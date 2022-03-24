Mainfreight : Relocation of our London Ocean Freight branch

24 March 2022 Relocation of our London Ocean Freight branch

We are delighted to announce that our Ocean Freight branch in London has moved to a brand new office in Stratford, East London.



This Ocean Freight branch complements our existing London Air Freight branch situated in the West, and Manchester Air & Ocean branch in the North of England.



The new office is strategically located next to London Gateway, one of the biggest ports in the United Kingdom, with the largest being Felixstowe not too far from the branch.



The two ports combined handled around 5 million TEU in 2020, which accounts for 60% of the inbound and outbound volume handled in the UK. Therefore, Mainfreight London is truly located in the logistical heart of the United Kingdom.



Our dedicated and experienced team offers a full range of ocean freight services to and from the United Kingdom. These services include LCL, FCL, Groupage consolidation, project cargo, Break Bulk, Ro-Ro services and handling of documentation and customs clearances.



The new address of Mainfreight Ocean London is:



Mainfreight UK Limited

London Ocean freight

3rd floor, 1 Dane's Yard

Sugar House Island

Stratford, London

E15 2QL



For more information regarding our London Ocean Branch, please contact Seth Freeman, Branch Manager, via email seth.freeman@mainfreight.com or +44 7 432 019 277



