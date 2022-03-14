Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Mainfreight Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  03-10
76 NZD   -2.94%
04:04aMAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement Asia | Coronavirus COVID-19 Update
03/10MAINFREIGHT : Market Adjustment Factor
03/10MAINFREIGHT LIMITED : Close to an important medium term support level
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mainfreight : Service Announcement Asia | Coronavirus COVID-19 Update

03/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
14 March 2022 Service Announcement Asia | Coronavirus COVID-19 Update

Market Updates - Air & Ocean | Updated on 14 Mar 2022

Our first priority is keeping our team safe and doing all we can to keep products moving. Although the challenges throughout our markets are present, all of our branches globally remain operational and here to assist. We will release market updates as new information becomes available. The most recent news on each service can be found below.

Asia

Our Mainfreight branches and depots throughout North and South East Asia continue to operate without commercial restriction, despite recent infection increases in some countries resulting in an elevation of social measures to combat COVID-19.

For further information about the service announcement of COVID-19 update, please contact our local team.

• (Updated on 11Feb - No Change) China, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Korea teams - 100% operational
• (Updated on 14Mar) Shanghai team - The majority of team members WFH from 14 Mar to 18 Mar, only few for operational in office
• (Updated on 14Mar) Shenzhen team - Mainfreight Shenzhen Work from Home (14 -18 March 2022)
• (Updated on 14Mar) Hong Kong & Singapore team - 50% operational and some of our team members shift duty
• (Updated on 11Feb - No Change) Japan team - 25-30% operational and some of our team members shift duty

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 089 M 3 471 M 3 471 M
Net income 2022 327 M 223 M 223 M
Net cash 2022 12,9 M 8,82 M 8,82 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 7 653 M 5 219 M 5 219 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mainfreight Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 76,00 NZD
Average target price 104,15 NZD
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
John Eshuis Manager-Group Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED-19.06%5 219
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-4.87%177 473
DEUTSCHE POST AG-24.12%57 479
FEDEX CORPORATION-17.58%56 486
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-25.86%16 647
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-19.16%11 808