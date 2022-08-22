Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Main Street Complex p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
MAIN STREET COMPLEX P.L.C.

(MSC)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
0.4000 EUR    0.00%
0.4000 EUR    0.00%
Main Street Complex p l c : Approval of interim financial statements

08/22/2022 | 09:46am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Main Street Complex p.l.c.

Approval of interim financial statements

Date of Announcement

22 August 2022

Reference No:

40/2022

Listing Rule

5.16.20

QUOTE

During the meeting of the Board of Directors of Main Street Complex p.l.c. (the "Company") held today, 22 August, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Company's interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June, 2022.

The approved interim financial statements are attached herewith and are also available on the Company's website at http://mainstreetcomplex.com/investor-relations/#financial-statements.

The Board of Directors of the Company also approved the payment of a net interim dividend of €130,000, or €0.00,671 per share (each share having a nominal value of €0.10). The interim dividend will be paid by no later than the 12 September, 2022 to the shareholders of the Company appearing on the Company's register of members maintained at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on 29 August, 2022.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Main Street Complex plc published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 0,52 M - -
Net income 2020 0,14 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 67,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,75 M 7,78 M -
EV / Sales 2019 13,9x
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bettina Azzopardi Chief Executive Officer
Joseph A. Gasan Chairman
Christopher Mifsud Independent Non-Executive Director
Etienne Borg Cardona Independent Non-Executive Director
Isabella Vella Independent Non-Executive Director
