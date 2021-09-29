Mainfreight : Service Announcement New Zealand | 29 September 2021

29 September 2021 Service Announcement New Zealand | 29 September 2021 China Government Power Restriction

Industrial Action Patricks Terminal Melbourne China Government Imposed Power Restriction The China Central Government have announced a regional "power cut" which has been imposed and implemented across several China regions. This action is likely to have effect on suppliers ability to work to shipping and airline schedules and meet cargo ready dates. We highly recommend engaging with your suppliers to understand if their operation will be subject to the power cuts and if their region is affected. The power cuts are likely to continue through to at least December 2021 and will have ongoing effect.



Mainfreight China are working closely with suppliers and customers to understand their operational capacity. We have provided insight to effected regions below and commentary is provided by our local Mainfreight China team.



MUA Announces Strikes | Melbourne Patricks Terminal The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) has issued 40 notices of industrial action for Patrick's Melbourne terminal. They include 12 hours of work stoppages every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout October. There is potential that further industrial action will extend to additional Australian Ports operated by Patricks, including Brisbane, Sydney and Fremantle.



This will create delays and further congestion at the terminal and will significantly impact customers during the busy pre-season Christmas period not only in Melbourne but in other Patricks Terminals around Australia where strikes and work bans are ongoing. We will continue to update you as we receive information from our Australian team.



Glossary LCL Less than Container Load - Seafreight FCL Full Container Load - Seafreight NOR Non-Operating Refrigerated Container Reefer Refrigerated Container BMSB Brown Marmorated Stink Bug GP General Purpose Container HC High Cube Container GRI General Rate Increase LP Lyttelton Port POAL Port of Auckland POT Port of Tauranga