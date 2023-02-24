Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Main Street Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAIN   US56035L1044

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

(MAIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:59:34 2023-02-24 pm EST
41.17 USD   +2.43%
12:26pMain Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
12:26pMain Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Summary Fact Sheet
PU
12:26pMain Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Debt Capital Markets Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Main Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Summary Fact Sheet

02/24/2023 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUMMARY FACT SHEET

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

ABOUT US

  • Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is a publicly traded (NYSE: MAIN) business development company (BDC) that primarily provides capital to private U.S. companies; MAIN is located in Houston, Texas and has over $6.4 billion of investment capital under management(1)

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

  • Maximize our portfolio's total return by generating (i) current income from our debt investments in lower middle market (LMM) companies and middle market companies and (ii) dividend income, capital appreciation and periodic realized gains from our equity and equity related investments in LMM companies

INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS

  • Unique primary investment focus on LMM companies, which provides lower correlation to the broader debt and equity markets
  • Historically growing cash dividend, paid monthly, provides recurring current income to shareholders
  • LMM equity investments provide opportunities for tax efficient capital gains and capital appreciation; Net Asset Value (NAV) per share growth of 109% since 2007
  • Efficient internally managed operating structure provides significant operating leverage, greater alignment of management and shareholder interests and greater shareholder returns
  • Significant investment by MAIN's management and board of directors in MAIN's equity - approximately 3.3 million shares(2) or $121.6 million of market value(3)
  • Members of MAIN's management team have over 100 years of collective investment experience and long-term working relationships together dating back over 20 years
  • Enhanced opportunities in capital markets through investment grade ratings(4)
  • Access to attractive leverage through two Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) subsidiaries; $350 million of total capacity, the maximum amount permitted under current SBA regulations
  • Conservative, well capitalized balance sheet (net debt to NAV ratio(5)(6) of 0.93x)

HISTORICAL MONTHLY DIVIDENDS, NAV AND DISTRIBUTABLE

NET INVESTMENT INCOME (DNII)(5) PER SHARE

  1. (5)

Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.

Main Street Capital Corporation

NYSE: MAIN

mainstcapital.com

SUMMARY FACT SHEET

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

INVESTMENT STRATEGY

  • Invests in debt and equity investments in the under-served LMM
    • Inefficient asset class with limited competition
    • Secured debt with meaningful equity participation and attractive risk-adjusted returns
    • Generally companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million
    • Transaction types include growth/expansion initiatives, management buyout/change of control transactions, recapitalizations and acquisitions
  • Debt investments originated directly by MAIN or through strategic relationships with other investment funds (Private Loans)
    • First lien, senior secured debt investments in privately held companies
    • Investments in companies that are similar in size to companies in LMM and Middle Market investment strategies
  • Debt investments in Middle Market companies
    • First lien, senior secured and/or rated debt investments
    • Larger companies than LMM investment strategy

EFFICIENT AND LEVERAGEABLE OPERATING STRUCTURE

  • MAIN is internally managed, which means that there are no external management fees or expenses; provides operating leverage to MAIN's business model and alignment of management and shareholders' interests
  • MAIN's asset management business provides additional income diversification and the opportunity for greater shareholder returns
  • Total non-interest operating expenses as a percentage of quarterly average total assets (Operating Expense to Assets Ratio) of 1.4% (1.0% excluding non-cash compensation expenses)(1)(2)
  • Favorable comparison of Operating Expense to Assets Ratio to other BDCs (at 2.5%(3)(4)) and commercial banks (at 2.2%(5))
  • Efficient cost structure drives greater shareholder returns

STABLE, RECURRING DIVIDENDS WITH HISTORICAL GROWTH

  • Attractive, recurring monthly dividend with a current yield of 7.9%(6)
  • DNII(2) is approximately 133% of regular monthly dividends(1)
  • Declared second quarter 2023 regular monthly dividends ($0.675 per share for the quarter) represent a 4.7% increase over the second quarter of 2022 regular monthly dividends ($0.645 per share for the quarter)
  • Paid supplemental dividend of $0.10 per share in December 2022
  • Declared supplemental dividend of $0.175 per share to be paid in March 2023
  • Regular monthly dividends per share growth of 105% from $0.33 per share in the fourth quarter of 2007 (first quarter after IPO; $1.32 per share annualized) to declared dividends of $0.675 per share for the second quarter of 2023 ($2.70 per share annualized)(7)
  • Cumulative dividends paid or declared from October 2007 IPO (at $15.00 per share) through the second quarter of 2023 equal $36.645 per share(7)

Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.

Main Street Capital Corporation

NYSE: MAIN

mainstcapital.com

SUMMARY FACT SHEET

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

HIGH QUALITY, MATURE AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

  • Diversity adds structural protection to portfolio, revenue sources, income, cash flows and dividends
  • Investments in 194 portfolio companies (78 LMM, 85 Private Loan and 31 Middle Market)
  • Significant diversification
    • Average investment size of $18.7 million(1)
    • Largest total investment in individual portfolio company represents 3.4% of total investment income(2) and 3.2% of total portfolio fair value (with most investments less than 1% of income and fair value)
  • Twelve investments on non-accrual, which represent 0.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and 3.7% at cost
  • Total portfolio investments at fair value equal approximately 109% of cost basis

INDUSTRY(3)(4)

GEOGRAPHY(3)(4)(5)

29%

17%

19%

21% 14%

Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.

Main Street Capital Corporation

NYSE: MAIN

mainstcapital.com

SUMMARY FACT SHEET

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

MAIN FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Total Investment Income

DNII(1)

($ in millions)

($ in millions)

Year over Year Change

Year over Year Change

13%

4%

(9)%

30%

30%

14%

1%

(11)%

30%

32%

$400.0

$275.0

$360.0

$376.9

$250.0

$320.0

$225.0

$200.0

$280.0

$289.0

$175.0

$240.0

$233.4

$243.4

$150.0

$200.0

$222.6

$205.7

$125.0

$160.0

$100.0

$120.0

$75.0

$80.0

$50.0

$40.0

$25.0

$0.0

$0.0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

$257.5

$194.7

$165.6 $168.3

$145.6$149.6

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(2) InvestmentsPortfolio

Total Portfolio Investments(2) and DNII(1) per share

($ in millions, except per share data)

$4,800

$3.80

$4,600

$3.46

$3.60

$4,400

$3.40

$4,200

$3.20

$4,000

$4,102

$3,800

$2.82

$3.00

$2.75

$3,600

$2.67

$2.80

$2.57

$3,400

$3,562

$2.39

$2.60

$3,200

$2.29

$2.31

$2.28

$2.40

$3,000

$2.09

$2.17

$2,800

$2.20

$2,600

$2.00

$1.77

$2,685

$2,400

$2,602

$2,454

$1.80

$2,200

$1.60

$2,000

$2,171

$1,800

$1.19

$1.25

$1,997

$1.40

$1,600

$1.02

$1,800

$1.20

$1,400

$1,563

$1.00

$1,200

$1,286

$1,000

$0.80

$800

$0.60

$0.76

$924

$600

$0.40

$658

$400

$408

$0.20

$200

$159

$0

$106

$127

$0.00

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(2)

(1)

Portfolio Investments

DNII per Share

DNII per

Share

(1)

Note: See endnotes on the last page of this presentation.

Main Street Capital Corporation

NYSE: MAIN

mainstcapital.com

SUMMARY FACT SHEET

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

MAIN TOTAL RETURN PERFORMANCE SINCE IPO

  • Consistent market out-performance through various economic cycles

Notes:

  1. Assumes dividends reinvested on date paid
  2. Indexed as of October 5, 2007 and last trading date is December 31, 2022
  3. MAIN Peer Group includes: ARCC, BBDC, BCSF, BKCC, CCAP, CGBD, CSWC, FDUS, FSK, GAIN, GBDC, GLAD, GSBD, HRZN, HTGC, MFIC, MRCC, NMFC, OCSL, OFS, ORCC, PFLT, PNNT, PSEC, PTMN, SAR, SCM, SLRC, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX and WHF
  4. Main Street Peer Group is equal weighted

KEY INVESTOR CONTACTS

  • Dwayne L. Hyzak, Chief Executive Officer - dhyzak@mainstcapital.com
  • Jesse E. Morris, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President - jmorris@mainstcapital.com

Main Street Capital Corporation

1300 Post Oak Blvd, 8th Floor

Houston, Texas 77056

  1. 350-6000
    www.mainstcapital.com

Main Street Capital Corporation

NYSE: MAIN

mainstcapital.com

Disclaimer

Main Street Capital Corporation published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 17:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
12:26pMain Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
12:26pMain Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Summary Fact Sheet
PU
12:26pMain Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Debt Capital Markets Presentation
PU
11:46aMAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/23Main Street Capital : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/23Main Street Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended D..
CI
02/23Main Street Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
02/23Earnings Flash (MAIN) MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $0.98
MT
02/23Main street announces 2022 fourth quarter and annual results
PR
02/22Main Street Capital Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 370 M - -
Net income 2022 210 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 6,47%
Capitalization 3 105 M 3 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Main Street Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 40,19 $
Average target price 41,17 $
Spread / Average Target 2,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dwayne Louis Hyzak Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Magdol President, Chief Investment Officer & Senior MD
Jesse E. Morris Treasurer, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Vincent D. Foster Executive Chairman
Jason B. Beauvais Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION8.77%3 105
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED3.92%11 709
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.7.09%7 404
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.64%5 640
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.32.32%5 587
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-13.28%4 997