COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Main Street Complex p.l.c.

Announcement of Board Meeting to approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021

Date of Announcement 18 April, 2022 Reference No: 36/2022 Capital Markets Rule 5.16 QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Main Street Complex p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 25 April, 2022 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021 and the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

Dr Malcolm Falzon Company Secretary