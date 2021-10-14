Mainfreight : Service Announcement New Zealand | 15 October 2021

14 October 2021
Service Announcement New Zealand | 15 October 2021
Overview
Mainfreight has received notice from two carriers that they have suspended their Auckland Port Congestion Surcharge.
This is a welcome reduction in cost for shipments transferring through the Ports of Auckland. A reduction in the delays reported between the scheduled arrival of vessels and their actual berthing time has provided carriers with more certainty when utilising Auckland Port. The reinstatement of berth windows for some services has led to improved cargo flow and better operating levels for Ports of Auckland to manage increased container volume.
A breakdown of carrier, overall cost reduction and applicable dates is provided below. We expect to see other shipping lines utilising Ports of Auckland for scheduled services to follow this precedent in the coming weeks.
All customer quotations and invoices will be adjusted with this reduction. Other carrier reductions will also be applied once notice is received.
Glossary
|
Carrier
|
Cost Reduction per 20ft
|
Cost Reduction per 40ft
|
Applicable
|
Details
|
Cosco
|
USD 280.00
|
USD 560.00
|
15/10/2021
|
Based on ETD of departing vessels
|
ONE Line
|
USD 300.00
|
USD 600.00
|
22/10/2021
|
Based on ETD of departing vessels
|
