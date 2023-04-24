Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Main Street Complex p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSC   MT0001850107

MAIN STREET COMPLEX P.L.C.

(MSC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
0.4600 EUR   +2.68%
11:28aMain Street Complex P L C : Approval of audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022; dividend
PU
04/18Main Street Complex P L C : Announcement of Board Meeting to approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
PU
02/22Main Street Complex P L C : Notification of major holdings in the Company
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Main Street Complex p l c : Approval of audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022; dividend

04/24/2023 | 11:28am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Main Street Complex p.l.c.

Approval of audited financial statements for the

financial year ended 31 December, 2022; dividend

Date of Announcement

24 April 2023

Reference No:

44/2023

Capital Markets Rules

5.16

QUOTE

Approval of audited financial statements

Further to the company announcement dated 18 April, 2023 (MSC43) it is hereby announced that the Board of Directors of Main Street Complex p.l.c. (the "Company") has approved the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December, 2022. A copy of the said audited financial statements can be viewed on the Company's web portal: www.mainstreetcomplex.com/investor-relations. Attached to this company announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

Recommendation of final dividend

The Board of Directors also resolved to recommend to shareholders the payment of a final net dividend of €212,000 or €0.0109 per share (having a nominal value of €0.10 per share). If approved by the shareholders of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 12 June, 2023, such dividend will be paid to the shareholders of the Company appearing on the Company's register of members maintained at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on 1 June, 2023. Payment will be effected by not later than the 16 June 2023.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Main Street Complex plc published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 15:27:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,64 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
Net income 2021 0,24 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
Net cash 2021 0,58 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 8,92 M 9,79 M 9,79 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart MAIN STREET COMPLEX P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Main Street Complex p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bettina Azzopardi Chief Executive Officer
Joseph A. Gasan Chairman
Christopher Mifsud Independent Non-Executive Director
Etienne Borg Cardona Independent Non-Executive Director
Isabella Vella Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIN STREET COMPLEX P.L.C.0.00%10
SCENTRE GROUP-2.43%9 745
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED0.98%3 877
AEON MALL CO., LTD.8.56%3 136
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED-4.46%2 943
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.14.84%2 915
