    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
76.90 NZD   +0.63%
MAINFREIGHT : Annual General Meeting 2022 | Chairman & Group Managing Director Speeches
PU
MAINFREIGHT : Annual General Meeting 2022 | Chairman & Group Managing Director Speeches
PU
MAINFREIGHT : 2022 Annual Meeting Notice
PU
Mainfreight : Annual General Meeting 2022 | Chairman & Group Managing Director Speeches

08/03/2022 | 01:32am EDT
03 August 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022 | Chairman & Group Managing Director Speeches

Mainfreight held its annual general meeting of shareholders on Thursday 28 July 2022 at Eden Park in Auckland.
Our annual general meeting provides our shareholders and interested parties with a transparent view into our present and future business activities.

Highlighted in the annual general meeting -

  • Another record year of financial results for the year ended 31 March 2022
  • An update on trading into the new financial year, future property initiatives and the work we are doing around sustainability

Attached is a copy of the addresses given by our Chairman, Bruce Plested and our Group Managing Director, Don Braid at the annual general meeting. Feel free to download a copy and have a read for yourself. We are proud of our results and look forward to moving another year into our 100-year vision. As always, we remain focused on setting the bar high with new service initiatives, new branches and continuous improvement in every area of our supply chain capabilities.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 05:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 5 545 M 3 487 M 3 487 M
Net income 2023 401 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2023 43,5 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 7 744 M 4 870 M 4 870 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,0%
Managers and Directors
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
John Eshuis Manager-Group Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED-18.10%4 870
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-8.86%170 682
FEDEX CORPORATION-8.10%61 765
DEUTSCHE POST AG-31.29%48 972
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-23.86%17 862
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-13.85%11 189