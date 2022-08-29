Mainfreight : Sustainability Overview 2022

OUR FLEET Mainfreight's road fleet policy agreed with Owner Drivers requires vehicles in our fleet be no older than 10 years. Our fleet age on average is around 5-6 years. This compares with national average fleet ages of around 14 years for Europe, The United States and Australia and around 18 years in New Zealand. As a result the majority of our fleet are the equivalent of Euro V or VI. More modern vehicles are not just more fuel efficient, they also produce fewer particulate pollutants that can affect air quality and local health outcomes. RAIL & COASTAL Often forgotten amongst the glitz and glamour of new technologies, the humble train or coastal ship offers immediate emissions reductions (road equates to around 4.6x the emissions of rail and 2.2x the emissions of coastal). Mainfreight have invested heavily in supporting infrastructure for rail and coastal freight modes, including inbuilt rail sidings at many of our branches that allow us to offer seamless integration of these service types. ELECTRIC VEHICLES Low Emission Heavy Vehicles are going to be critical in efforts to decarbonise road freight (currently a growing source of emissions). The rate of innovation and development in these technologies is exciting but still has some way to go before widespread adoption.

Light-Medium Fleet - Fuso E-Canters Mainfreight now have 4 Fuso E-Canters operating in Auckland and Hamilton, New Zealand with options for a further 10 also being considered. The Fuso E-Canter, is a 100% electric-powered light truck. An 81kWh lithium ion battery allows 120-150km range and can be charged within an hour. The E-Canter has 135kW of power, an electric motor with two-stage regenerative braking, 3.5t payload and advanced safety features. Fuso Video Heavy Fleet - XCMG E700 with Battery Swap The E700 with Battery Swap will be installed as New Zealand's first heavy intercity general freight model, operating between Auckland and Hamilton. Mainfreight will operate our own battery swapping and charging infrastructure in Hamilton using energy generated by our own on site solar installations. Battery Swap Electric Vehicles offer an attractive solution to several of the drawbacks in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles and Battery Electric Vehicles. Specifically it takes advantage of Battery Electric lower operating costs but overcomes the range, charging time and payload restraints, by having smaller quick to charge batteries. This allows the use of Lithium Ferrous Phosphate batteries rather than Lithium Ion which are safer, more stable and less environmentally harmful. We expect this vehicle will reduce our road freight emissions by over 100 tonnes of CO2-eper year. MAN and DAF Electric Vehicles and Tilburg Zero Emissions Area Tilburg, The Netherlands is among the first Dutch cities to impose a ban on fossil fuel vehicles in major urban areas due to come into effect from