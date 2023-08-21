21 August 2023 Mainfreight's Exciting Expansion: Unveiling Our New Airfreight and Perishables Site in Brisbane, Queensland
We recently welcomed customers and our team to join us at the opening of our newest branch in Brisbane, Queensland. This dedicated airfreight & perishables facility has been purposefully constructed to manage an extensive array of cargo types and cater to a variety of temperature sensitivities. We are very excited about this new branch and the extended services it enables us to offer our customers.
What you can expect at our dedicated airfreight facility 9 individual temperature-controlled zones allowing us to us to handle a wide range of freight profiles with different temperature sensitivities.
Multiple loading docks providing full end-to-end cold chain from truck to depot. Our recessed loading docks allow product to remain at their required temperatures during loading and unloading process.
- Six Chillers (0-15 degrees Celsius): These individual areas maintain temperatures ranging from 0 to 15 degrees Celsius, providing an optimal environment for products such as pharmaceuticals, fresh produce and other temperature-sensitive items.
- Freezer (-20 to 0 degrees Celsius): The freezer section maintains temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius to preserve the integrity of frozen products.
- Staging Room (0 to 15 degrees Celsius): This dedicated area for our team to handle perishable products.
- Dry Freight/Ambient Area (15 to 25 degrees Celsius): With ambient temperature control between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius, this zone is well-suited for handling general cargo and goods that do not require specific temperature regulation.
