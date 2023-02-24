Main Street Capital : 4th Quarter 2022 Summary Fact Sheet
02/24/2023 | 12:26pm EST
SUMMARY FACT SHEET
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022
ABOUT US
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is a publicly traded (NYSE: MAIN) business development company (BDC) that primarily provides capital to private U.S. companies; MAIN is located in Houston, Texas and has over $6.4 billion of investment capital under management(1)
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE
Maximize our portfolio's total return by generating (i) current income from our debt investments in lower middle market (LMM) companies and middle market companies and (ii) dividend income, capital appreciation and periodic realized gains from our equity and equity related investments in LMM companies
INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS
Unique primary investment focus on LMM companies, which provides lower correlation to the broader debt and equity markets
Historically growing cash dividend, paid monthly, provides recurring current income to shareholders
LMM equity investments provide opportunities for tax efficient capital gains and capital appreciation; Net Asset Value (NAV) per share growth of 109% since 2007
Efficient internally managed operating structure provides significant operating leverage, greater alignment of management and shareholder interests and greater shareholder returns
Significant investment by MAIN's management and board of directors in MAIN's equity - approximately 3.3 million shares(2) or $121.6 million of market value(3)
Members of MAIN's management team have over 100 years of collective investment experience and long-term working relationships together dating back over 20 years
Enhanced opportunities in capital markets through investment grade ratings(4)
Access to attractive leverage through two Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) subsidiaries; $350 million of total capacity, the maximum amount permitted under current SBA regulations
Conservative, well capitalized balance sheet (net debt to NAV ratio(5)(6) of 0.93x)
HISTORICAL MONTHLY DIVIDENDS, NAV AND DISTRIBUTABLE
NET INVESTMENT INCOME (DNII)(5) PER SHARE
(5)
SUMMARY FACT SHEET
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022
INVESTMENT STRATEGY
Invests in debt and equity investments in the under-served LMM
Inefficient asset class with limited competition
Secured debt with meaningful equity participation and attractive risk-adjusted returns
Generally companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million
Transaction types include growth/expansion initiatives, management buyout/change of control transactions, recapitalizations and acquisitions
Debt investments originated directly by MAIN or through strategic relationships with other investment funds (Private Loans)
First lien, senior secured debt investments in privately held companies
Investments in companies that are similar in size to companies in LMM and Middle Market investment strategies
Debt investments in Middle Market companies
First lien, senior secured and/or rated debt investments
Larger companies than LMM investment strategy
EFFICIENT AND LEVERAGEABLE OPERATING STRUCTURE
MAIN is internally managed, which means that there are no external management fees or expenses; provides operating leverage to MAIN's business model and alignment of management and shareholders' interests
MAIN's asset management business provides additional income diversification and the opportunity for greater shareholder returns
Total non-interest operating expenses as a percentage of quarterly average total assets (Operating Expense to Assets Ratio) of 1.4% (1.0% excluding non-cash compensation expenses)(1)(2)
Favorable comparison of Operating Expense to Assets Ratio to other BDCs (at 2.5%(3)(4)) and commercial banks (at 2.2%(5))
STABLE, RECURRING DIVIDENDS WITH HISTORICAL GROWTH
Attractive, recurring monthly dividend with a current yield of 7.9%(6)
DNII(2) is approximately 133% of regular monthly dividends(1)
Declared second quarter 2023 regular monthly dividends ($0.675 per share for the quarter) represent a 4.7% increase over the second quarter of 2022 regular monthly dividends ($0.645 per share for the quarter)
Paid supplemental dividend of $0.10 per share in December 2022
Declared supplemental dividend of $0.175 per share to be paid in March 2023
Regular monthly dividends per share growth of 105% from $0.33 per share in the fourth quarter of 2007 (first quarter after IPO; $1.32 per share annualized) to declared dividends of$0.675 per share for the second quarter of 2023 ($2.70 per share annualized)(7)
Cumulative dividends paid or declared from October 2007 IPO (at $15.00 per share) through the second quarter of 2023 equal $36.645 per share(7)
SUMMARY FACT SHEET
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022
HIGH QUALITY, MATURE AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
Diversity adds structural protection to portfolio, revenue sources, income, cash flows and dividends
Investments in 194 portfolio companies (78 LMM, 85 Private Loan and 31 Middle Market)
Significant diversification
Average investment size of$18.7 million(1)
Largest total investment in individual portfolio company represents3.4% of total investment income(2) and 3.2% of total portfolio fair value (with most investments less than 1% of income and fair value)
Twelve investments on non-accrual, which represent 0.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and 3.7% at cost
Total portfolio investments at fair value equal approximately 109% of cost basis
INDUSTRY(3)(4)
GEOGRAPHY(3)(4)(5)
29%
17%
19%
21% 14%
SUMMARY FACT SHEET
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022
MAIN FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Total Investment Income
DNII(1)
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
Year over Year Change
Year over Year Change
13%
4%
(9)%
30%
30%
14%
1%
(11)%
30%
32%
$400.0
$275.0
$360.0
$376.9
$250.0
$320.0
$225.0
$200.0
$280.0
$289.0
$175.0
$240.0
$233.4
$243.4
$150.0
$200.0
$222.6
$205.7
$125.0
$160.0
$100.0
$120.0
$75.0
$80.0
$50.0
$40.0
$25.0
$0.0
$0.0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
$257.5
$194.7
$165.6 $168.3
$145.6$149.6
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(2) InvestmentsPortfolio
Total Portfolio Investments(2) and DNII(1) per share
($ in millions, except per share data)
$4,800
$3.80
$4,600
$3.46
$3.60
$4,400
$3.40
$4,200
$3.20
$4,000
$4,102
$3,800
$2.82
$3.00
$2.75
$3,600
$2.67
$2.80
$2.57
$3,400
$3,562
$2.39
$2.60
$3,200
$2.29
$2.31
$2.28
$2.40
$3,000
$2.09
$2.17
$2,800
$2.20
$2,600
$2.00
$1.77
$2,685
$2,400
$2,602
$2,454
$1.80
$2,200
$1.60
$2,000
$2,171
$1,800
$1.19
$1.25
$1,997
$1.40
$1,600
$1.02
$1,800
$1.20
$1,400
$1,563
$1.00
$1,200
$1,286
$1,000
$0.80
$800
$0.60
$0.76
$924
$600
$0.40
$658
$400
$408
$0.20
$200
$159
$0
$106
$127
$0.00
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(2)
(1)
Portfolio Investments
DNII per Share
DNII per
Share
(1)
SUMMARY FACT SHEET
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022
MAIN TOTAL RETURN PERFORMANCE SINCE IPO
Consistent market out-performance through various economic cycles
Notes:
Assumes dividends reinvested on date paid
Indexed as of October 5, 2007 and last trading date is December 31, 2022
MAIN Peer Group includes: ARCC, BBDC, BCSF, BKCC, CCAP, CGBD, CSWC, FDUS, FSK, GAIN, GBDC, GLAD, GSBD, HRZN, HTGC, MFIC, MRCC, NMFC, OCSL, OFS, ORCC, PFLT, PNNT, PSEC, PTMN, SAR, SCM, SLRC, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX and WHF
Main Street Peer Group is equal weighted
KEY INVESTOR CONTACTS
Dwayne L. Hyzak, Chief Executive Officer - dhyzak@mainstcapital.com
Jesse E. Morris, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President - jmorris@mainstcapital.com
