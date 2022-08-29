Mainfreight : Sustainability Overview 2022

Our company is built on our Three Pillars - Culture, Family, and Philosophy,
articulated over 20 years ago. These core values continue to shape our approach
to people, planet, and the way we do business. Our Three Pillars are as relevant now as they have ever been and provide the lens and guidance through which to address the growing challenges of sustainability. It is inherent in our one-hundred-year philosophy.
CULTURE
FAMILY
PHILOSOPHY
•
Under-promise, over deliver
• Eat together - use mealtimes as a
• One hundred year company
• Keep reinventing with time and
discussion time
• Profit comes from hard work, not
growth
• Listen to each other
talk
• Education is optional, learning is
• Share the profits and the
• We are driven by margin, not
compulsory
successes
revenue
• Let the individuals decide
• Openly discuss problems and
• Train successors, so that you may
•
Keep it simple
openly solve them
advance
• Tear down the walls of bureaucracy,
• Don't beat up your brothers and
• An enduring company is built by
hierarchy and superiority
sisters
many good people, not a few
• Avoid mediocrity - maintain
• Have respect - see it from
• We "care" for our customers,
standards and beat them
others and show it by actions
environment and community
• Look after our assets
• Total quality management base
• Immaculate image and presentation
• Ready, Fire, Aim
Promote from within
Integrity - how it affects other people
No job descriptions
SUSTAINABILITY VALUE CYCLE
Mainfreight's 100-year vision, established in its earliest days, has been a guiding principle in our commitment to sustainability. All decisions are made on the basis that we will be here for another 100 years, and are aligned with the key concepts of sustainability: investing in our people and communities, reducing the environmental impact of our activities, supporting our customer, supplier and stakeholder relationships, and developing our growth strategies.
Our team culture means sustainability is not a top-down directive or bureaucratic process, but is driven from the ground up, by teams that are empowered to make their own decisions. It is they who take responsibility to make their branch, their business, and their world, just that little bit better today than it was yesterday.
In this Sustainability Overview and elsewhere in the likes of our Annual Report, we have reported on economic, environmental, social and governance topics that Mainfreight believes are material to its business and the communities it operates in. The topic selection is also guided by feedback from team members, customers, shareholders, and other stakeholders during the year.
01
ENVIRONMENT
Climate Change
Waste Management
Water Security
CLIMATE CHANGE
Global warming induced Climate Change, is among the greatest threats to not just environmental and ecological systems, but social and economic ones as well.
It's clear in the ever growing body of evidence that incrementalism will no longer do and the window for the genuine, transformative and collaborative action required, is shrinking rapidly in front of us.
Globally freight and logistics, as a component of transportation, represent a significant emissions source and one that is not easily abated. For these reasons Climate Change receives the greatest focus and urgency amongst our environmental sustainability responses.
SETTING TARGETS
We are committed to setting targets that reflect our ambitions regarding the emissions intensity of our operations. Like our approach to reporting, these will account for emissions throughout the entire value chain, not just direct emission sources. This is not without challenge; industry interdependency, technology availability and our significant rate of growth all factor into these calculations. It is unrealistic to expect total carbon reduction whilst we have strong growth objectives and a reliance on a freight industry that will take time to eliminate fossil fuel usage. Reducing our intensity of carbon usage is our best strategy to being more carbon efficient.
We expect to announce these specific intensity targets within the next
12 months.
TRANSPORTATION
OUR FLEET
Mainfreight's road fleet policy agreed with Owner Drivers requires vehicles in our fleet be no older than 10 years. Our fleet age on average is around 5-6 years. This compares with national average fleet ages of around 14 years for Europe, The United States and Australia and around 18 years in New Zealand.
As a result the majority of our fleet are the equivalent of Euro V or VI. More modern vehicles are not just more fuel efficient, they also produce fewer particulate pollutants that can affect air quality and local health outcomes.
RAIL & COASTAL
Often forgotten amongst the glitz and
glamour of new technologies, the humble train or coastal ship offers immediate emissions reductions (road equates to around 4.6x the emissions of rail and 2.2x the emissions of coastal).
Mainfreight have invested heavily in supporting infrastructure for rail and coastal freight modes, including inbuilt rail sidings at many of our branches that allow us to offer seamless integration of these service types.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Low Emission Heavy Vehicles are going to be critical in efforts to decarbonise road freight (currently a growing source of emissions). The rate of innovation and development in these technologies is exciting but still has some way to go before widespread adoption.
Light-Medium Fleet - Fuso E-Canters
Mainfreight now have 4 Fuso E-Canters operating in Auckland and Hamilton, New Zealand with options for a further 10 also being considered. The Fuso E-Canter, is a 100% electric-powered light truck. An 81kWh lithium ion battery allows 120-150km range and can be charged within an hour. The E-Canter has 135kW of power, an electric motor with two-stage regenerative braking, 3.5t payload and advanced safety features. Fuso Video
Heavy Fleet - XCMG E700 with Battery Swap
The E700 with Battery Swap will be installed as New Zealand's first heavy intercity general freight model, operating between Auckland and Hamilton. Mainfreight will operate our own battery swapping and charging infrastructure in Hamilton using energy generated by our own on site solar installations.
Battery Swap Electric Vehicles offer an attractive solution to several of the drawbacks in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles and Battery Electric Vehicles. Specifically it takes advantage of Battery Electric lower operating costs but overcomes the range, charging time and payload restraints, by having smaller quick to charge batteries. This allows the use of Lithium Ferrous Phosphate batteries rather than Lithium Ion which are safer, more stable and less environmentally harmful.
We expect this vehicle will reduce our road freight
emissions by over 100 tonnes of CO2-eper year.
MAN and DAF Electric Vehicles and Tilburg Zero Emissions Area
Tilburg, The Netherlands is among the first Dutch cities to impose a ban on fossil fuel vehicles in major urban areas due to come into effect from
MAINFREIGHT GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) EMISSIONS IN TONNES CO2-E
CATEGORY
CATEGORY DESCRIPTION
2021
2020
Category 1
Direct GHG emissions and removals in tonnes CO2-e
278,956.70
263,758.95
Category 2
Indirect GHG emissions from imported energy
14,864.88
15,413.54
Category 3
Indirect GHG Emissions from transportation
1,309,744.20
1,115,134.24
Category 4
Indirect GHG emissions associated with the use of
76,389.29
74,677.48
products by the organisation
Category 5
Indirect GHG emissions associated with the use of
-
-
products from the organisation
Category 6
Other indirect GHG emissions sources
136.94
60.96
Total
1,680,099.25
1,469,045.93
The increase in gross emissions is reflective of our growth and market share gain over this period, all five of our tracked emission intensity measures (the emissions efficiency of which we can move freight) have improved year on year.
Our current explorations focus on supplementing our fleet with Battery Electric Vehicles and Battery Swap Electric Vehicles. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles and Hydrogen Dual Fuel vehicles do not currently feature in our fleet mix but remain technologies of interest.
2025. Mainfreight has brought on two new EVs (1 DAF and¬1 MAN e-TGM) as we adapt to serving Tilburg (and more of Europe over time) with a zero emission fleet.
Hino SEA Electric and Foton Light Electric Trucks
In Australia we have 8 new electric truck builds underway including 2 Hino 300 SEA 85s and 6 Foton iBlues. Both variants have a similar range of approximately 200km and operating payloads between 2.5 tonne and 5+ tonne. We expect all 8 EVs to be on the road before the end of the year predominantly serving major metro areas.
CO2e per tonne of Domestic Freight
49.65 kgs down from 58.46 kgs in 2020
CO2e per TEU-kilometre of Sea Freight
0.09 kgs down from 0.12 kgs in 2020
CO2e per tonne-kilometre of Air Freight
1.20 kgs down from 1.21 kgs in 2020
CO2e per Mainfreight team member
161.97 tonnes down from 164.69 tonnes in 2020
CO2e per million $ in Revenue
329.43 tonnes down from 436.89 tonnes in 2020
Mainfreight Limited published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 05:00:05 UTC.