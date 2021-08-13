COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Main Street Complex p.l.c.

Board Meeting for the approval of Interim Financial Statements

Date of Announcement 13 August 2021 Reference No: 30/2021 Listing Rule 5.16.3 / 5.16.20

QUOTE

The board of directors of Main Street Complex p.lc. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 18 August, 2021 to consider, and if thought fit, approve, the interim financial statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June, 2021.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary