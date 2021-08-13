COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Main Street Complex p.l.c.
Board Meeting for the approval of Interim Financial Statements
Date of Announcement
13 August 2021
Reference No:
30/2021
Listing Rule
5.16.3 / 5.16.20
The board of directors of Main Street Complex p.lc. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 18 August, 2021 to consider, and if thought fit, approve, the interim financial statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June, 2021.
By order of the Board.
Dr Malcolm Falzon
Company Secretary
