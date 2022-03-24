Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Mainfreight Limited
  News
  Summary
    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
  Report
03-22
80 NZD   +1.25%
MAINFREIGHT : Relocation of our London Ocean Freight branch
PU
03/23MAINFREIGHT : Situation in Ukraine and Russia
PU
03/22MAINFREIGHT : Supporting Our Community - Mainline Singapore
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mainfreight : Relocation of our London Ocean Freight branch

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
24 March 2022 Relocation of our London Ocean Freight branch
We are delighted to announce that our Ocean Freight branch in London has moved to a brand new office in Stratford, East London.

This Ocean Freight branch complements our existing London Air Freight branch situated in the West, and Manchester Air & Ocean branch in the North of England.

The new office is strategically located next to London Gateway, one of the biggest ports in the United Kingdom, with the largest being Felixstowe not too far from the branch.

The two ports combined handled around 5 million TEU in 2020, which accounts for 60% of the inbound and outbound volume handled in the UK. Therefore, Mainfreight London is truly located in the logistical heart of the United Kingdom.

Our dedicated and experienced team offers a full range of ocean freight services to and from the United Kingdom. These services include LCL, FCL, Groupage consolidation, project cargo, Break Bulk, Ro-Ro services and handling of documentation and customs clearances.

The new address of Mainfreight Ocean London is:

Mainfreight UK Limited
London Ocean freight
3rd floor, 1 Dane's Yard
Sugar House Island
Stratford, London
E15 2QL

For more information regarding our London Ocean Branch, please contact Seth Freeman, Branch Manager, via email seth.freeman@mainfreight.com or +44 7 432 019 277

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
