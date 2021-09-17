DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mainova AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Mainova AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-09-17 / 15:50 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mainova AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: September 29, 2021 Address: http://www.mainova.de/de/ihre-mainova/ueber-uns/investor-relations/publikationen

Company: Mainova AG Solmsstraße 38 60486 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: www.mainova.de

