Mainfreight : Introduction | Mainfreight Warehouse in Shanghai

07 February 2022 Introduction | Mainfreight Warehouse in Shanghai We are proud to introduce our warehouse in Shanghai, with the storage capacity 10,000ft2 and can be extended to 280,000ft2. Located in Jiading District this prime location is perfect for picking up or delivering local and international freight. Our warehouse provides a wide range of services including first class storage, order picking and various value-adding activities. Our value-added services can be any solution your business needs such as re-labelling, re-pricing, re-packaging, multi-packs, quality check and much more. Your warehouse security is our priority with 24-hour CCTV monitoring and security personnel on site We look forward to partnering with you to streamline, strengthen and improve your supply chain.



Our warehouse is equipped with:

• 3 Direct Loading docks

• Temperature controlled area

• Ambient temperature area

• Staging Area

• Shelf Racking Area



Service:

• Value Added Services

• Packing Solution

• B2C

• Inventory Storage and Management

• In-House IT EDI and System Integration



Reach out to find how your business can benefit from partnering with our Shanghai Warehouse. For more details regarding our warehouse or our services in China, please contact us, via our email MFIAsiaSalesEnquiries@mainfreightasia.com or call +86 (21) 6373 6699.

