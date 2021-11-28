28 November 2021 Mainfreight Increases Network - New Branch in Wollongong, NSW This year we have been able to extend our Australian transport network by opening new regional branches in Traralgon (VIC), Tamworth (NSW) and most recently Wollongong (NSW). This regional expansion is part of our key strategy to provide faster, more efficient deliveries to our customers. As part of our commitment to continuing to expand our regional network, we plan on opening another three depots over the next 12 months, so keep an eye on this space.

Mainfreight Wollongong Our newest Transport branch in Wollongong, New South Wales, is now open and fully operational. Our Owner Drivers are picking up and delivering freight through the Wollongong region including Helensburgh, down to Shellharbour and across to Albion Park. As our Wollongong operations grow, our service expansion will include a daily service to Kiama and as far south as Nowra.



The new Wollongong facility includes:



1,846m2 of depot space

Drive through access for B-doubles and other large vehicles

Safe customer collection points

24/7 video surveillance and security systems

Warehousing space available for short term storage

We are very excited about this new branch and are happy to welcome visitors. If you would like to learn more about the value we can provide your business and your customers, please contact your local Mainfreight team who will be happy to answer any questions you may have.