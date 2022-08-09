Log in
    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
78.24 NZD   -0.33%
Mainfreight : Opening of our Sales Office in Laem Chabang, Thailand

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
09 August 2022 Opening of our Sales Office in Laem Chabang, Thailand We are pleased to announce that Mainfreight Laem Chabang sales office officially opens on 9th August.

With the importance of business development and strategic location for success, Mainfreight Thailand has opened up the Sales Office in Laem Chabang to support our customers business. The office is located on the 12th floor of Talay Thong Tower, the heart of Laem Chabang, with easy access to the port and shipping lines offices.

Laem Chabang is a port city municipality in Si Racha and Bang Lamung districts Chonburi Province, Thailand. The area of Laem Chabang city municipality is generally coastal and is located on the east of Gulf of Thailand about 120 km from Suvarnabhumi Airport and 25 km north of. It is in the development zone under the Eastern Seaboard Development Project, consists of a commercial port, industrial estate centers, and travel cities. Apart from that, Laem Chabang is also Thailand's largest port occupies 10.41 km2 (4 sq.mi) and is capable of handling the largest (Post-Panamax) vessels. In 2021, it handled 8.4 million TEUs or ranking 22nd in the world.
A key development in Laem Chabang is the Laem Chabang Industrial Estate. It's located on an area of 1,406 acres between the harbor and Sukhumvit Road. It's got General Industrial Zone, Free Zone for automotive and electronics industry. Many leading companies are located in the area, such as Celestica, Mitsubishi Motors, Meyer, Michelin and York.

Our Bangkok Air branch will be opened on in September too, stay tuned. For more details regarding our services in Thailand, please feel free to contact us.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
