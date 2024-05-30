Farmer Blockades: Beginning from 10:00 a.m. Monday June 3rd, French farmers in co-ordination with Spanish farmers are planning a blockade along the France-Spain border at Pertus, Col d'Ares, Bourg-Madame, Bossòs, Col du Pourtalet, Col du Somport, and Biriatou.
Air Traffic Controllers: There is potential for further strike action by the French air traffic controllers between May 31st and June 7th after 70% of flights were cancelled at Paris Orly Airport on Saturday May 25th due to strike actions.
French Sea Ports: Strike action has been announced to take place across all French sea ports for 4 hours per day between 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on the following dates of June: 2, 6, 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26, and 28. There is an expectation that there will be a backlog of containers at the ports impacting inbound and outbound operations.
