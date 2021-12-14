Log in
    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 12/14
92.69 NZD   -2.42%
Mainfreight : Team Review | December 2021

12/14/2021 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
14 December 2021 Mainfreight Team Review | December 2021 As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at what our team have been up to across the world in the December issue of our Team Review.

Here is a sneak peek at what you will find in this issue -
  • New Branches, New Trucks, New Technology
  • Some very special projects that our team took on around the world
  • Celebrating some true legends within our business

Click here to download your copy today.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 20:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 4 971 M 3 352 M 3 352 M
Net income 2022 311 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2022 34,7 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 9 334 M 6 306 M 6 295 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mainfreight Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 92,69 NZD
Average target price 104,25 NZD
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Director
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
John Eshuis Manager-Group Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED33.37%6 462
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC22.51%179 313
DEUTSCHE POST AG32.12%74 004
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.14%63 995
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.37.75%22 749
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-6.97%14 647