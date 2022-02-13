Log in
Mainfreight : New Zealand Service Announcement | COVID-19 | 14 Feb 2022

02/13/2022 | 05:42pm EST
13 February 2022 New Zealand Service Announcement | COVID-19 | 14 Feb 2022

As the number of daily Omicron cases increase in the community, it is important we update you as we navigate through this rapidly changing landscape.

Freight volumes throughout the supply chain continue to remain at peak season levels. In addition, we have implemented further Covid protocols to reduce the impact of isolation requirements across our team. As a result, we would like to remind our customers of the following:

  • Transit times - where possible, please encourage your customers to allow an additional 1-2 working days on standard transit times. Whilst we endeavour to deliver within normal expectations, delays will occur.
  • Urgent shipments - please contact your local branch with any specific requests and they will assist you with service and tracking options.
  • Home deliveries - in addition to the extra transit times mentioned above, for residential deliveries it is imperative that all receivers' mobile numbers are provided. This will help with communication for completing deliveries under our current protocols.
  • Container volumes - inbound container volumes remain high, so please work with your local team to help mitigate exposure to demurrage and detention.


With a possible move to phase two of the public health response to Omicron imminent, it is important for service continuity that we are well prepared and have clear communication.

We will continue to keep you informed as developments arise and thank you for your ongoing support and patience as our teams work through the current disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
