Filings as of December 31, 2019; specifically includes: AINV, ARCC, BBDC, BKCC, CCAP, CGBD, CSWC, FDUS, FSK, GAIN, GBDC, GSBD, HTGC, MRCC, NEWT, NMFC, OCSI, OCSL, OFS, PFLT, PNNT, PSEC, SAR, SCM, SLRC, SUNS, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX and WHF
Calculation represents the average for the companies included in the group and is based upon the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2020 as derived from each company's SEC filings
Calculation represents the average for the companies included in the group and excludes non-cashshare-based compensation. Based upon the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2020 as derived from each company's SEC filings
Source: SNL Financial. Calculation represents the average for the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2020 and includes commercial banks with a market capitalization between $500 million and $3 billion
structure, with limited overall leverage and low cost, long-term debt
Capital structure is designed to correlate, and compliment expected duration and fixed/floating rate nature of investment portfolio assets
$740.0 million Credit Facility (1)
Notes Payable
Notes Payable
SBIC Debentures (3)
L+1.875% floating (2.0%(2))
4.5% fixed
5.2% fixed
3.4% fixed
(weighted average)
September 2023 (fully revolving until maturity)
Redeemable at MAIN's
option at any time, subject to certain make whole provisions; Matures December 1, 2022
Redeemable at MAIN's
option at any time, subject to certain make whole provisions; Matures
May 1, 2024
Various dates between
2021 - 2030
(weighted average duration
= 5.5 years)
$253.0 million
$185.0 million
$450.0 million
$304.8 million
As of September 30, 2020 MAIN's credit facility had $740.0 million in total commitments from 18 relationship banks, with an accordion feature which could increase total commitments up to $800.0 million; As of November 4, 2020, the total commitments under this facility were increased to $780.0 million
Revolver rate reflects the rate based on LIBOR as of September 30, 2020 and effective as of the contractual reset date as of October 1, 2020
MAIN's SBIC licenses provided for total SBIC debenture capacity of $350.0 million, resulting in undrawn capacity at September 30, 2020 of $45.2 million
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 18
Long-term Maturity of Debt Obligations
MAIN's conservative
capital structure provides long-term access to attractively- priced and structured debt facilities
• Allows for investments
in assets with long-term
holding periods / illiquid
positions and greater
yields and overall
(in millions)
$400
$350
$300
$250
$200
$150
$450.0
$16.0
returns
• Provides downside
protection and liquidity
through economic
cycles
• Allows MAIN to be
opportunistic during
periods of economic
uncertainty
$253.0
Internally
Externally
Managed
Managed
$100
MAIN (2)
$185.0
BDC's (3)(5)
BDC's (4)(5)
$50
$63.8
$75.0
$75.0
$35.0
$40.0
$0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Credit Facility (1)
SBIC debentures
4.50% Notes due 2022 (2)
5.20% Notes due 2024 (3)
Based upon outstanding balance as of September 30, 2020; Total commitments at September 30, 2020 were $740.0 million; As of November 4, 2020, total commitments were increased to $780.0 million
Issued in November 2017; redeemable at MAIN's option at any time, subject to certain make-whole provisions
Originally issued in April 2019 with follow-on issuances in December 2019 and July 2020; redeemable at MAIN's option at any time, subject to certain make-whole provisions
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 19
Interest Rate Impact and Sensitivity
While MAIN's financial results are subject to significant impact from changes in interest rates, upside is greater than downside due to majority fixed rate debt obligations and majority floating rate debt investments with minimum interest rate floors
79% of MAIN's outstanding debt obligations have fixed interest rates(4), limiting the increase in interest expense
72% of MAIN's debt investments bear interest at floating rates(4), the majority of which contain contractual minimum index rates, or "interest rate floors" (weighted-average floor of approximately 110 basis points)(5)
Provides MAIN the opportunity to achieve significant increases in net investment income if interest rates increase, with limited remaining negative impact if interest rates decrease
The following table illustrates the approximate annual changes in the components of MAIN's net investment income due to hypothetical increases (decreases) in interest rates(1)(2) (dollars in thousands):
Increase
Basis Point
Increase
(Increase)
Increase
(Decrease) in Net
Increase
(Decrease)
Decrease
(Decrease) in
Investment
(Decrease) in
in Interest
in Interest
Net Investment
Income per
Interest Rate
Income
Expense(3)
Income
Share(6)
(150)
(974)
392
(582)
(0.01)
(125)
(883)
392
(491)
(0.01)
(100)
(783)
392
(391)
(0.01)
(75)
(683)
392
(291)
-
(50)
(583)
392
(191)
-
(25)
(483)
392
(91)
-
25
626
(633)
(7)
-
50
1,280
(1,265)
15
-
75
1,965
(1,898)
67
-
100
4,581
(2,530)
2,051
0.03
125
7,712
(3,163)
4,549
0.07
150
11,029
(3,795)
7,234
0.11
Assumes no changes in the portfolio investments, outstanding revolving credit facility borrowings or other debt obligations existing as of September 30, 2020
Assumes that all LIBOR and prime rates would change effective immediately on the first day of the period. However, the actual contractual LIBOR rate reset dates would in future periods generally on either a monthly or quarterly basis across both the investments and our revolving credit facility
The hypothetical (increase) decrease in interest expense would be impacted by the changes in the amount of debt outstanding under our revolving credit facility, with interest expense (increasing) decreasing as the debt outstanding under our revolving credit facility increases (decreases)
As of September 30, 2020
Weighted-averageinterest rate floor calculated based on debt principal balances as of September 30, 2020
Per share amount is calculated using shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 20
At-The-Market (ATM) Equity Program
ATM Equity Program provides efficient, low cost capital
Provides permanent capital to match growth of LMM investments on an as-needed basis
Provides significant economic cost savings compared to traditional overnight equity offerings
Provides permanent capital to match indefinite or long-term holding period for LMM investments
Facilitates maintenance of conservative leverage position
Issued equity is accretive to NAV per share
Provides significant benefits vs traditional overnight equity offerings
Provides equity capital and liquidity on an as-needed basis, avoiding dilution from larger overnight equity offerings
Provides equity capital at significantly lower cost
Avoids negative impact to stock price from larger overnight equity offerings
Raised net proceeds of $471.2 million since inception in 2015(1)
Average sale price is approximately 63% above average NAV per share over same period(1)
Resulted in economic cost savings of approximately $23.9 million when compared to traditional overnight equity offering(1)(2)
Through September 30, 2020
Assumes 6% all-in cost for traditional overnight equity offering
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 21
Lower Middle Market (LMM) Investment Strategy
LMM investment strategy differentiates MAIN from its competitors and provides attractive risk- adjusted returns
Investment Objectives
High cash yield from secured debt investments (10.8% weighted- average cash coupon as of September 30, 2020); plus
Dividend income and periodic capital gains from equity investments
Investments are structured for (i) protection of capital, (ii) high recurring income and (iii) meaningful capital gain opportunity
Focus on self-sponsored, "one stop" financing opportunities
Partner with business owners and entrepreneurs
Recapitalization, buyout, growth and acquisition capital
Extensive network of grass roots referral sources
Strong and growing "Main Street" brand recognition / reputation
Provide customized financing solutions
Investments have low correlation to the broader debt and equity markets and attractive risk-adjusted returns
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 22
LMM Investment Opportunity
MAIN targets LMM investments in established, profitable companies
Characteristics of LMM provide beneficial risk- reward investment opportunities
Large and critical portion of U.S. economy
175,000+ domestic LMM businesses(1)
LMM is under-served from a capital perspective and less competitive
Inefficient asset class generates pricing inefficiencies
Typical entry enterprise values between 4.5X - 6.5X EBITDA
Typical entry leverage multiples between 2.0X - 4.0X EBITDA to MAIN debt investment
Partner relationship with the management teams of our
portfolio companies vs a "commoditized vendor of capital"
Source: U.S. Census 2012 - U.S. Data Table by Enterprise Receipt Size; 2012 County Business Patterns and 2012 Economic Census; includes Number of Firms with Enterprise Receipt Size between $10,000,000 and $99,999,999
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 23
Private Loan Investment Strategy
Private Loan portfolio investments are primarily debt investments in privately held companies which have been originated through strategic relationships with other investment funds on a collaborative basis, and are often referred to in the debt markets as "club deals"
Investment Objectives
Access proprietary investments with attractive risk-adjusted return characteristics
Generate cash yield to support MAIN monthly dividend
Investment Characteristics
Investments in companies that are consistent with the size of companies in our LMM and Middle Market portfolios
Proprietary investments originated through strategic relationships with other investment funds on a collaborative basis
Current Private Loan portfolio companies have weighted-average EBITDA of approximately $54.2 million(1)
Investments in secured debt investments
First lien, senior secured debt investments
Floating rate debt investments
8% - 12% targeted gross yields
Weighted-averageeffective yield(2) of 8.6%(3)
Net returns positively impacted by lower overhead requirements and modest use of leverage
Floating rate debt investments provide matching with MAIN's floating rate credit facility
This calculation excludes four Private Loan portfolio companies as EBITDA is not a meaningful metric for these portfolio companies
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
Weighted-averageeffective yield is calculated using the applicable floating interest rate as of September 30, 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 24
Middle Market Debt Investment Strategy
MAIN maintains a portfolio of debt investments in Middle Market companies
Investment Objective
Generate cash yield to support MAIN monthly dividend
Investments in secured and/or rated debt investments
First lien, senior secured debt investments
Floating rate debt investments
Larger companies than the LMM investment strategy
Current Middle Market portfolio companies have weighted-average EBITDA of approximately $110.5 million(1)
Net returns positively impacted by lower overhead requirements and modest use of leverage
Floating rate debt investments provide matching with MAIN's floating rate credit facility
This calculation excludes one Middle Market portfolio company as EBITDA is not a meaningful metric for this portfolio company
Source: National Center for The Middle Market; includes number of U.S. domestic businesses with revenues between $10 million and $1 billion
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
Weighted-averageeffective yield is calculated using the applicable floating interest rate as of September 30, 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 25
Asset Management Business
MAIN's asset management business represents additional income diversification and the opportunity for greater shareholder returns
MAIN's internally managed operating structure provides MAIN's shareholders the benefits of this asset management business
In May 2012, MAIN(1) entered into an investment sub-advisory agreement with the investment adviser to MSC Income Fund, Inc. ("MSIF")(2), a non-listed BDC
MAIN(1) provided asset management services, including sourcing, diligence and post-investment monitoring
MAIN(1) historically received 50% of the total management fees and incentive fees paid by MSIF
Base management fee of 2% of total assets
Inventive fees - 20% of net investment income above a hurdle rate and 20% of net realized capital gains
In October 2020, MAIN(1) closed an agreement with the former investment adviser to MSIF to become the sole investment adviser to and administrator of
MSIF
The fund changed its name to MSC Income Fund, Inc.
MAIN(1) will receive 100% of the management fees and incentive fees
Base management fee reduced from 2.0% to 1.75% of total assets
No change to incentive fee calculation
Benefits to MAIN
No significant increases to MAIN's operating costs to provide services (utilize existing infrastructure and leverage fixed costs and existing investment capabilities)
Monetizing the value of MAIN franchise
Significant positive impact on MAIN's financial results
$2.2 million contribution to net investment income in the third quarter of 2020(2)
$6.7 million contribution to net investment income in the nine months ended September 30, 2020(2)
$11.7 million contribution to net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2019(2)
$71.1 million of cumulative unrealized appreciation as of September 30, 2020
Through MAIN's wholly owned unconsolidated subsidiary, MSC Adviser I, LLC
Formerly known as HMS Income Fund, Inc. prior to name change effective October 30, 2020
Contribution to Net Investment Income includes (a) dividend income received by MAIN from MSC Adviser I, LLC and (b) operating expenses allocated from MAIN to MSC Adviser I, LLC
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 26
Total Investment Portfolio
Diversity provides structural protection to investment portfolio, revenue sources, income, and cash flows
Includes complementary LMM debt and equity investments, Private Loan debt investments and Middle Market debt investments
Total investment portfolio at fair value consists of approximately 47% LMM / 29% Private Loan / 17% Middle Market / 7% Other(1)
Portfolio investments
180 LMM, Private Loan and Middle Market portfolio companies
Average investment size of $13.3 million(2)
Largest individual portfolio company represents 2.9%(3) of total investment income and 2.8% of total portfolio fair value (most investments are less than 1%)
Twelve non-accrual investments, which represent 2.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and 7.1% at cost.
Weighted-averageeffective yield(4) of 9.5%
Significant diversification
•
Issuer
•
Geography
•
Industry
•
End markets
•
Transaction type
•
Vintage
Other includes MSC Adviser I, LLC, MAIN's External Investment Manager
As of September 30, 2020; based on cost
Based upon total investment income for the trailing twelve month period ended September 30, 2020
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 27
Portfolio Snapshot - Significant Diversification
12/31/2017
12/31/2018
12/31/2019
9/30/2020
Number of Portfolio Companies
Lower Middle Market
70
69
69
70
Private Loans
54
59
65
68
Middle Market
62
56
51
42
Other Portfolio(1)
11
11
11
12
Total
197
195
196
192
$ Invested - Cost Basis
Lower Middle Market
$
776.5
$
990.9
$
1,002.2
$
1,063.6
% of Total
38.7%
43.7%
41.2%
42.0%
Private Loans
$
489.2
$
553.3
$
734.8
$
823.0
% of Total
24.4%
24.4%
30.3%
32.6%
Middle Market
$
629.7
$
608.8
$
572.3
$
515.5
% of Total
31.4%
26.8%
23.6%
20.4%
Other Portfolio(1)
$
109.4
$
116.0
$
118.4
$
126.2
% of Total
5.5%
5.1%
4.9%
5.0%
Total
$
2,004.8
$
2,269.0
$
2,427.7
$
2,528.2
Excludes the External Investment Manager, as described in MAIN's public filings
Excluding MAIN's Other Portfolio investments and the External Investment Manager, as described in MAIN's public filings, which represent approximately 5% of the total portfolio
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 31
Diversified Total Portfolio (as a Percentage of Cost) (1)
Invested Capital by Transaction Type
Invested Capital by Geography (2)
LBO/MBO
39%
21%
20%
19%
45%
26%
14%
12%
4%
Recapitalization/
Acquisition
Refinancing
Growth Capital
Excluding MAIN's Other Portfolio investments and the External Investment Manager, as described in MAIN's public filings, which represent approximately 5% of the total portfolio
Based upon portfolio company headquarters and excluding any MAIN investments headquartered outside the U.S., which represent approximately 2% of the total portfolio
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 32
LMM Investment Portfolio
LMM Investment Portfolio consists of a diversified mix of secured debt and lower cost basis equity investments
70 portfolio companies / $1,228.1 million in fair value
47% of total investment portfolio at fair value
Debt yielding 11.6%(1) (66% of LMM portfolio at cost)
97% of debt investments have first lien position
66% of debt investments earn fixed-rate interest
Approximately 790 basis point net cash interest margin vs
"matched" fixed interest rate on SBIC debentures
Equity in 99% of LMM portfolio companies representing 41% average ownership position (34% of LMM portfolio at cost)
Opportunity for fair value appreciation, capital gains and cash dividend income
61% of LMM companies(2) with direct equity investment are currently paying dividends
Fair value appreciation of equity investments supports Net Asset Value per share growth
Lower entry multiple valuations, lower cost basis
$164.5 million, or $2.49 per share, of cumulative pre-tax net unrealized appreciation at September 30, 2020
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
Includes the LMM companies which (a) MAIN is invested in direct equity and (b) are treated as flow-through entities for tax purposes; based upon dividend income for the trailing twelve month period ended September 30, 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 33
LMM Investment Portfolio
LMM Investment Portfolio is a pool of high quality, seasoned assets with attractive risk-adjusted return characteristics
Main Street Capital Corporation
Median LMM portfolio credit statistics:
Senior leverage of 2.7x EBITDA through MAIN debt position
2.7x EBITDA to senior interest coverage
Total leverage of 2.8x EBITDA including debt junior in priority to
MAIN
Average investment size of $17.5 million at fair value or $15.2 million on a cost basis (less than 1% of total investment portfolio)
Opportunistic, selective posture toward new investment activity over the economic cycle
High quality, seasoned LMM portfolio
Total LMM portfolio investments at fair value equals 115% of cost
Equity component of LMM portfolio at fair value equals 159% of cost
Significant portion of LMM portfolio has de-leveraged and a majority of the LMM portfolio investments have experienced equity appreciation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 34
Private Loan Investment Portfolio
Private Loan Investment Portfolio provides a diversified mix of investments and sources of income to complement the LMM Investment Portfolio
68 investments / $743.7 million in fair value
29% of total investment portfolio at fair value
Average investment size of $12.1 million(1) (less than 1% of total portfolio)
Investments in secured debt instruments
93% of Private Loan portfolio is secured debt
96% of Private Loan debt portfolio is first lien term debt
Debt yielding 8.6%(2)
91% of Private Loan debt investments bear interest at floating rates(3), providing matching with MAIN's floating rate credit facility
Greater than 550 basis point net cash interest margin vs
"matched" floating rate on the MAIN credit facility
As of September 30, 2020; based on cost
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
89% of floating interest rates on Private Loan debt investments are subject to contractual minimum "floor" rates
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 35
Middle Market Investment Portfolio
Middle Market Investment Portfolio provides a diversified mix of investments and diverse sources of income to complement the LMM Investment Portfolio and a potential source of liquidity for MAIN's future investment activities
As of September 30, 2020; based on cost
42 investments / $441.3 million in fair value
17% of total investment portfolio at fair value
Average investment size of $12.3 million(1) (less than 1% of total portfolio)
Investments in secured and/or rated debt investments
94% of Middle Market portfolio is secured debt
92% of Middle Market debt portfolio is first lien term debt
Debt yielding 7.9%(2)
94% of Middle Market debt investments bear interest at floating rates(3), providing matching with MAIN's floating rate credit facility
Greater than 500 basis point net cash interest margin vs
"matched" floating rate on the MAIN credit facility
More investment liquidity compared to LMM
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
74% of floating interest rates on Middle Market debt investments are subject to contractual minimum "floor" rates
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 36
Non-GAAP Information
Distributable net investment income is net investment income, as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense which is non-cash in nature. MAIN believes presenting distributable net investment income and the related per share amount is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure of information for analyzing its financial performance since share-based compensation does not require settlement in cash. However, distributable net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, distributable net investment income should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing MAIN's financial performance.
Net Debt to NAV Ratio is calculated as the Debt to NAV Ratio as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except that total debt is reduced by cash and cash equivalents. Main Street believes presenting the Net Debt to NAV Ratio is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial position and leverage. However, the Net Debt to NAV Ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for the Debt to NAV Ratio and other financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, the Net Debt to NAV Ratio should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing Main Street's financial position.
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 37
Main Street Capital Corporation
Appendix
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 38
MAIN Income Statement Summary
Q3 20 vs. Q3 19
($ in 000's)
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20(1)
Q2 20
Q3 20
% Change(2)
Total Investment Income
$
60,068
$
60,649
$
56,150
$
52,007
$
51,954
(14)%
Expenses:
Interest Expense
(12,893)
(13,122)
(12,441)
(11,898)
(12,489)
3%
G&A Expense
(5,591)
(5,477)
(4,327)
(5,998)
(6,442)
(15)%
Distributable Net Investment Income (DNII)(3)
41,584
42,050
39,382
34,111
33,023
(21)%
DNII Margin %
69.2%
69.3%
70.1%
65.6%
63.6%
Share-based compensation
(2,572)
(2,803)
(2,837)
(2,817)
(2,561)
NM
Net Investment Income
39,012
39,247
36,545
31,294
30,462
(22)%
Net Realized Loss
(5,876)
(949)
(21,866)
(8,584)
(13,874)
(136)%
Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation)
(3,246)
(23,533)
(194,381)
13,164
63,114
2,044%
Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
4,012
1,249
8,264
7,495
(1,507)
(138%)
Net Increase in Net Assets
$
33,902
$
16,014
$
(171,438)
$
43,369
$
78,195
131%
Net Investment Income Per Share
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.57
$
0.48
$
0.46
(26)%
DNII Per Share
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
0.61
$
0.52
$
0.50
(24)%
Excludes the effect of the $0.5 million realized loss recognized in the first quarter of 2020 on the repayment of the SBIC debentures issued prior to the date of the Main Street Capital II, LP acquisition which had previously been accounted for on the fair value method of accounting and the related accounting reversals of prior unrealized depreciation; The net effect of this item has no effect on Net Increase in Net Assets or Distributable Net Investment Income
Percent change from prior year is based upon impact (increase/(decrease)) on Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets
See Non-GAAP Information disclosures included on page 37 of this presentation. NM - Not Measurable / Not Meaningful
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 39
MAIN Per Share Change in Net Asset Value (NAV)
($ per share)
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20(1)
Q2 20
Q3 20
Beginning NAV
$
24.17
$
24.20
$
23.91
$
20.73
$
20.85
Distributable Net Investment Income(4)
0.66
0.66
0.61
0.52
0.50
Share-Based Compensation Expense
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.04)
Net Realized Loss
(0.09)
(0.01)
(0.34)
(0.13)
(0.21)
Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation)
(0.05)
(0.37)
(3.01)
0.20
0.95
Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
0.06
0.02
0.13
0.11
(0.02)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets
0.54
0.26
(2.65)
0.66
1.18
Regular Monthly Dividends to Shareholders
(0.615)
(0.615)
(0.615)
(0.615)
(0.615)
Supplemental Dividends to Shareholders
-
(0.24)
-
-
-
Accretive Impact of Stock Offerings(2)
0.09
0.28
0.06
0.16
0.06
Other(3)
0.01
0.02
0.02
(0.09)
0.04
Ending NAV
$
24.20
$
23.91
$
20.73
$
20.85
$
21.52
Weighted Average Shares
63,297,943
63,775,000
64,536,471
65,303,580
66,110,555
Certain fluctuations in per share amounts are due to rounding differences between quarters.
Excludes the effect of the $0.5 million realized loss recognized in the first quarter of 2020 on the repayment of the SBIC debentures issued prior to the date of the Main Street Capital II, LP acquisition which had previously been accounted for on the fair value method of accounting and the related accounting reversals of prior unrealized depreciation; The net effect of this item has no effect on Net Increase in Net Assets or Distributable Net Investment Income
Includes accretive impact of shares issued through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) and ATM program
Includes differences in weighted-average shares utilized for calculating changes in NAV during the period and actual shares outstanding utilized in computing ending NAV and other minor changes
See reconciliation of DNII to Net Investment Income and Non-GAAP Information disclosures included on pages 37 and 39 of this presentation
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Page 40
MAIN Balance Sheet Summary
($ in 000's, except per share amounts)
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
LMM Portfolio Investments
$
1,199,633
$
1,206,865
$
1,168,150
$
1,188,006
$
1,228,060
Middle Market Portfolio Investments
548,710
522,083
418,442
410,501
441,292
Private Loan Investments
627,893
692,117
629,094
653,824
743,684
Other Portfolio Investments
110,632
106,739
95,481
98,142
100,529
External Investment Manager
70,328
74,520
61,580
69,080
71,080
Cash and Cash Equivalents
52,281
55,246
54,188
68,539
27,121
Other Assets
55,901
53,979
48,553
57,703
45,702
Total Assets
$
2,665,378
$
2,711,549
$
2,475,488
$
2,545,795
$
2,657,468
Credit Facility
$
150,000
$
300,000
$
277,000
$
315,000
$
253,000
SBIC Debentures(1)
305,768
306,188
299,146
308,814
298,835
Notes Payable(2)
604,215
507,824
507,892
508,074
635,638
Other Liabilities
73,340
61,147
55,279
42,963
46,813
Net Asset Value (NAV)
1,532,055
1,536,390
1,336,170
1,370,944
1,423,182
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
2,665,378
$
2,711,549
$
2,475,487
$
2,545,795
$
2,657,468
Total Portfolio Fair Value as % of Cost
108%
107%
99%
100%
102%
Common Stock Price Data:
High Close
$
44.34
$
43.68
$
45.00
$
35.82
$
33.01
Low Close
40.90
41.27
15.74
17.34
28.66
Quarter End Close
43.21
43.11
20.51
31.13
29.57
Includes adjustment to the face value of MSC II SBIC debentures pursuant to the fair value method of accounting elected for such MSC II SBIC borrowings for the periods from
Q2 19 to Q1 20; Total par value of MAIN's SBIC debentures at September 30, 2020 was $304.8 million
Includes $450.0 million of 5.20% Notes due May 2024 and $185.0 million of 4.50% Notes due December 2022
Main Street Capital Corporation published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 16:14:10 UTC