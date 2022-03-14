Mainfreight : Service Announcement Asia | Coronavirus COVID-19 Update

14 March 2022
Service Announcement Asia | Coronavirus COVID-19 Update
Market Updates - Air & Ocean | Updated on 14 Mar 2022
Our first priority is keeping our team safe and doing all we can to keep products moving. Although the challenges throughout our markets are present, all of our branches globally remain operational and here to assist. We will release market updates as new information becomes available. The most recent news on each service can be found below.
Asia
Our Mainfreight branches and depots throughout North and South East Asia continue to operate without commercial restriction, despite recent infection increases in some countries resulting in an elevation of social measures to combat COVID-19.
• (Updated on 11Feb - No Change) China, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Korea teams - 100% operational
For further information about the service announcement of COVID-19 update, please contact our local team.
• (Updated on 14Mar) Shanghai team - The majority of team members WFH from 14 Mar to 18 Mar, only few for operational in office
• (Updated on 14Mar) Shenzhen team - Mainfreight Shenzhen Work from Home (14 -18 March 2022)
• (Updated on 14Mar) Hong Kong & Singapore team - 50% operational and some of our team members shift duty
• (Updated on 11Feb - No Change) Japan team - 25-30% operational and some of our team members shift duty
