Main Street Capital : 3rd Quarter 2020 MAIN Investor Presentation
11/06/2020 | 11:15am EST
Investor Presentation
Third Quarter - 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
NYSE: MAIN
mainstcapital.com
Disclaimers
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) cautions that statements in this presentation that are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may impact our future results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on current conditions as of November 6, 2020, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our goals, beliefs, strategies, future operating results and cash flows, operating expenses, investment originations and performance, available capital, payment and the tax attributes of future dividends and shareholder returns. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including, without limitation: our continued effectiveness in raising, investing and managing capital; adverse changes in the economy generally or in the industries in which our portfolio companies operate; the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our portfolio companies' business and operations, liquidity and access to capital, and on the U.S. and global economies, including public health requirements in response to the pandemic; changes in laws and regulations or business, political and/or regulatory conditions that may adversely impact our operations or the operations of our portfolio companies; the operating and financial performance of our portfolio companies and their access to capital; retention of key investment personnel; competitive factors; and such other factors described under the captions "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained herein to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.
MAIN has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and prospectus supplements) with the SEC for any offering to which this communication may relate and may file one or more supplements to the prospectus in the future.
Before you invest in any of MAIN's securities, you should read the registration statement and the applicable prospectus and prospectus supplement(s) in order to fully understand all of the implications and risks of an offering of MAIN's securities. You should also read other documents MAIN has filed with the SEC for more complete information about MAIN and its securities offerings. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, MAIN will arrange to send you any applicable prospectus and prospectus supplement if you request such materials by calling us at (713) 350-6000. These materials are also made available, free of charge, on our website at www.mainstcapital.com. Information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into this communication.
The summary descriptions and other information included herein are intended only for informational purposes and convenient reference. The information contained herein is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal or tax advice or investment recommendations. Before making an investment decision with respect to MAIN, investors are advised to carefully review an applicable prospectus to review the risk factors described or incorporated by reference therein, and to consult with their tax, financial, investment and legal advisors. These materials do not purport to be complete, and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the more detailed disclosures contained in an applicable prospectus and MAIN's related documentation.
Main Street Capital Corporation
Corporate Overview and
Investment Strategy
3rd Quarter - 2020
MAIN is a Principal Investor in Private Debt and Equity
Hybrid debt and equity investment strategy, internally managed operating structure and focus on Lower Middle Market differentiates MAIN from other investment firms
Internally-managed Business Development Company (BDC)
IPO in 2007
Over $4.3 billion in capital under management(1)
Over $3.1 billion internally at MAIN(1)
Over $1.1 billion as a sub-adviser to a third party(1)
Primarily invests in the under-served Lower Middle Market (LMM)
Targets companies with revenue between $10 million - $150 million; EBITDA between $3 million - $20 million
Provides single source solutions including a combination of first lien, senior secured debt and equity financing
Debt investments in Middle Market companies
Issuances of first lien, senior secured and/or rated debt investments
Larger companies than LMM investment strategy
Debt investments originated in collaboration with other funds
First lien, senior secured debt investments in privately held companies originated through strategic relationships with other investment funds
Similar in size, structure and terms to LMM and Middle Market investments
Attractive asset management advisory business
Significant management ownership / investment in MAIN
Headquartered in Houston, Texas
Capital under management includes undrawn portion of debt capital as of September 30, 2020
MAIN is a Principal Investor in Private Debt and Equity
MAIN's unique investment strategy, efficient operating structure and conservative capitalization are designed to provide sustainable, long-term growth in recurring monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation to our shareholders
MAIN is a Principal Investor in Private Debt and Equity
Focus on LMM equity investments and efficient operating structure differentiates MAIN and provides opportunity for significant total returns for our shareholders
Equity investments in LMM portfolio provide both the opportunity to grow net asset value (NAV) per share and generate recurring dividend income and periodic realized gains to support MAIN's dividend growth
NAV growth of $8.67 per share (or 67%) since 2007
Cumulative net realized gains from LMM portfolio investments of $120.9 million ($6.5 million net for the total investment portfolio) since the Initial Public Offering
Approximately $2.49 per share in cumulative, pre-tax net unrealized appreciation on LMM portfolio at September 30, 2020
Realized gains provide taxable income in excess of net investment income and help fund MAIN's dividends
Favorable ratio of total operating expenses, excluding interest expense, to average total assets of approximately 1.3%(1)
Greater portion of gross portfolio returns are delivered to our shareholders
Significant positive impact to Net Investment Income
Alignment of interests between MAIN management and our shareholders
Based upon the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020
MAIN Strategy Produces Differentiated Returns
Enhanced Value Proposition - ThreeWays to Win are Better Than One
Sustain and Grow Dividends
Efficient operating structure provides operating leverage to grow distributable net investment income, and dividends paid, as investment portfolio and total investment income grow
86% increase in monthly dividends from $0.33 per share paid in Q4 2007 to declared dividends of $0.615 per share for Q1 2021
Never decreased regular monthly dividends (including through 2008/2009 recession)
Paid or declared $30.215 per share in total dividends since October 2007 IPO at $15.00 per share ($26.175 per share in regular dividends and $4.040 per share in supplemental dividends)
Multi-facetedinvestment strategy supports growth of dividends over various cycles and markets
Meaningfully Grow Net Asset Value ("NAV") Per Share
$12.85 at December 31, 2007 to $21.52 at September 30, 2020 - 67% growth; CAGR of 4.1%
Represents incremental economic return to investors beyond dividends
MAIN's debt-focused peers (which comprises most BDCs) cannot generate NAV per share growth through the cycles
Unrealized appreciation is a good proxy for future dividend growth without the need for additional capital through growing portfolio dividend income and harvested realized gains from equity investments
Ability to grow NAV per share provides opportunity for MAIN stock share price appreciation and additional shareholder returns
Supplement Growth in Distributable Net Investment Income with Periodic Realized Gains
LMM equity component of investment strategy provides opportunity for meaningful realized gains (analogous to PIK income on debt investments from cash flow perspective, but more tax efficient and without cap on upside)
Realized gains validate the quality of MAIN's unrealized appreciation
Realized gains can be paid to shareholders as dividends or retained for future reinvestment due to MAIN's unique tax structure
Historical Monthly Dividends, Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Distributable Net Investment Income ("DNII")(1) Per Share
MAIN's unique focus on equity investments in the Lower Middle Market provides the opportunity for significant NAV per share growth
MAIN's efficient operating structure provides significant operating leverage, greater dividends and greater overall returns for our shareholders
$0.80
$26.00
Recessionary
$24.00
Share
$0.70
Period
$22.00
and Dividends Per
$0.60
$20.00
NAV Per Share
$18.00
$0.50
$16.00
$0.40
$14.00
DNII
$12.00
$0.30
$10.00
$0.20
$0.00
207
2007
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Monthly Dividends
DNII per share (1)
NAV per share
In addition to monthly dividends above, $4.04 per share of supplemental dividends have been paid
Annual return on equity averaging approximately 12.8% from 2010 through the third quarter of 2020
See reconciliation of DNII per share to Net Investment Income per share and Non-GAAP Information disclosures included on pages 37 and 47 of this presentation
Lower Middle Market (LMM) Investment Strategy
LMM investment strategy differentiates MAIN from its competitors and provides attractive risk- adjusted returns
Investment Objectives
High cash yield from secured debt investments (10.8% weighted- average cash coupon as of September 30, 2020); plus
Dividend income and periodic capital gains from equity investments
Investments are structured for (i) protection of capital, (ii) high recurring income and (iii) meaningful capital gain opportunity
Focus on self-sponsored, "one stop" financing opportunities
Partner with business owners and entrepreneurs
Recapitalization, buyout, growth and acquisition capital
Extensive network of grass roots referral sources
Strong and growing "Main Street" brand recognition / reputation
Provide customized financing solutions
Investments have low correlation to the broader debt and equity markets and attractive risk-adjusted returns
LMM Investment Opportunity
MAIN targets LMM investments in established, profitable companies
Characteristics of LMM provide beneficial risk- reward investment opportunities
Large and critical portion of U.S. economy
175,000+ domestic LMM businesses(1)
LMM is under-served from a capital perspective and less competitive
Inefficient asset class generates pricing inefficiencies
Typical entry enterprise values between 4.5X - 6.5X EBITDA
Typical entry leverage multiples between 2.0X - 4.0X EBITDA to MAIN debt investment
Partner relationship with the management teams of our
portfolio companies vs a "commoditized vendor of capital"
Source: U.S. Census 2012 - U.S. Data Table by Enterprise Receipt Size; 2012 County Business Patterns and 2012 Economic Census; includes Number of Firms with Enterprise Receipt Size between $10,000,000 and $99,999,999
Private Loan Investment Strategy
Private Loan portfolio investments are primarily debt investments in privately held companies which have been originated through strategic relationships with other investment funds on a collaborative basis, and are often referred to in the debt markets as "club deals"
Investment Objectives
Access proprietary investments with attractive risk-adjusted return characteristics
Generate cash yield to support MAIN monthly dividend
Investment Characteristics
Investments in companies that are consistent with the size of companies in our LMM and Middle Market portfolios
Proprietary investments originated through strategic relationships with other investment funds on a collaborative basis
Current Private Loan portfolio companies have weighted-average EBITDA of approximately $54.2 million(1)
Investments in secured debt investments
First lien, senior secured debt investments
Floating rate debt investments
8% - 12% targeted gross yields
Weighted-averageeffective yield(2) of 8.6%(3)
Net returns positively impacted by lower overhead requirements and modest use of leverage
Floating rate debt investments provide matching with MAIN's floating rate credit facility
This calculation excludes four Private Loan portfolio companies as EBITDA is not a meaningful metric for these portfolio companies
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
Weighted-averageeffective yield is calculated using the applicable floating interest rate as of September 30, 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
Middle Market Debt Investment Strategy
MAIN maintains a portfolio of debt investments in Middle Market companies
Investment Objective
Generate cash yield to support MAIN monthly dividend
Investments in secured and/or rated debt investments
First lien, senior secured debt investments
Floating rate debt investments
Larger companies than the LMM investment strategy
Current Middle Market portfolio companies have weighted-average EBITDA of approximately $75.7 million(1)
Net returns positively impacted by lower overhead requirements and modest use of leverage
Floating rate debt investments provide matching with MAIN's floating rate credit facility
This calculation excludes two Middle Market portfolio companies as EBITDA is not a meaningful metric for these portfolio companies
Source: National Center for The Middle Market; includes number of U.S. domestic businesses with revenues between $10 million and $1 billion
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
Weighted-averageeffective yield is calculated using the applicable floating interest rate as of September 30, 2020
Asset Management Business
MAIN's asset management business represents additional income diversification and the opportunity for greater shareholder returns
MAIN's internally managed operating structure provides MAIN's shareholders the benefits of this asset management business
In May 2012, MAIN(1) entered into an investment sub-advisory agreement with the investment adviser to MSC Income Fund, Inc. ("MSIF")(2), a non-listed BDC
MAIN(1) provided asset management services, including sourcing, diligence and post-investment monitoring
MAIN(1) historically received 50% of the total management fees and incentive fees paid by MSIF
Base management fee of 2% of total assets
Inventive fees - 20% of net investment income above a hurdle rate and 20% of net realized capital gains
In October 2020, MAIN(1) closed an agreement with the former investment adviser to MSIF to become the sole investment adviser to and administrator of
MSIF
The fund changed its name to MSC Income Fund, Inc.
MAIN(1) will receive 100% of the management fees and incentive fees
Base management fee reduced from 2.0% to 1.75% of total assets
No change to incentive fee calculation
Benefits to MAIN
No significant increases to MAIN's operating costs to provide services (utilize existing infrastructure and leverage fixed costs and existing investment capabilities)
Monetizing the value of MAIN franchise
Significant positive impact on MAIN's financial results
$2.2 million contribution to net investment income in the third quarter of 2020(2)
$6.7 million contribution to net investment income in the nine months ended September 30, 2020(2)
$11.7 million contribution to net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2019(2)
$71.1 million of cumulative unrealized appreciation as of September 30, 2020
Through MAIN's wholly owned unconsolidated subsidiary, MSC Adviser I, LLC
Formerly known as HMS Income Fund, Inc. prior to name change effective October 30, 2020
Contribution to Net Investment Income includes (a) dividend income received by MAIN from MSC Adviser I, LLC and (b) operating expenses allocated from MAIN to MSC Adviser I, LLC
MAIN Regulatory Framework
Highly regulated structure provides significant advantages and protections to our shareholders, including investment transparency, tax efficiency and beneficial leverage
Operates as a Business Development Company
Regulated by Securities and Exchange Commission - 1940 Act
Publicly-traded,private investment company
Regulated Investment Company (RIC) tax structure
Eliminates corporate level income tax
Efficient tax structure providing high yield to investors
Passes through capital gains to investors
Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) subsidiaries
Regulated by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
Access to low cost, fixed rate, long-term leverage
Total SBIC debenture regulatory financing capacity of $350.0 million
Total outstanding leverage of $304.8 million through two wholly owned SBIC Funds
MAIN is a previous SBIC of the Year Award recipient
MAIN Corporate Structure - Internally Managed
"Internally managed" structure means no external management fees or expenses are paid, providing operating leverage to MAIN's business; MAIN targets total operating and administrative costs at or less than 2% of assets
Main Street Capital
Corporation
(BDC/RIC)
Assets: ~$2,160 million
Line of Credit: $253 million ($740.0 million facility)(1) Notes: ~$635 million(2)
Main Street Mezzanine
Fund, LP
(2002 vintage SBIC)
Assets: ~$204 million
SBIC Debt: ~$130 million
outstanding
Main Street Capital III,
LP
(2016 vintage SBIC)
Assets: ~$293 million SBIC Debt: $175 million outstanding
As of September 30, 2020, MAIN's credit facility had $740.0 million in total commitments. MAIN's credit facility includes an accordion feature which could increase total commitments up to $800.0 million; as of November 4, 2020, the total commitments under MAIN's credit facility were increased to $780.0 million
$450.0 million of 5.20% Notes due May 2024 and $185.0 million of 4.50% Notes due December 2022
MAIN Co-Founders and Executive Management Team
Dwayne Hyzak; CPA(1)(2)
CEO
David Magdol(1)(2)
President and CIO(3)
Vince Foster; CPA & JD(1)(2)
Executive Chairman
Jesse Morris; CPA
COO(4) and Executive Vice President
Brent Smith; CPA
CFO and Treasurer
Jason Beauvais; JD
SVP, GC, CCO(5) and Secretary
Member of MAIN Executive Committee
Member of MAIN Investment Committee
Chief Investment Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Compliance Officer
Monthly Dividends Per Share - Sustainable Growth
Recurring monthly dividend has never been decreased and has shown meaningful (86%) growth since IPO
Based upon the current annualized monthly dividends for the first quarter of 2021, the annual effective yield on MAIN's stock is 8.6%(1)
MAIN has also paid $4.040 in supplemental dividends
Cumulative dividends paid or declared, including supplemental dividends, from October 2007 IPO (at $15.00 per share) through Q1 2021 equal $30.215 per share(2)
Trailing Twelve Months Monthly Dividends Per Share
$2.50
$2.25
$2.00
$1.75
$1.50
$1.25
$1.00
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Monthly Dividends (2)
As of November 4, 2020; based upon the closing market price of $28.76 per share and the annualized most recently declared monthly dividends
Based upon dividends which have been paid or declared as of November 4, 2020
Main Street Capital Corporation
Investment Portfolio
3rd Quarter - 2020
Total Investment Portfolio
Diversity provides structural protection to investment portfolio, revenue sources, income, cash flows and shareholder dividends
Includes complementary LMM debt and equity investments, Private Loan debt investments and Middle Market debt investments
Total investment portfolio at fair value consists of approximately 47% LMM / 29% Private Loan / 17% Middle Market / 7% Other(1)
Portfolio investments
180 LMM, Private Loan and Middle Market portfolio companies
Average investment size of $13.3 million(2)
Largest individual portfolio company represents 2.9%(3) of total investment income and 2.8% of total portfolio fair value (most investments are less than 1%)
Twelve non-accrual investments, which represent 2.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and 7.1% at cost.
Weighted-averageeffective yield(4) of 9.5%
Significant diversification
•
Issuer
•
Geography
•
Industry
•
End markets
•
Transaction type
•
Vintage
Other includes MSC Adviser I, LLC, MAIN's External Investment Manager
As of September 30, 2020; based on cost
Based upon total investment income for the trailing twelve month period ended September 30, 2020
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
Total Portfolio by Industry (as a Percentage of Cost) (1)
Excluding MAIN's Other Portfolio investments and the External Investment Manager, as described in MAIN's public filings, which represent approximately 5% of the total portfolio
Diversified Total Portfolio (as a Percentage of Cost) (1)
Invested Capital by Transaction Type
Invested Capital by Geography (2)
LBO/MBO
39%
21%
20%
19%
45%
26%
14%
12%
4%
Recapitalization/
Acquisition
Refinancing
Growth Capital
Excluding MAIN's Other Portfolio investments and the External Investment Manager, as described in MAIN's public filings, which represent approximately 5% of the total portfolio
Based upon portfolio company headquarters and excluding any MAIN investments headquartered outside the U.S., which represent approximately 2% of the total portfolio
LMM Investment Portfolio
LMM Investment Portfolio consists of a diversified mix of secured debt and lower cost basis equity investments
70 portfolio companies / $1,228.1 million in fair value
47% of total investment portfolio at fair value
Debt yielding 11.6%(1) (66% of LMM portfolio at cost)
97% of debt investments have first lien position
66% of debt investments earn fixed-rate interest
Approximately 790 basis point net cash interest margin vs
"matched" fixed interest rate on SBIC debentures
Equity in 99% of LMM portfolio companies representing 41% average ownership position (34% of LMM portfolio at cost)
Opportunity for fair value appreciation, capital gains and cash dividend income
61% of LMM companies(2) with direct equity investment are currently paying dividends
Fair value appreciation of equity investments supports Net Asset Value per share growth
Lower entry multiple valuations, lower cost basis
$164.5 million, or $2.49 per share, of cumulative pre-tax net unrealized appreciation at September 30, 2020
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
Includes the LMM companies which (a) MAIN is invested in direct equity and (b) are treated as flow-through entities for tax purposes; based upon dividend income for the trailing twelve month period ended September 30, 2020
LMM Investment Portfolio
LMM Investment Portfolio is a pool of high quality, seasoned assets with attractive risk-adjusted return characteristics
Main Street Capital Corporation
Median LMM portfolio credit statistics:
Senior leverage of 2.7x EBITDA through MAIN debt position
2.7x EBITDA to senior interest coverage
Total leverage of 2.8x EBITDA including debt junior in priority to
MAIN
Term and Total Interest Coupon of Existing LMM Debt Investments
Original Term
< 5 years
> 5 years
1%
4%
95%
5 years
Total Interest Coupon (1)
N/A - Floating
Interest Rate
(Wtd. Avg. of
10.4%)(2)
38%
1%
11%
14% Current
Interest
13% Current
Interest
1%
7%
36%
<10% Current
Interest
6%
10% Current
12% Current
Interest
Interest
11% Current
Interest
Debt Investments generally have a 5-Year Original Term and ~2.5 Year Weighted-Average Remaining
Duration; Weighted-Average Effective Yield of 11.6% on Debt Portfolio
Interest coupon excludes amortization of deferred upfront fees, original issue discount, exit fees and any debt investments on non-accrual status
Floating interest rates generally include contractual minimum "floor" rates; Interest rate of 10.4% is based on weighted-average principal balance of floating rate debt investments as of September 30, 2020
Private Loan Investment Portfolio
Private Loan Investment Portfolio provides a diversified mix of investments and sources of income to complement the LMM Investment Portfolio
68 investments / $743.7 million in fair value
29% of total investment portfolio at fair value
Average investment size of $12.1 million(1) (less than 1% of total portfolio)
Investments in secured debt instruments
93% of Private Loan portfolio is secured debt
96% of Private Loan debt portfolio is first lien term debt
Debt yielding 8.6%(2)
91% of Private Loan debt investments bear interest at floating rates(3), providing matching with MAIN's floating rate credit facility
Greater than 550 basis point net cash interest margin vs
"matched" floating rate on the MAIN credit facility
As of September 30, 2020; based on cost
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
89% of floating interest rates on Private Loan debt investments are subject to contractual minimum "floor" rates
Middle Market Investment Portfolio
Middle Market Investment Portfolio provides a diversified mix of investments and diverse sources of income to complement the LMM Investment Portfolio and a potential source of liquidity for MAIN's future investment activities
As of September 30, 2020; based on cost
42 investments / $441.3 million in fair value
17% of total investment portfolio at fair value
Average investment size of $12.3 million(1) (less than 1% of total portfolio)
Investments in secured and/or rated debt investments
94% of Middle Market portfolio is secured debt
92% of Middle Market debt portfolio is first lien term debt
Debt yielding 7.9%(2)
94% of Middle Market debt investments bear interest at floating rates(3), providing matching with MAIN's floating rate credit facility
Greater than 500 basis point net cash interest margin vs
"matched" floating rate on the MAIN credit facility
More investment liquidity compared to LMM
Weighted-averageeffective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes fees payable upon repayment of the debt instruments and any debt investments on non-accrual status
74% of floating interest rates on Middle Market debt investments are subject to contractual minimum "floor" rates
Private Loan & Middle Market Portfolios by Industry (as a Percentage of Cost)
Aerospace & Defense, 10%
Health Care Providers & Services, 8%
Commercial Services & Supplies, 6%
Internet Software & Services, 6%
Communications Equipment, 6%
IT Services, 6%
Machinery, 5%
Diversified Telecommunication Services, 5%
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, 5%
Media, 4%
Specialty Retail, 4%
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure, 4%
Construction & Engineering, 4%
Leisure Equipment & Products, 3%
Diversified Financial Services, 3%
Energy Equipment & Services, 2%
Trading Companies & Distributors, 2%
Software, 2%
Distributors, 2%
Transportation Infrastructure, 2%
Chemicals, 2%
Food & Staples Retailing, 2%
Internet & Catalog Retail, 1%
Professional Services, 1%
Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods, 1%
Other, 4%
Diversified Private Loan & Middle Market Investments (as a Percentage of Cost)
Invested Capital by Transaction Type
Invested Capital by Geography (1)
Recapitalization/
Refinancing
39%
20%
20%
24%
40%
22%
14%
2%
19%
Growth
LBO/MBO
Acquisition
Based upon portfolio company headquarters and excluding any MAIN investments headquartered outside the U.S., which represent approximately 3% of the combined Private Loan and Middle Market portfolios
Main Street Capital Corporation
Financial Overview
3nd Quarter - 2020
MAIN Financial Performance
Total Investment Income ($ in millions)
Year over Year Growth
$260.0
8%
15%
13%
4%
(12)%(2)
$240.0
$243.4
$220.0
$233.4
$200.0
$205.7
$180.0
$178.3
$160.0
$164.6
$160.1
$140.0
$120.0
$100.0
$80.0
$60.0
$40.0
$20.0
$0.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD (3)
2020
Distributable Net Investment Income(1)($ in millions)
Year over Year Growth
$180.0
10%
17%
14%
1%
(15)%(2)
$160.0
$165.8
$167.4
$140.0
$145.4
$120.0
$124.1
$113.3
$100.0
$106.5
$80.0
$60.0
$40.0
$20.0
$0.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD (3)
2020
See reconciliation of DNII to Net Investment Income and Non-GAAP Information disclosures included on pages 37 and 47 of this presentation
Reflects year-to-date September 30, 2020 performance compared with year-to-date September 30, 2019 performance
Through September 30, 2020
Long-Term Portfolio and DNII(1) Per Share Growth
MAIN has consistently grown Portfolio Investments and DNII per share
($ in millions, except per share data)
$2,800
$2.76
$2.66
$2.80
$2.56
$2,600
$2.60
$2.39
$2.29
$2.31
$2,602
$2,585
$2,400
$2,454
$2.40
$2.17
$2,200
$2.20
$2.09
$2.29
Investments
$2,171
$2,000
$2.00
$1,997
$1,800
$1.80
per share
$1,800
$1,600
$1.77
$1.60
$1,400
$1,563
$1.40
Portfolio
$1,200
$1.25
$1,286
$1.20
DNII
$1,000
$1.19
$1.00
$800
$1.02
$924
$0.80
$600
$0.76
$658
$0.60
$400
$408
$0.40
$200
$0.20
$159
$0
$106
$127
$0.00
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Sept 30,
(2)
2020
Portfolio Investments
DNII per Share
See reconciliation of DNII per share to Net Investment Income per share and Non-GAAP Information disclosures included on pages 37 and 47 of this presentation
DNII per share for the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2020
Efficient and Leverageable Operating Structure
MAIN's internally managed operating structure provides significant operating leverage and greater returns for our shareholders
"Internally managed" structure means no external management fees or expenses are paid
Alignment of interest between management and investors
Greater incentives to maximize increases to shareholder value and rationalize debt and equity capital raises
100% of MAIN's management efforts and activities are for the benefit of the
BDC
MAIN targets total operating expenses(1) as a percentage of average assets (Operating Expense to Assets Ratio) at or less than 2%
Long-termactual results have significantly outperformed target
Industry leading Operating Expense to Assets Ratio of 1.3%(2)
Significant portion of total operating expenses (1) are non-cash
Non-cashexpense for restricted stock amortization was 33.1%(2) of total operating expenses (1)
Operating Expense to Assets Ratio of 0.9%(2) excluding non-cash restricted stock amortization expense
Total operating expenses, including non-cashshare-based compensation expense and excluding interest expense
Based upon the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2020
MAIN Maintains a Significant Operating Cost Advantage
Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Total Assets(1)
4.0%
3.5%
3.0%
2.5%
2.0%
1.5%
1.0%
0.5%
Other BDCs
MAIN Excl.
Excl.
Share-Based
Other
Share-Based
Commercial
0.0%
MAIN (2)
Comp. (3)
BDCs (4)(5)
Comp. (4)(6)
Banks (7)
Total operating expenses excluding interest expense
For the trailing twelve month period ended September 30, 2020
For the trailing twelve month period ended September 30, 2020, excluding non-cashshare-based compensation expense
Other BDCs includes dividend paying BDCs that have been publicly-traded for at least two years and have total assets greater than $500 million based on individual SEC Filings as of December 31, 2019; specifically includes: AINV, ARCC, BBDC, BKCC, CCAP, CGBD, CSWC, FDUS, FSK, GAIN, GBDC, GSBD, HTGC, MRCC, NEWT, NMFC, OCSI, OCSL, OFS, PFLT, PNNT, PSEC, SAR, SCM, SLRC, SUNS, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX and WHF
Calculation represents the average for the companies included in the group and is based upon the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2020 as derived from each company's SEC filings
Calculation represents the average for the companies included in the group and excludes non-cashshare-based compensation. Based upon the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2020 as derived from each company's SEC filings
Source: SNL Financial. Calculation represents the average for the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2020 and includes commercial banks with a market capitalization between $500 million and $3 billion
MAIN Income Statement Summary
Q3 20 vs. Q3 19
($ in 000's)
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20(1)
Q2 20
Q3 20
% Change(2)
Total Investment Income
$
60,068
$
60,649
$
56,150
$
52,007
$
51,954
(14)%
Expenses:
Interest Expense
(12,893)
(13,122)
(12,441)
(11,898)
(12,489)
3%
G&A Expense
(5,591)
(5,477)
(4,327)
(5,998)
(6,442)
(15)%
Distributable Net Investment Income (DNII)(3)
41,584
42,050
39,382
34,111
33,023
(21)%
DNII Margin %
69.2%
69.3%
70.1%
65.6%
63.6%
Share-based compensation
(2,572)
(2,803)
(2,837)
(2,817)
(2,561)
NM
Net Investment Income
39,012
39,247
36,545
31,294
30,462
(22)%
Net Realized Loss
(5,876)
(949)
(21,866)
(8,584)
(13,874)
(136)%
Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation)
(3,246)
(23,533)
(194,381)
13,164
63,114
2,044%
Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
4,012
1,249
8,264
7,495
(1,507)
(138%)
Net Increase in Net Assets
$
33,902
$
16,014
$
(171,438)
$
43,369
$
78,195
131%
Net Investment Income Per Share
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.57
$
0.48
$
0.46
(26)%
DNII Per Share
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
0.61
$
0.52
$
0.50
(24)%
Excludes the effect of the $0.5 million realized loss recognized in the first quarter of 2020 on the repayment of the SBIC debentures issued prior to the date of the Main Street Capital II, LP acquisition which had previously been accounted for on the fair value method of accounting and the related accounting reversals of prior unrealized depreciation; The net effect of this item has no effect on Net Increase in Net Assets or Distributable Net Investment Income
Percent change from prior year is based upon impact (increase/(decrease)) on Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets
See Non-GAAP Information disclosures included on page 47 of this presentation. NM - Not Measurable / Not Meaningful
MAIN Per Share Change in Net Asset Value (NAV)
($ per share)
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20(1)
Q2 20
Q3 20
Beginning NAV
$
24.17
$
24.20
$
23.91
$
20.73
$
20.85
Distributable Net Investment Income(4)
0.66
0.66
0.61
0.52
0.50
Share-Based Compensation Expense
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.04)
Net Realized Loss
(0.09)
(0.01)
(0.34)
(0.13)
(0.21)
Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation)
(0.05)
(0.37)
(3.01)
0.20
0.95
Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
0.06
0.02
0.13
0.11
(0.02)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets
0.54
0.26
(2.65)
0.66
1.18
Regular Monthly Dividends to Shareholders
(0.615)
(0.615)
(0.615)
(0.615)
(0.615)
Supplemental Dividends to Shareholders
-
(0.24)
-
-
-
Accretive Impact of Stock Offerings(2)
0.09
0.28
0.06
0.16
0.06
Other(3)
0.01
0.02
0.02
(0.09)
0.04
Ending NAV
$
24.20
$
23.91
$
20.73
$
20.85
$
21.52
Weighted Average Shares
63,297,943
63,775,000
64,536,471
65,303,580
66,110,555
Certain fluctuations in per share amounts are due to rounding differences between quarters.
Excludes the effect of the $0.5 million realized loss recognized in the first quarter of 2020 on the repayment of the SBIC debentures issued prior to the date of the Main Street Capital II, LP acquisition which had previously been accounted for on the fair value method of accounting and the related accounting reversals of prior unrealized depreciation; The net effect of this item has no effect on Net Increase in Net Assets or Distributable Net Investment Income
Includes accretive impact of shares issued through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) and ATM program
Includes differences in weighted-average shares utilized for calculating changes in NAV during the period and actual shares outstanding utilized in computing ending NAV and other minor changes
See reconciliation of DNII per share to Net Investment Income per share and Non-GAAP Information disclosures included on pages 37 and 47 of this presentation
MAIN Balance Sheet Summary
($ in 000's, except per share amounts)
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
LMM Portfolio Investments
$
1,199,633
$
1,206,865
$
1,168,150
$
1,188,006
$
1,228,060
Middle Market Portfolio Investments
548,710
522,083
418,442
410,501
441,292
Private Loan Investments
627,893
692,117
629,094
653,824
743,684
Other Portfolio Investments
110,632
106,739
95,481
98,142
100,529
External Investment Manager
70,328
74,520
61,580
69,080
71,080
Cash and Cash Equivalents
52,281
55,246
54,188
68,539
27,121
Other Assets
55,901
53,979
48,553
57,703
45,702
Total Assets
$
2,665,378
$
2,711,549
$
2,475,488
$
2,545,795
$
2,657,468
Credit Facility
$
150,000
$
300,000
$
277,000
$
315,000
$
253,000
SBIC Debentures(1)
305,768
306,188
299,146
308,814
298,835
Notes Payable(2)
604,215
507,824
507,892
508,074
635,638
Other Liabilities
73,340
61,147
55,279
42,963
46,813
Net Asset Value (NAV)
1,532,055
1,536,390
1,336,170
1,370,944
1,423,182
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
2,665,378
$
2,711,549
$
2,475,487
$
2,545,795
$
2,657,468
Total Portfolio Fair Value as % of Cost
108%
107%
99%
100%
102%
Common Stock Price Data:
High Close
$
44.34
$
43.68
$
45.00
$
35.82
$
33.01
Low Close
40.90
41.27
15.74
17.34
28.66
Quarter End Close
43.21
43.11
20.51
31.13
29.57
Includes adjustment to the face value of MSC II SBIC debentures pursuant to the fair value method of accounting elected for such MSC II SBIC borrowings for the periods from
Q3 19 to Q1 20; Total par value of MAIN's SBIC debentures at September 30, 2020 was $304.8 million
Includes $450.0 million of 5.20% Notes due May 2024 and $185.0 million of 4.50% Notes due December 2022
MAIN Liquidity and Capitalization
($ in 000's)
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
52,281
$
55,246
$
54,188
$
68,539
$
27,121
Availability Under Credit Facility(1)
555,000
405,000
463,000
425,000
487,000
Remaining SBIC Debentures Capacity
35,200
35,200
20,200
35,200
45,200
Total Liquidity
$
642,481
$
495,446
$
537,388
$
528,739
$
559,321
Debt at Par Value:
Credit Facility(1)
$
150,000
$
300,000
$
277,000
$
315,000
$
253,000
SBIC Debentures
311,800
311,800
304,800
314,800
304,800
Notes Payable(2)
610,000
510,000
510,000
510,000
635,000
Total Debt
1,071,800
1,121,800
1,091,800
1,139,800
1,192,800
Net Asset Value (NAV)
1,532,055
1,536,390
1,336,170
1,370,944
1,423,182
Total Capitalization
$
2,603,855
$
2,658,190
$
2,427,970
$
2,510,744
$
2,615,982
Debt to NAV Ratio(3)
0.70 to 1.0
0.73 to 1.0
0.82 to 1.0
0.83 to 1.0
0.84 to 1.0
Non-SBIC Debt to NAV Ratio(4), (7)
0.50 to 1.0
0.53 to 1.0
0.59 to 1.0
0.60 to 1.0
0.62 to 1.0
Net Debt to NAV Ratio(5), (7)
0.67 to 1.0
0.69 to 1.0
0.78 to 1.0
0.78 to 1.0
0.82 to 1.0
Interest Coverage Ratio(6)
4.49 to 1.0
4.33 to 1.0
4.25 to 1.0
4.12 to 1.0
3.97 to 1.0
As of September 30, 2020, MAIN's credit facility had $740.0 million in total commitments with an accordion feature to increase up to $800.0 million; As of November 4, 2020, the total commitments under this facility were increased to $780.0 million; Borrowings under this facility are available to provide additional liquidity for investment and operational activities
Includes both the par value of the 5.20% notes ($450.0 million) and the 4.50% notes ($185.0 million).
SBIC Debentures are not included as "senior debt" for purposes of the BDC 200% asset coverage requirements pursuant to exemptive relief received by MAIN Debt to NAV Ratio is calculated based upon the par value of debt
Non-SBICDebt to NAV Ratio is calculated based upon the par value of debt of both the credit facility and notes payable
Net debt in this ratio includes par value of total debt less cash and cash equivalents
DNII(7) + interest expense / interest expense on a trailing twelve month basis
See reconciliation of DNII to Net Investment Income and Non-GAAP Information disclosures included on pages 37 and 47 of this presentation.
structure, with limited overall leverage and low cost, long-term debt
Capital structure is designed to correlate, and compliment expected duration and fixed/floating rate nature of investment portfolio assets
$740.0 million Credit Facility (1)
Notes Payable
Notes Payable
SBIC Debentures (3)
L+1.875% floating (2.0%(2))
4.5% fixed
5.2% fixed
3.4% fixed
(weighted average)
September 2023 (fully revolving until maturity)
Redeemable at MAIN's
option at any time, subject to certain make whole provisions; Matures December 1, 2022
Redeemable at MAIN's
option at any time, subject to certain make whole provisions; Matures
May 1, 2024
Various dates between
2021 - 2030
(weighted average duration
= 5.5 years)
$253.0 million
$185.0 million
$450.0 million
$304.8 million
As of September 30, 2020 MAIN's credit facility had $740.0 million in total commitments from 18 relationship banks, with an accordion feature which could increase total commitments up to $800.0 million; As of November 4, 2020, the total commitments under this facility were increased to $780.0 million
Revolver rate reflects the rate based on LIBOR as of September 30, 2020 and effective as of the contractual reset date as of October 1, 2020
MAIN's SBIC licenses provided for total SBIC debenture capacity of $350.0 million, resulting in undrawn capacity at September 30, 2020 of $45.2 million
Long-term Maturity of Debt Obligations
MAIN's conservative
capital structure provides long-term access to attractively- priced and structured debt facilities
• Allows for investments
in assets with long-term
holding periods / illiquid
positions and greater
yields and overall
(in millions)
$400
$350
$300
$250
$200
$150
$450.0
$16.0
returns
• Provides downside
protection and liquidity
through economic
cycles
• Allows MAIN to be
opportunistic during
periods of economic
uncertainty
$253.0
Internally
Externally
Managed
Managed
$100
MAIN (2)
$185.0
BDC's (3)(5)
BDC's (4)(5)
$50
$63.8
$75.0
$75.0
$35.0
$40.0
$0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Credit Facility (1)
SBIC debentures
4.50% Notes due 2022 (2)
5.20% Notes due 2024 (3)
Based upon outstanding balance as of September 30, 2020; Total commitments at September 30, 2020 were $740.0 million; As of November 4, 2020, total commitments were increased to $780.0 million
Issued in November 2017; redeemable at MAIN's option at any time, subject to certain make-whole provisions
Originally issued in April 2019 with follow-on issuances in December 2019 and July 2020; redeemable at MAIN's option at any time, subject to certain make-whole provisions
Interest Rate Impact and Sensitivity
While MAIN's financial results are subject to significant impact from changes in interest rates, upside is greater than downside due to majority fixed rate debt obligations and majority floating rate debt investments with minimum interest rate floors
79% of MAIN's outstanding debt obligations have fixed interest rates(4), limiting the increase in interest expense
72% of MAIN's debt investments bear interest at floating rates(4), the majority of which contain contractual minimum index rates, or "interest rate floors" (weighted-average floor of approximately 110 basis points)(5)
Provides MAIN the opportunity to achieve significant increases in net investment income if interest rates increase, with limited remaining negative impact if interest rates decrease
The following table illustrates the approximate annual changes in the components of MAIN's net investment income due to hypothetical increases (decreases) in interest rates(1)(2) (dollars in thousands):
Increase
Basis Point
Increase
(Increase)
Increase
(Decrease) in Net
Increase
(Decrease)
Decrease
(Decrease) in
Investment
(Decrease) in
in Interest
in Interest
Net Investment
Income per
Interest Rate
Income
Expense(3)
Income
Share(6)
(150)
(974)
392
(582)
(0.01)
(125)
(883)
392
(491)
(0.01)
(100)
(783)
392
(391)
(0.01)
(75)
(683)
392
(291)
-
(50)
(583)
392
(191)
-
(25)
(483)
392
(91)
-
25
626
(633)
(7)
-
50
1,280
(1,265)
15
-
75
1,965
(1,898)
67
-
100
4,581
(2,530)
2,051
0.03
125
7,712
(3,163)
4,549
0.07
150
11,029
(3,795)
7,234
0.11
Assumes no changes in the portfolio investments, outstanding revolving credit facility borrowings or other debt obligations existing as of September 30, 2020
Assumes that all LIBOR and prime rates would change effective immediately on the first day of the period. However, the actual contractual LIBOR rate reset dates would vary in future periods generally on either a monthly or quarterly basis across both the investments and our revolving credit facility
The hypothetical (increase) decrease in interest expense would be impacted by the changes in the amount of debt outstanding under our revolving credit facility, with interest expense (increasing) decreasing as the debt outstanding under our revolving credit facility increases (decreases)
As of September 30, 2020
Weighted-averageinterest rate floor calculated based on debt principal balances as of September 30, 2020
Per share amount is calculated using shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020
Includes members of MAIN's executive and senior management team and the members of MAIN's Board of Directors
Includes 1,132,207 shares, or approximately $29.6 million, purchased by Management as part of, or subsequent to, the MAIN IPO, including 14,056 shares, or approximately $0.4 million, purchased, directly or through MAIN's dividend reinvestment plan, in the quarter ended September 30, 2020
Based upon closing market price of $29.57/share on September 30, 2020
MAIN Total Return Performance Since IPO
Recessionary
Period
Notes:
Assumes dividends reinvested on date paid
The Main Street Peer Group includes all BDCs that have been publicly-traded for at least one year and that have total assets greater than $500 million based on individual SEC Filings as of December 31, 2019; specifically includes: AINV, ARCC, BBDC, BKCC, CCAP, CGBD, CSWC, FDUS, FSK, GAIN, GBDC, GSBD, HTGC, MRCC, NEWT, NMFC, OCSI, OCSL, OFS, PFLT, PNNT, PSEC, SAR, SCM, SLRC, SUNS, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX, and WHF.
Main Street Peer Group is equal weighted
Indexed as of October 5, 2007 and last trading date is September 30, 2020
Consistent market outperformance through various economic cycles
Executive Summary
Unique focus on under-served Lower Middle Market
Inefficient asset class with less competition
Unique market opportunity with attractive risk-adjusted returns
Generally first lien, senior secured debt investments plus meaningful equity participation
Invest in complementary interest-bearing Private Loan and Middle Market debt investments
Lower risk / more liquid asset class
Opportunity for consistent investment activity
Generally first lien, senior secured debt investments
Growing Asset Management Business drives additional investment income Efficient internally managed operating structure drives greater shareholder returns
Alignment of interests between management and our shareholders
Maintains the lowest operating cost structure in the BDC industry
Favorable operating cost comparison to other yield oriented investment options
Attractive, recurring monthly dividend yield and historical net asset value per share growth
Periodic increases in monthly dividends
Increase in net asset value per share creates opportunity for stock price appreciation
Strong liquidity and stable capitalization for sustainable growth
Highly invested management team with successful track record
Niche investment strategy with lower correlation to broader debt / equity markets
Non-GAAP Information
Distributable net investment income is net investment income, as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense which is non-cash in nature. MAIN believes presenting distributable net investment income and the related per share amount is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure of information for analyzing its financial performance since share-based compensation does not require settlement in cash. However, distributable net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, distributable net investment income should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing MAIN's financial performance.
Net Debt to NAV Ratio is calculated as the Debt to NAV Ratio as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except that total debt is reduced by cash and cash equivalents. The Non-SBICDebt to NAV Ratio is calculated in the same manner as the Debt to NAV Ratio, except that outstanding SBIC debentures are excluded from the debt pursuant to an exemptive order Main Street received from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Main Street believes presenting the Net Debt to NAV Ratio is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial position and leverage. Main Street believes presenting the Non-SBIC Debt to NAV Ratio is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure because Main Street, a business development company, is permitted to exclude such borrowings from its regulatory asset coverage ratio calculation pursuant to an exemptive order received from the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, the Net Debt to NAV Ratio and the Non-SBIC Debt to NAV Ratio are non-U.S. GAAP measures and should not be considered as replacements for the Debt to NAV Ratio and other financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, the Net Debt to NAV Ratio and the Non-SBIC Debt to NAV Ratio should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing Main Street's financial position.
