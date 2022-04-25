Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Main Street Complex p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSC   MT0001850107

MAIN STREET COMPLEX P.L.C.

(MSC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  03-08
0.4000 EUR   -11.11%
10:31aMAIN STREET COMPLEX P L C : Approval of audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021; dividend
PU
04/18MAIN STREET COMPLEX P L C : Announcement of Board Meeting to approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021
PU
04/13MAIN STREET COMPLEX P L C : Notification of major holdings in the Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Main Street Complex p l c : Approval of audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021; dividend

04/25/2022 | 10:31am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Main Street Complex p.l.c.

Approval of audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021; dividend

Date of Announcement

25 April 2022

Reference No:

37/2022

Capital Markets Rules

5.16

QUOTE

Approval of audited financial statements

Further to the company announcement dated 18 April, 2022 (MSC37) it is hereby announced that the

Board of Directors of Main Street Complex p.l.c. (the "Company") has approved the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021. A copy of the said audited financial statements can be viewed on the Company's web portal: www.mainstreetcomplex.com/investor-relations. Attached to this company announcement is a

Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

Recommendation of final dividend

The Board of Directors also resolved to recommend to shareholders the payment of a final net dividend of €241,000 or 0.01,243 per share (having a nominal value of €0.10 per share). If approved by the shareholders of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 23 May, 2022, such dividend will be paid to the shareholders of the Company appearing on the

Company's register of members maintained at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock

Exchange as at close of business on 6 May, 2022, and payment will be effected by no later than 27 May, 2022.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

Dr Malcolm Falzon Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Main Street Complex plc published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:28:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
