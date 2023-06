MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund invests in companies generating income from the ownership and operation of essential infrastructure assets, seeking to provide investors with a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. New York Life Investments serves as the investment adviser of the Fund. CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC serves as the Fund's subadvisor.

