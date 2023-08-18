COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Main Street Complex p.l.c.

Board Meeting for the approval of Interim Financial Statements

18 August 2023

47/2023

5.16.3 / 5.16.20

The board of directors of Main Street Complex p.lc. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 23 August, 2023 to consider, and if thought fit, approve:

  1. the interim financial statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June, 2023; and
  2. the distribution of an interim dividend to shareholders on the register of members of the Company as at 30 August 2023.

