Main Street Capital : 3rd Quarter 2020 MAIN Executive Summary Fact Sheet
0
11/06/2020 | 11:15am EST
SUMMARY FACT SHEET
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
ABOUT US
Main Street Capital Corporation ("MAIN") is a publicly traded (NYSE: MAIN) business development company ("BDC") that provides capital to private U.S. companies. MAIN is located in Houston, Texas and has $4.3 billion of investment capital under management(1)
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE
Maximize our portfolio's total return by generating (i) current income from our debt investments in lower middle market ("LMM") companies and middle market companies and (ii) capital appreciation, dividend income and realized gains from our equity and equity related investments in LMM companies
INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS
Unique primary investment focus on LMM companies, which provides lower correlation to broader debt and equity markets
Historically growing cash dividend, paid monthly, provides recurring current income to shareholders
LMM equity investments provide opportunities for tax efficient capital gains and capital appreciation; Net
Asset Value ("NAV") per share growth of 67% since 2007
Efficient internally managed operating structure provides significant operating leverage, greater alignment of management and shareholder interests and greater shareholder returns
Significant investment by MAIN's management and board of directors in MAIN's equity - approximately 3.3 million shares and $98.2 million of market value(2)
The core members of MAIN's management team have over 100 years of collective experience and have worked together since 2002
Enhanced opportunities in capital markets through investment grade rating of BBB-/Stable from S&P
Access to attractive leverage through three Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") subsidiaries; $350.0 million of total capacity
Conservative, well capitalized balance sheet (net debt to NAV ratio(4) of 0.82)
HISTORICAL MONTHLY DIVIDENDS, NAV AND DISTRIBUTABLE
NET INVESTMENT INCOME ("DNII")(4) PER SHARE
$0.80
$26.00
$0.70
Recessionary
$24.00
Share
Period
$22.00
and Dividends Per
$0.60
$20.00
NAV Per Share
$18.00
$0.50
$0.40
$16.00
$14.00
DNII
$12.00
$0.30
$10.00
$0.20
$0.00
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Monthly Dividends (3)
DNII (4) per share
NAV per share
Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO FOCUS
Invests debt and equity in the under-served LMM
Inefficient asset class with limited competition
Secured debt with meaningful equity participation and attractive risk-adjusted returns
Generally companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million
Transaction types include growth/expansion initiatives, management buyout/change of control transactions, recapitalizations and acquisitions
Invests in debt investments in middle market companies
Generally issuances of first lien debt securities
Generally larger companies than in the LMM
EFFICIENT AND LEVERAGEABLE OPERATING STRUCTURE
MAIN is internally managed, which means that there are no external management fees or expenses; provides operating leverage to MAIN's business model and alignment of management and shareholders' interests
Total operating and administrative costs, including non-cash share based compensation expense, as a percentage of quarterly average total assets ("Operating Expense to Assets Ratio") of 1.3% (0.9% excluding non-cash share based compensation expense) (1)
Favorable comparison of Operating Expense to Assets Ratio to other BDCs (at 2.6%(2)(3)) and commercial banks (at 2.2%(4))
STABLE, RECURRING DIVIDENDS WITH HISTORICAL GROWTH
Attractive, recurring monthly dividend with a current yield of 8.6%(5)
Declared first quarter 2021 recurring monthly dividends ($0.615 per share for the quarter)
Recurring monthly dividends per share growth of 86% from $0.33 per share in the fourth quarter of 2007 (first quarter after IPO; $1.32 per share annualized) to declared dividends of $0.615 per share for the first quarter of 2021 ($2.46 per share annualized)(6)
Cumulative dividends paid or declared from October 2007 IPO (at $15.00 per share) through the first quarter of 2021 equal $30.215 per share(6)
Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.
HIGH QUALITY, MATURE AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
Diversity adds structural protection to portfolio, revenue sources, income, cash flows and dividends
Investments in 180 portfolio companies (70 LMM, 68 Private Loan and 42 Middle Market)
Significant diversification
Average investment size of $13.3 million(1)
Largest total investment in individual portfolio company represents 2.9% of total investment income(2) and 2.8% of total portfolio fair value (with most investments less than 1% of income and fair value)
Twelve investments on non-accrual, which represent 2.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and 7.1% at cost
Total portfolio investments at fair value equal approximately 102% of cost basis
Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.
MAIN FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Total Investment Income
Distributable Net Investment Income(1)
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
Year over Year Growth
Year over Year Growth
8%
15%
13%
4%
(12)%(2)
10%
17%
14%
1%
(15)%(2)
$260.0 $240.0 $220.0 $200.0 $180.0 $160.0 $140.0
$180.0
$243.4
$160.0
$233.4
$140.0
$205.7
$145.4
$120.0
$124.1
$178.3
$164.6
$160.1
$100.0
$113.3
$165.8 $167.4
$106.5
$120.0 $100.0
$80.0 $60.0 $40.0 $20.0 $0.0
$80.0
$60.0
$40.0
$20.0
$0.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD (3)
2020
2015 2016 2017
2018
2019
YTD (3)
2020
Portfolio Investments
Total Portfolio Investments and Distributable Net Investment Income ("DNII")(1) per share ($ in millions, except per share data)
$2,800
$2.76
$2,600
$2.56
$2.39
$2,400
$2.29
$2.31
$2.17
$2,454
$2,200
$2.09
$2,000
$2,171
$1,800
$1,997
$1,600
$1.77
$1,800
$1,400
$1,563
$1,200
$1.25
$1,286
$1,000
$1.19
$800
$1.02
$924
$600
$0.76
$658
$400
$408
$200
$0
$106
$127
$159
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Portfolio Investments
DNII per Share
$2.66
$2.80
$2,602
$2.60
$2,585
$2.40
$2.29
$2.20
$2.00
$1.80
$1.60
share
$1.40
per
$1.20
DNII
$1.00
$0.80
$0.60
$0.40
$0.20
$0.00
2019
Sept
30,
2020 (4)
Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.
MAIN TOTAL RETURN PERFORMANCE SINCE IPO
Consistent market out-performance through various economic cycles
Recessionary
Period
Notes:
Assumes dividends reinvested on date paid
The Main Street Peer Group includes all BDCs that have been publicly-traded for at least one year and that have total assets greater than $500 million based on individual SEC Filings as of December 31, 2019; specifically includes: AINV, ARCC, BBDC, BKCC, CCAP, CGBD, CSWC, FDUS, FSK, GAIN, GBDC, GSBD, HTGC, MRCC, NEWT, NMFC, OCSI, OCSL, OFS, PFLT, PNNT, PSEC, SAR, SCM, SLRC, SUNS, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX, and WHF.
Main Street Peer Group is equal weighted
Indexed as of October 5, 2007 and last trading date is September 30, 2020
KEY INVESTOR CONTACTS
Dwayne L. Hyzak, Chief Executive Officer - dhyzak@mainstcapital.com
Brent D. Smith, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer - bsmith@mainstcapital.com
Main Street Capital Corporation
1300 Post Oak Blvd, 8th Floor
Houston, Texas 77056
350-6000
www.mainstcapital.com
ENDNOTES
PAGE 1
Includes (a) undrawn portion of debt capital and (b) over $1.1 billion of capital managed as a sub-adviser to a third party, including the undrawn portion of debt capital of such third party, in each case as of September 30, 2020.
Based on the closing market price of $29.57 per share on September 30, 2020.
Includes the monthly dividends paid and declared through November 4, 2020.
See slide "Non-GAAP Information" in the Main Street Investor Presentation, available on the Main Street website, for discussion of the calculation of Distributable Net Investment Income ("DNII"), the reconciliation of DNII to Net
Investment Income and discussion of Net Debt to NAV Ratio
PAGE 2
Based upon the TTM period ended September 30, 2020.
Other BDCs includes dividend paying BDCs that have been publicly-traded for at least two years and have total assets greater than $500 million based on individual SEC Filings as of December 31, 2019; specifically includes: AINV, ARCC, BBDC, BKCC, CCAP, CGBD, CSWC, FDUS, FSK, GAIN, GBDC, GSBD, HTGC, MRCC, NEWT, NMFC, OCSI, OCSL, OFS, PFLT, PNNT, PSEC, SAR, SCM, SLRC, SUNS, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX, and WHF
Calculation represents the average for the companies included in the group and is based upon the trailing twelve month ("TTM") period ended June 30, 2020 as derived from each company's SEC filings.
Source: SNL Financial. Calculation represents the average for the TTM period ended June 30, 2020 and includes commercial banks with a market capitalization between $500 million and $3 billion.
As of November 4, 2020; based upon the closing market price of $28.76 per share and the annualized most recently declared monthly dividends.
Includes the regular monthly dividends and semi-annual supplemental dividends paid and declared through November 4, 2020.
PAGE 3
As of September 30, 2020; based on cost
Based upon the TTM period ended September 30, 2020.
As a percentage of cost.
Excluding MAIN's Other Portfolio investments and the External Investment Manager, as described in MAIN's public filings, which represent approximately 5% of the total investment portfolio.
Based upon portfolio company headquarters and excluding any MAIN investments headquartered outside the U.S., which represent approximately 2% of the total investment portfolio.
PAGE 4
See slide "Non-GAAP Information" in the Main Street Investor Presentation, available on the Main Street website, for discussion of the calculation of DNII and the reconciliation of DNII to Net Investment Income
Reflects year-to-date September 30, 2020 performance compared with year-to-date September 30, 2019 performance.
Through September 30, 2020
DNII per share for the TTM period ended September 30, 2020.
