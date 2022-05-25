25 May 2022
Mainfreight Financial Result for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022
Mainfreight is pleased to provide you with a copy of its financial statement to 31 March 2022 and additional related documents as released to the market via NZX.
Our headline results are as follows:
Total Revenue increased by $1.67 billion, or 47.2%
Profit before tax increased $227 million or 86.5%
Net profit before abnormals increased $167.3 million or 88.9%
This result is our best ever. It was achieved in a difficult environment by our people who have continued to exhibit passion and energy to deliver on behalf of our customers.
