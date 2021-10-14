Log in
    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
Mainfreight : Service Announcement New Zealand | 15 October 2021

10/14/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
14 October 2021 Service Announcement New Zealand | 15 October 2021 Overview Mainfreight has received notice from two carriers that they have suspended their Auckland Port Congestion Surcharge.

This is a welcome reduction in cost for shipments transferring through the Ports of Auckland. A reduction in the delays reported between the scheduled arrival of vessels and their actual berthing time has provided carriers with more certainty when utilising Auckland Port. The reinstatement of berth windows for some services has led to improved cargo flow and better operating levels for Ports of Auckland to manage increased container volume.

A breakdown of carrier, overall cost reduction and applicable dates is provided below. We expect to see other shipping lines utilising Ports of Auckland for scheduled services to follow this precedent in the coming weeks.

All customer quotations and invoices will be adjusted with this reduction. Other carrier reductions will also be applied once notice is received.

Carrier Cost Reduction per 20ft Cost Reduction per 40ft Applicable Details
Cosco USD 280.00 USD 560.00 15/10/2021 Based on ETD of departing vessels
ONE Line USD 300.00 USD 600.00 22/10/2021 Based on ETD of departing vessels
Glossary
Glossary
LCL Less than Container Load - Seafreight
FCL Full Container Load - Seafreight
NOR Non-Operating Refrigerated Container
Reefer Refrigerated Container
BMSB Brown Marmorated Stink Bug
GP General Purpose Container
HC High Cube Container
GRI General Rate Increase
LP Lyttelton Port
POAL Port of Auckland
POT Port of Tauranga

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 21:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
