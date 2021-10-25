25 October 2021 Mainfreight opens in Chongqing, China We are delighted to announce the official opening of our Mainfreight Chongqing sales office. The branch had its grand opening on Sunday, 24th October 2021. Mainfreight Chongqing is our 2nd Sales office in China. Located in the upper Yangtze River with 679 kms coastline, Chongqing is the economic, cultural and logistics center of Southwestern China. As the 4th Municipality City of China, Chongqing has sufficient natural resources and infrastructure such as the largest import & export river port in Southwestern China, 4 large ports, the National Rail-water Multimodal Transport Hub, 2 large airports, and highway network that extends to all directions. Mainfreight Chongqing will have a strong influence on the surrounding provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou, Hubei and Hunan etc, making this branch a very important step for Mainfreight's market expansion in West China.



Please see more information for Chongqing Sales Office

Address: Room 1013-1014, Building 3 Phase 1, Greenland Bonded Center, No.153 Jinyu Avenue, Jiangbei District, 400025, Chongqing

Phone: +86 (23) 6789 3698

