    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-24
75.00 NZD   -1.07%
Mainfreight : Financial Result for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022

05/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
25 May 2022 Mainfreight Financial Result for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022

Mainfreight is pleased to provide you with a copy of its financial statement to 31 March 2022 and additional related documents as released to the market via NZX.

Our headline results are as follows:

  • Total Revenue increased by $1.67 billion, or 47.2%
  • Profit before tax increased $227 million or 86.5%
  • Net profit before abnormals increased $167.3 million or 88.9%

This result is our best ever. It was achieved in a difficult environment by our people who have continued to exhibit passion and energy to deliver on behalf of our customers.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 21:30:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 075 M 3 280 M 3 280 M
Net income 2022 328 M 212 M 212 M
Net cash 2022 14,2 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 7 552 M 4 881 M 4 881 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 75,00 NZD
Average target price 95,44 NZD
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Managers and Directors
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
John Eshuis Manager-Group Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED-20.13%4 909
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-18.77%152 131
FEDEX CORPORATION-20.64%53 196
DEUTSCHE POST AG-34.39%48 540
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-21.60%17 663
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-16.86%11 241