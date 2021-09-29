Mainfreight : Service Announcement New Zealand | 29 September 2021

29 September 2021
China Government Power Restriction
Industrial Action Patricks Terminal Melbourne
China Government Imposed Power Restriction
The China Central Government have announced a regional "power cut" which has been imposed and implemented across several China regions. This action is likely to have effect on suppliers ability to work to shipping and airline schedules and meet cargo ready dates. We highly recommend engaging with your suppliers to understand if their operation will be subject to the power cuts and if their region is affected. The power cuts are likely to continue through to at least December 2021 and will have ongoing effect.
Mainfreight China are working closely with suppliers and customers to understand their operational capacity. We have provided insight to effected regions below and commentary is provided by our local Mainfreight China team.
MUA Announces Strikes | Melbourne Patricks Terminal
The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) has issued 40 notices of industrial action for Patrick's Melbourne terminal. They include 12 hours of work stoppages every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout October. There is potential that further industrial action will extend to additional Australian Ports operated by Patricks, including Brisbane, Sydney and Fremantle.
This will create delays and further congestion at the terminal and will significantly impact customers during the busy pre-season Christmas period not only in Melbourne but in other Patricks Terminals around Australia where strikes and work bans are ongoing. We will continue to update you as we receive information from our Australian team.
Click here for previous Market Updates and our current sailing schedules
Glossary
|
Glossary
|
LCL
|
Less than Container Load - Seafreight
|
FCL
|
Full Container Load - Seafreight
|
NOR
|
Non-Operating Refrigerated Container
|
Reefer
|
Refrigerated Container
|
BMSB
|
Brown Marmorated Stink Bug
|
GP
|
General Purpose Container
|
HC
|
High Cube Container
|
GRI
|
General Rate Increase
|
LP
|
Lyttelton Port
|
POAL
|
Port of Auckland
|
POT
|
Port of Tauranga
Disclaimer
Mainfreight Limited published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:05 UTC.