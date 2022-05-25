Mainfreight : Financial Result for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022

25 May 2022

Mainfreight is pleased to provide you with a copy of its financial statement to 31 March 2022 and additional related documents as released to the market via NZX.

Our headline results are as follows:

Total Revenue increased by $1.67 billion, or 47.2%

Profit before tax increased $227 million or 86.5%

Net profit before abnormals increased $167.3 million or 88.9%

This result is our best ever. It was achieved in a difficult environment by our people who have continued to exhibit passion and energy to deliver on behalf of our customers.