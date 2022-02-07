Log in
    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/04
88 NZD   -1.41%
Mainfreight : Introduction | Mainfreight Warehouse in Shanghai

02/07/2022 | 04:28am EST
07 February 2022 Introduction | Mainfreight Warehouse in Shanghai We are proud to introduce our warehouse in Shanghai, with the storage capacity 10,000ft2 and can be extended to 280,000ft2. Located in Jiading District this prime location is perfect for picking up or delivering local and international freight. Our warehouse provides a wide range of services including first class storage, order picking and various value-adding activities. Our value-added services can be any solution your business needs such as re-labelling, re-pricing, re-packaging, multi-packs, quality check and much more. Your warehouse security is our priority with 24-hour CCTV monitoring and security personnel on site We look forward to partnering with you to streamline, strengthen and improve your supply chain.

Our warehouse is equipped with:
• 3 Direct Loading docks
• Temperature controlled area
• Ambient temperature area
• Staging Area
• Shelf Racking Area

Service:
• Value Added Services
• Packing Solution
• B2C
• Inventory Storage and Management
• In-House IT EDI and System Integration

Reach out to find how your business can benefit from partnering with our Shanghai Warehouse. For more details regarding our warehouse or our services in China, please contact us, via our email MFIAsiaSalesEnquiries@mainfreightasia.com or call +86 (21) 6373 6699.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
04:28aMAINFREIGHT : Introduction | Mainfreight Warehouse in Shanghai
PU
02/04MAINFREIGHT : Western Australia Freight Delays
PU
02/02MAINFREIGHT : Changes to the New Zealand National Team
PU
02/01Australia shares extend gains on miners, energy boost
RE
02/01MAINFREIGHT : Trading Update | 2 Feb 2022
PU
01/26MAINFREIGHT : Office Relocation | Mainfreight Hanoi, Vietnam
PU
01/24MAINFREIGHT : New Zealand Service Announcement | COVID Variant Omicron
PU
01/21MAINFREIGHT : Ocean Freight Container Guide
PU
01/13MAINFREIGHT : Chicago partners with Books in Homes
PU
01/12MAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement | Sydney Operations Update | January 2022
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 5 072 M 3 345 M 3 345 M
Net income 2022 327 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2022 13,2 M 8,69 M 8,69 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 8 861 M 5 845 M 5 845 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mainfreight Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 88,00 NZD
Average target price 99,80 NZD
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
John Eshuis Manager-Group Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED-6.28%5 845
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC4.88%195 374
DEUTSCHE POST AG-7.71%73 122
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.62%64 682
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.-18.28%18 590
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-10.81%13 241