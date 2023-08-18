COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Main Street Complex p.l.c.

Board Meeting for the approval of Interim Financial Statements

Date of Announcement 18 August 2023 Reference No: 47/2023 Capital Markets Rules 5.16.3 / 5.16.20

The board of directors of Main Street Complex p.lc. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 23 August, 2023 to consider, and if thought fit, approve:

the interim financial statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June, 2023; and the distribution of an interim dividend to shareholders on the register of members of the Company as at 30 August 2023.

By order of the Board.

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary