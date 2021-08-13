Log in
    MSC   MT0001850107

MAIN STREET COMPLEX P.L.C.

(MSC)
Main Street Complex p l c : Board Meeting for the approval of Interim Financial Statements

08/13/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Main Street Complex p.l.c.

Board Meeting for the approval of Interim Financial Statements

Date of Announcement

13 August 2021

Reference No:

30/2021

Listing Rule

5.16.3 / 5.16.20

QUOTE

The board of directors of Main Street Complex p.lc. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 18 August, 2021 to consider, and if thought fit, approve, the interim financial statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June, 2021.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Main Street Complex plc published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,52 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net income 2020 0,14 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net cash 2020 0,23 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,46 M 11,1 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,9x
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart MAIN STREET COMPLEX P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Main Street Complex p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bettina Azzopardi Chief Executive Officer
Joseph A. Gasan Chairman
Christopher Mifsud Independent Non-Executive Director
Etienne Borg Cardona Independent Non-Executive Director
Isabella Vella Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIN STREET COMPLEX P.L.C.-2.40%11
SCENTRE GROUP-5.76%9 975
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-0.24%3 501
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)26.74%3 190
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-0.68%3 151
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY-10.83%2 784