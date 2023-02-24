Advanced search
    MAIN   US56035L1044

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

(MAIN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:58:26 2023-02-24 pm EST
41.17 USD   +2.43%
Main Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
Main Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Summary Fact Sheet
PU
Main Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Debt Capital Markets Presentation
PU
Main Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Debt Capital Markets Presentation

02/24/2023 | 12:26pm EST
Debt Capital Markets Presentation

Fourth Quarter - 2022

Main Street Capital Corporation

NYSE: MAIN

mainstcapital.com

Disclaimers

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) cautions that statements in this presentation that are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may impact our future results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on current conditions as of February 24, 2023, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our goals, beliefs, strategies, future operating results and cash flows, operating expenses, investment originations and performance, available capital, payment and the tax attributes of future dividends and shareholder returns. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including, without limitation: our continued effectiveness in raising, investing and managing capital; adverse changes in the economy generally or in the industries in which our portfolio companies operate; the impacts of macroeconomic factors on MAIN and its portfolio companies' business and operations, liquidity and access to capital, and on the U.S. and global economies, including impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health crises, risk of recession, inflation, supply chain constraints or disruptions and rising interest rates; changes in laws and regulations or business, political and/or regulatory conditions that may adversely impact our operations or the operations of our portfolio companies; the operating and financial performance of our portfolio companies and their access to capital; retention of key investment personnel; competitive factors; and such other factors described under the captions "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained herein to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

Main Street Capital Corporation

MAIN has filed a registration statement (which includes a prospectus) with the SEC for any offering to which this communication may relate and may file one or more supplements to the prospectus in the future.

Before you invest in any of MAIN's securities, you should read the registration statement, the prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement(s) in order to fully understand all of the implications and risks of an offering of MAIN's securities. You should also read other documents MAIN has filed with the SEC for more complete information about MAIN and its securities offerings. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, MAIN will arrange to send you any applicable prospectus and prospectus supplement if you request such materials by calling us at (713) 350-6000. These materials are also made available, free of charge, on our website at www.mainstcapital.com. Information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

The summary descriptions and other information included herein are intended only for informational purposes and convenient reference. The information contained herein is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal or tax advice or investment recommendations. Before making an investment decision with respect to MAIN, investors are advised consult with their tax, financial, investment and legal advisors.

NYSE: MAIN

mainstcapital.com

Page 2

Main Street Capital Corporation

4th Quarter - 2022

Main Street Capital Corporation

NYSE: MAIN

mainstcapital.com

Page 3

MAIN is a Principal Investor in Private Debt and Equity

Focus on unique Lower Middle Market debt and equity investment strategy, Asset Management Business and internally managed operating structure differentiates MAIN from other investment firms

Conservative capital structure with multiple issuer investment grade ratings

  • S&P - BBB-/stable outlook
  • Fitch - BBB-/stable outlook

Internally-managed Business Development Company (BDC)

  • IPO in 2007
  • Over $6.4 billion in capital under management(1)
    • Over $4.8 billion internally at MAIN(1)
    • Over $1.6 billion as the investment adviser to external parties(1)

Primarily invests in the under-served Lower Middle Market (LMM)

  • Targets companies with revenue between $10 million - $150 million; EBITDA between $3 million - $20 million
  • Provides single source solutions, including a combination of first lien, senior secured debt and equity financing

Debt investments originated in collaboration with other funds (Private Loans)

  • First lien, senior secured debt investments in privately held companies originated directly by MAIN or through strategic relationships with other credit funds
  • Investments in similar size companies to LMM and Middle Market investments

Debt investments in Middle Market companies

  • First lien, senior secured and/or rated debt investments
  • Larger companies than LMM investment strategy

Attractive asset management advisory business Significant management ownership / investment in MAIN Headquartered in Houston, Texas

  1. Capital under management includes undrawn portion of debt capital as of December 31, 2022

Main Street Capital Corporation

NYSE: MAIN

mainstcapital.com

Page 4

Investment Portfolio - By Type of Investment(1)

  1. Fair value as of December 31, 2022
  2. Other portfolio investments, as described in MAIN's SEC filings

Main Street Capital Corporation

NYSE: MAIN

mainstcapital.com

Page 5

Disclaimer

Main Street Capital Corporation published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 17:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 370 M - -
Net income 2022 210 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 6,47%
Capitalization 3 105 M 3 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 95,4%
Dwayne Louis Hyzak Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Magdol President, Chief Investment Officer & Senior MD
Jesse E. Morris Treasurer, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Vincent D. Foster Executive Chairman
Jason B. Beauvais Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION8.77%3 105
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED3.92%11 709
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.7.09%7 404
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.64%5 640
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.32.32%5 587
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-13.28%4 997