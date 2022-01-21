Log in
Mainfreight : Ocean Freight Container Guide

01/21/2022 | 02:13pm EST
21 January 2022 Ocean Freight Container Guide If you have a lot more freight to send than you ever have before - great! Business is booming! You've moved from LCL (less than container load) to FCL (full container load) freight.

You might be wondering what size container to use? Are there different types of shipping containers?

There are many different sizes and types of shipping container. When shipping cargo it is helpful to know what type of shipping container will best suit your needs. Often the dimensions and maximum weight will impact on what type of equipment can be used.

The following guide shows the different types of shipping containers that can be used as a starting point for determining your shipping requirements.

Note: Exact dimensions can differ slightly due to manufacturer, and load regulations may restrict operation to less than maximum weight. Use this information as a guide only.
Container Type Internal Dimensions
(L x W x H) 		Door Opening
(W x H) 		Cubic Capacity Cargo Weight
20FT General 5.89 x 2.35 x 2.36m 2.33 x 2.26m 33m³ 21,700kgs
20FT High Cube 5.89 x 2.35 x 2.69m 2.33 x 2.59m 37m³ 21,700kgs
40FT General 12.05 x 2.35 x 2.36m 2.33 x 2.26m 66m³ 26500kgs
40FT High Cube 12.05 x 2.35 x 2.69m 2.33 x 2.59m 76m³ 26500kgs

Notes -
  • Heavy Rated shipping containers which support a heavier load are available, additional surcharges may apply
  • Food Grade shipping containers for carrying foodstuffs are available, additional surcharges may apply
  • A 20FT High Cube shipping containers (higher height that standard) are only available for designated origin/destination pairings
  • Additional charges may apply for High Cube containers
Container Type Internal Dimensions
(L x W x H) 		Door Opening
(W x H) 		Cubic Capacity Cargo Weight
20FT Flat Rack
with sides 		5.89 x 2.35 x 2.23m Side Opening
W - 2.59m 		30m³ 26500kgs
20FT Flat Rack
without sides 		6.00 x 2.35 x 0.23m 33m³
Max Height 2.36m 		23500kgs
40FT Flat Rack
with Sides 		12.05 x 2.35 x 2.23m Side Opening
W - 11.66m 		63m³ 3600kgs
40FT Flat Rack
without sides 		12.20 x 2.35 x 0.65m 67m³
Max Height 2.36m 		39000kgs

Notes -
  • This shipping container is used for over-dimensional (out of gauge) cargo. It is available with or without sides
  • Survey reports may be required when shipping out of gauge cargo
  • If out of gauge additional surcharges will apply
  • Flat Rack containers are subject to availability, and additional surcharges will apply
Container Type Internal Dimensions
(L x W x H) 		Door Opening
(W x H) 		Cubic Capacity Cargo Weight
20FT Open Top 5.89 x 2.35 x 2.36m 2.33 x 2.29m 32m³ 21700kgs
40FT Open Top 12.05 x 2.35 x 2.36m 2.33 x 2.29m 66m³ 26500kgs

Notes -
  • Open top containers allow you to load over height cargo or allows easier loading by crane
  • If out of gauge additional surcharges will apply
  • Open Top containers are subject to availability and additional surcharges will apply
Container Type Internal Dimensions
(L x W x H) 		Door Opening Cubic Capacity Cargo Weight
20FT Reefer 5.44 x 2.26 x 2.24m 2.26 x 2.20m 27m³ 21700kgs
40FT Reefer 11.55 x 2.26 x 2.24m 2.26 x 2.20m 58m³ 25000kgs

Notes -
  • Refrigerated shipping containers can be set at a required temperature for the duration of the voyage
  • Commonly used for food/dairy products
  • The smaller dimensions are due to thicker walls
  • Reefer containers are subject to availability and additional surcharges will apply

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 19:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
