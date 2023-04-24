COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Main Street Complex p.l.c. Approval of audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December, 2022; dividend Date of Announcement 24 April 2023 Reference No: 44/2023 Capital Markets Rules 5.16

Approval of audited financial statements

Further to the company announcement dated 18 April, 2023 (MSC43) it is hereby announced that the Board of Directors of Main Street Complex p.l.c. (the "Company") has approved the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December, 2022. A copy of the said audited financial statements can be viewed on the Company's web portal: www.mainstreetcomplex.com/investor-relations. Attached to this company announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

Recommendation of final dividend

The Board of Directors also resolved to recommend to shareholders the payment of a final net dividend of €212,000 or €0.0109 per share (having a nominal value of €0.10 per share). If approved by the shareholders of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 12 June, 2023, such dividend will be paid to the shareholders of the Company appearing on the Company's register of members maintained at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on 1 June, 2023. Payment will be effected by not later than the 16 June 2023.

