COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Main Street Complex p.l.c.
Announcement of Board Meeting to approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021
|
Date of Announcement
|
18 April, 2022
|
Reference No:
|
36/2022
|
Capital Markets Rule
|
5.16
|
QUOTE
The Board of Directors of Main Street Complex p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 25 April, 2022 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021 and the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021.
UNQUOTE
By order of the Board.
Dr Malcolm Falzon Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Main Street Complex plc published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:43:05 UTC.