The board of directors of Main Street Complex p.lc. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 23 August, 2023 to consider, and if thought fit, approve:
- the interim financial statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June, 2023; and
- the distribution of an interim dividend to shareholders on the register of members of the Company as at 30 August 2023.
