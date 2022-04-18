Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Main Street Complex p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSC   MT0001850107

MAIN STREET COMPLEX P.L.C.

(MSC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  03-08
0.4000 EUR   -11.11%
09:44aMAIN STREET COMPLEX P L C : Announcement of Board Meeting to approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021
PU
04/13MAIN STREET COMPLEX P L C : Notification of major holdings in the Company
PU
02/18MAIN STREET COMPLEX P L C : Business and Operational Update - 2021 In Review
PU
Summary 
Summary

Main Street Complex p l c : Announcement of Board Meeting to approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021

04/18/2022 | 09:44am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Main Street Complex p.l.c.

Announcement of Board Meeting to approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021

Date of Announcement

18 April, 2022

Reference No:

36/2022

Capital Markets Rule

5.16

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Main Street Complex p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 25 April, 2022 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021 and the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

Dr Malcolm Falzon Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Main Street Complex plc published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,52 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
Net income 2020 0,14 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net cash 2020 0,23 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,75 M 8,38 M 8,38 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,9x
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart MAIN STREET COMPLEX P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Main Street Complex p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bettina Azzopardi Chief Executive Officer
Joseph A. Gasan Chairman
Christopher Mifsud Independent Non-Executive Director
Etienne Borg Cardona Independent Non-Executive Director
Isabella Vella Independent Non-Executive Director
