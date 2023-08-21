Six Chillers (0-15 degrees Celsius): These individual areas maintain temperatures ranging from 0 to 15 degrees Celsius, providing an optimal environment for products such as pharmaceuticals, fresh produce and other temperature-sensitive items.

21 August 2023

We recently welcomed customers and our team to join us at the opening of our newest branch in Brisbane, Queensland. This dedicated airfreight & perishables facility has been purposefully constructed to manage an extensive array of cargo types and cater to a variety of temperature sensitivities. We are very excited about this new branch and the extended services it enables us to offer our customers.