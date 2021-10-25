Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Mainfreight Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 10/22
90.02 NZD   -0.09%
10/15MAINFREIGHT : Third Lean & Green Star award
PU
10/14MAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement New Zealand | 15 October 2021
PU
10/12MAINFREIGHT : Delivering with Sustainability – Mainfreight and the FUSO eCanter
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mainfreight : opens in Chongqing, China

10/25/2021 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 October 2021 Mainfreight opens in Chongqing, China We are delighted to announce the official opening of our Mainfreight Chongqing sales office. The branch had its grand opening on Sunday, 24th October 2021. Mainfreight Chongqing is our 2nd Sales office in China. Located in the upper Yangtze River with 679 kms coastline, Chongqing is the economic, cultural and logistics center of Southwestern China. As the 4th Municipality City of China, Chongqing has sufficient natural resources and infrastructure such as the largest import & export river port in Southwestern China, 4 large ports, the National Rail-water Multimodal Transport Hub, 2 large airports, and highway network that extends to all directions. Mainfreight Chongqing will have a strong influence on the surrounding provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou, Hubei and Hunan etc, making this branch a very important step for Mainfreight's market expansion in West China.

Please see more information for Chongqing Sales Office
Address: Room 1013-1014, Building 3 Phase 1, Greenland Bonded Center, No.153 Jinyu Avenue, Jiangbei District, 400025, Chongqing
Phone: +86 (23) 6789 3698

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 04:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
10/15MAINFREIGHT : Third Lean & Green Star award
PU
10/14MAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement New Zealand | 15 October 2021
PU
10/12MAINFREIGHT : Delivering with Sustainability – Mainfreight and the FUSO eCanter
PU
10/12MAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement | Typhoon Kompasu
PU
10/08MAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement New Zealand | 08 October 2021
PU
10/06MAINFREIGHT : Relocation of our Air & Ocean St. Petersburg branch
PU
09/29MAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement New Zealand | 29 September 2021
PU
09/26MAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement New Zealand | 24 September 2021
PU
09/20MAINFREIGHT LIMITED(NZSE : MFT) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/16MAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement New Zealand | 24 September 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 809 M 3 439 M 3 439 M
Net income 2022 282 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2022 22,6 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 9 065 M 6 471 M 6 483 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mainfreight Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 90,02 NZD
Average target price 97,13 NZD
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Director
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
John Eshuis Manager-Group Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED29.53%6 471
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC21.03%177 527
DEUTSCHE POST AG32.35%76 154
FEDEX CORPORATION-10.26%61 891
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.29.36%20 902
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.1.35%15 921