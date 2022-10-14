Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEGI   US56064Q1076

MAINSTAY CBRE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE MEGATRENDS FUND

(MEGI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press Release: MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announce Departure of Yie-Hsin Hung from the Board of Trustees

10/14/2022 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announce Departure of Yie-Hsin Hung from the Board of Trustees

New York, October 14, 2022 - New York Life Investments today announced the departure of Yie-Hsin Hung from the Board of Trustees of the MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: MMD) and the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE: MEGI) (the "Funds"). Ms. Hung, who had previously announced her resignation as Chief Executive Officer of New York Life Investment Management and had served as a Trustee to one or more of the registrants within the MainStay Group of Funds since 2017, is resigning effective today. The size of each Fund's Board of Trustees will be reduced to six, also effective today.

For additional information on each of the funds, including information about risk, charges and expenses, please visit the website herefor MMD, or the website herefor MEGI, or call the shareholder servicing agent at (855) 456-9683.

About New York Life Investments

With over $650 billion in Assets Under Management* as of June 30, 2022, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of June 30, 2022. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate.

"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company. The MainStay Funds® are managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC and distributed by NYLIFE Distributors LLC, 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a Member FINRA/SIPC.

###

Media Contacts:

Allison Scott

(917) 579-8914

Allison_Scott@nylim.com

Sara Guenoun (718) 687-6259

Sara_J_Guenoun@newyorklife.com

Disclaimer

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 14:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAINSTAY CBRE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE MEGATRENDS FUND
10:23aPress Release : MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and MainStay CBRE..
PU
09:01aMainstay Cbre Global Infrastructure : MEGI) Declares Monthly Distribution for October 202..
PR
10/13Mainstay Cbre Global Infrastructure : MEGI) Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call Thurs..
PR
09/15Mainstay Cbre Global Infrastructure : MEGI) Declares Monthly Distribution for September 2..
PR
09/15Mainstay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announces the Fund's Monthly Distri..
CI
08/12Mainstay Cbre Global Infrastructure : MEGI) Declares Monthly Distribution for August 2022..
PR
08/12MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Declares Monthly Distribution for A..
CI
07/15Mainstay Cbre Global Infrastructure : MEGI) Declares Monthly Distribution for July 2022 a..
PR
07/15MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Declares Monthly Distribution for J..
CI
07/13Mainstay Cbre Global Infrastructure : MEGI) Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call Wedne..
PR
More news
Chart MAINSTAY CBRE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE MEGATRENDS FUND
Duration : Period :
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAINSTAY CBRE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE MEGATRENDS FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Kirk Christopher Lehneis President & Chief Executive Officer
Jack R. Benintende Treasurer & Principal Financial Officer
Scott T. Harrington Vice President-Administration
Karen Hammond Trustee
Alan R. Latshaw Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAINSTAY CBRE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE MEGATRENDS FUND-39.69%601
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-15.81%9 017
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-13.85%5 124
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-13.48%3 513
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-9.97%3 400
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-17.44%3 281