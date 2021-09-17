DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mainova AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Mainova AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



17.09.2021 / 15:50

Mainova AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 29, 2021Address: http://www.mainova.de/de/ihre-mainova/ueber-uns/investor-relations/publikationen

