Mainfreight : Service Announcement Asia | Coronavirus COVID-19 Update

14 March 2022

Market Updates - Air & Ocean | Updated on 14 Mar 2022

Our first priority is keeping our team safe and doing all we can to keep products moving. Although the challenges throughout our markets are present, all of our branches globally remain operational and here to assist. We will release market updates as new information becomes available. The most recent news on each service can be found below.

Our Mainfreight branches and depots throughout North and South East Asia continue to operate without commercial restriction, despite recent infection increases in some countries resulting in an elevation of social measures to combat COVID-19.



