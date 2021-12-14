Mainfreight : Brexit Update 14 December 2021

14 December 2021
Brexit Update 14 December 2021
We would like to inform you to a number of new measures that will be implemented as of January 1, 2022 for transport to and from the United Kingdom:
No more delayed customs declaration
On January 1, 2022, Brexit will be one year away. For businesses, this means, among other things, an end to delayed customs declarations for imports into the UK and the introduction of full customs declarations and checks. From this date, a fully completed UK import declaration is mandatory. When goods arrive they must be cleared immediately, post-clearance clearance is no longer possible. If customs clearance is not arranged in a timely manner, there is a possibility of delays and additional costs.
Adjustment on proof of preferential origin for exports to the United Kingdom
With the introduction of Brexit, a new trade agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom also entered into force. In the trade agreement between the two, favorable (reduced or zero) import duties have been agreed upon to promote trade. To qualify for treatment under these favorable import rules, a company must prove the origin of goods.
In 2021, it was possible in the UK to claim preferential origin by displaying a country name or country code on commercial papers (invoice). This meant that the UK importer did not have to pay import duties on these goods. Whereas a declaration of origin is already required for imports from the UK to avoid paying import duties, this was not yet required for exports to the UK due to relaxed application of the rules in the UK. This relaxation was applied in order not to further disrupt trade between the European Union and United Kingdom. On January 1, 2022, this situation changes.
All goods arriving in the UK on or after 1 January 2022 must have a specific declaration, preferably displayed on the invoice, to qualify for preferential treatment.
This declaration may also be displayed on the packing list or on a paper with a company logo, in which case it must contain a specific and explicit reference to the relevant invoice to which it relates.
In summary, if this declaration does not appear on the papers or does not appear correctly, (if any) import duties will be charged.
The statement should state:
The exporter of the products covered by this document (Exporters REX No ...(1)) declares that,
except where otherwise clearly indicated, these products are of ...(2) preferential origin.
…………………………………………………………….............................................(3)
(Place and date)
…………………………………………………………….............................................
(Name of the exporter)
Foot notes
1. Indicate the reference number by which the exporter is identified. For the European Union exporter, this number will be assigned in accordance with the laws and regulations of the Union, ie a Registered Exporter number (REX number). Where the exporter has not been assigned a number, this field may be left blank if the cargo value is less than €6.000
2. Indicate the origin of the product: the European Union, or United Kingdom.
3. Place and date may be omitted if the information is contained on the document itself.
When exporting from the EU to the UK, the above statement of origin can be made by any exporter if the invoice has a value of €6,000 (approximately £5,700) or less. Above this amount, the EU exporter must actually have a Registered Exporter (REX) number and include it in this declaration. Otherwise, the declaration is not valid and the shipment is not eligible for preferential customs clearance.
A Dutch exporter can register as a REX by using the application form published on the Customs website.
Duty to pre-notify agricultural and food products
As of January 1, 2022, all agricultural and food products (both animal and plant products) must be pre-notified in the UK IPAFFS system by the importer. It is therefore important that, if it concerns a shipment with these products, you as the exporting party coordinate this with the UK importer and that you inform us if it concerns this type of shipments goes by emailing uk@nl.mainfreight.com.
As of July 1, 2022, a certification requirement will apply and you will have to deal with new import requirements from UK Customs. For more information, please visit the following link:
https://www.rvo.nl/onderwerpen/internationaal-ondernemen/landenoverzicht/verenigd-koninkrijk/producteisen-1-januari-2021/exporteren-naar-het-vk-certificeringen
Contact
We have completely updated our Brexit website
(www.mainfreight.com/BrexitNL-EN) with the latest information. Here you will also find our Brexit presentation that answers the most frequently asked questions. Do you still have questions or do you need help regarding the Brexit? Please contact your account manager or our customs department at brexit@nl.mainfreight.com.