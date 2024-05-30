30 May 2024 Market Update | Strikes in France A heavy month of strikes are expected throughout France in June which have the potential to disrupt supply chains and impact transit and delivery times.



Farmer Blockades: Beginning from 10:00 a.m. Monday June 3rd, French farmers in co-ordination with Spanish farmers are planning a blockade along the France-Spain border at Pertus, Col d'Ares, Bourg-Madame, Bossòs, Col du Pourtalet, Col du Somport, and Biriatou.



Air Traffic Controllers: There is potential for further strike action by the French air traffic controllers between May 31st and June 7th after 70% of flights were cancelled at Paris Orly Airport on Saturday May 25th due to strike actions.



French Sea Ports: Strike action has been announced to take place across all French sea ports for 4 hours per day between 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on the following dates of June: 2, 6, 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26, and 28. There is an expectation that there will be a backlog of containers at the ports impacting inbound and outbound operations.



Please click here for more detailed information.



Don't hesitate to reach out to your local Mainfreight branch for advice and support with moving your goods.



