COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Main Street Complex p.l.c.
Approval of interim financial statements and declaration of interim dividend
Date of Announcement
23 August 2023
Reference No:
48/2023
Capital Markets Rule
5.16.4 / 5.16.20
QUOTE
During the meeting of the Board of Directors of Main Street Complex p.l.c. (the "Company") held today, 23 August, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Company's interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June, 2023.
The approved interim financial statements are attached herewith and are also available on the Company's website at http://mainstreetcomplex.com/investor-relations/#financial-statements.
The Board of Directors of the Company also approved the payment of a net interim dividend of €139,600, or €0.00,72 per share (each share having a nominal value of €0.10). The interim dividend will be paid on or by 12 September, 2023 to the shareholders of the Company appearing on the Company's register of members maintained at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on 30 August, 2023.
UNQUOTE
By order of the Board.
Dr Malcolm Falzon
Company Secretary
