    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
Mainfreight : Increases Network – New Branch in Wollongong, NSW

11/28/2021 | 05:20pm EST
28 November 2021 Mainfreight Increases Network - New Branch in Wollongong, NSW This year we have been able to extend our Australian transport network by opening new regional branches in Traralgon (VIC), Tamworth (NSW) and most recently Wollongong (NSW). This regional expansion is part of our key strategy to provide faster, more efficient deliveries to our customers. As part of our commitment to continuing to expand our regional network, we plan on opening another three depots over the next 12 months, so keep an eye on this space.
Mainfreight Wollongong Our newest Transport branch in Wollongong, New South Wales, is now open and fully operational. Our Owner Drivers are picking up and delivering freight through the Wollongong region including Helensburgh, down to Shellharbour and across to Albion Park. As our Wollongong operations grow, our service expansion will include a daily service to Kiama and as far south as Nowra.

The new Wollongong facility includes:

  • 1,846m2 of depot space
  • Drive through access for B-doubles and other large vehicles
  • Safe customer collection points
  • 24/7 video surveillance and security systems
  • Warehousing space available for short term storage


We are very excited about this new branch and are happy to welcome visitors. If you would like to learn more about the value we can provide your business and your customers, please contact your local Mainfreight team who will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 4 971 M 3 392 M 3 392 M
Net income 2022 311 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2022 34,7 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 9 063 M 6 181 M 6 184 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mainfreight Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 90,00 NZD
Average target price 104,25 NZD
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Director
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
John Eshuis Manager-Group Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED29.50%6 181
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC21.91%178 435
DEUTSCHE POST AG33.19%74 751
FEDEX CORPORATION-6.18%63 265
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.30.26%20 987
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-9.53%14 257