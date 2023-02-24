Main Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Summary Fact Sheet

SUMMARY FACT SHEET

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

INVESTMENT STRATEGY

Investments in companies that are similar in size to companies in LMM and Middle Market investment strategies

Debt investments originated directly by MAIN or through strategic relationships with other investment funds (Private Loans)

Generally companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million

Invests in debt and equity investments in the

EFFICIENT AND LEVERAGEABLE OPERATING STRUCTURE

Favorable comparison of Operating Expense to Assets Ratio to other BDCs (at 2.5%

MAIN's asset management business provides additional income diversification and the opportunity for greater shareholder returns

MAIN is internally managed, which means that there are no external management fees or expenses; provides operating leverage to MAIN's business model and alignment of management and shareholders' interests

STABLE, RECURRING DIVIDENDS WITH HISTORICAL GROWTH

Attractive, recurring monthly dividend with a current yield of 7.9% (6)

DNII (2) is approximately 133% of regular monthly dividends (1)

Declared second quarter 2023 regular monthly dividends ($0.675 per share for the quarter) represent a 4.7% increase over the second quarter of 2022 regular monthly dividends ($0.645 per share for the quarter)

Paid supplemental dividend of $0.10 per share in December 2022

Declared supplemental dividend of $0.175 per share to be paid in March 2023

Regular monthly dividends per share growth of 105% from $0.33 per share in the fourth quarter of 2007 (first quarter after IPO; $1.32 per share annualized) to declared dividends of $0.675 per share for the second quarter of 2023 ($2.70 per share annualized) (7)