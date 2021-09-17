Log in
    MNV6   DE0006553464

MAINOVA AG

(MNV6)
Mainova AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/17/2021 | 09:51am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mainova AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Mainova AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.09.2021 / 15:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mainova AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2021
Address: http://www.mainova.de/de/ihre-mainova/ueber-uns/investor-relations/publikationen

17.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mainova AG
Solmsstraße 38
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.mainova.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1234323  17.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
