Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMD   US56064K1007

MAINSTAY MACKAY DEFINEDTERM MUNICIPAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(MMD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-10-13 pm EDT
15.57 USD   -1.33%
09:01aMainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announce Departure of Yie-Hsin Hung from the Board of Trustees
PR
10/03Mainstay mackay definedterm municipal opportunities fund declares monthly dividend distributions for the months of october, november and december 2022
PR
10/03Mackay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend Distributions for the Months of October, November and December 2022, Payable on October 31, 2022, November 30, 2022 and December 30, 2022 Respectively
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announce Departure of Yie-Hsin Hung from the Board of Trustees

10/14/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Investments today announced the departure of Yie-Hsin Hung from the Board of Trustees of the MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: MMD) and the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE: MEGI) (the "Funds"). Ms. Hung, who had previously announced her resignation as Chief Executive Officer of New York Life Investment Management and had served as a Trustee to one or more of the registrants within the MainStay Group of Funds since 2017, is resigning effective today. The size of each Fund's Board of Trustees will be reduced to six, also effective today.

For additional information on each of the funds, including information about risk, charges and expenses, please visit the website here for MMD, or the website here for MEGI, or call the shareholder servicing agent at (855) 456-9683.

About New York Life Investments 

With over $650 billion in Assets Under Management* as of June 30, 2022, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of June 30, 2022. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate.

"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company. The MainStay Funds® are managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC and distributed by NYLIFE Distributors LLC, 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a Member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contacts:
Allison Scott
(917) 579-8914
Allison_Scott@nylim.com 

Sara Guenoun
(718) 687-6259
Sara_J_Guenoun@newyorklife.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mainstay-mackay-definedterm-municipal-opportunities-fund-and-mainstay-cbre-global-infrastructure-megatrends-fund-announce-departure-of-yie-hsin-hung-from-the-board-of-trustees-301649619.html

SOURCE New York Life Investments


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MAINSTAY MACKAY DEFINEDTERM MUNICIPAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND
09:01aMainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and MainStay CBRE Global Infra..
PR
10/03Mainstay mackay definedterm municipal opportunities fund declares monthly dividend dist..
PR
10/03Mackay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend Distr..
CI
09/26Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipa : Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on Septem..
PU
08/05MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Reports Earnings Results for t..
CI
07/01Mainstay mackay definedterm municipal opportunities fund declares monthly dividend dist..
PR
07/01MacKay Mackay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend Distr..
CI
06/10MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Amendment to the Dec..
PR
05/31Press Release (5/31/22) : MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announc..
PU
04/12Insider Buy: Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MT
More news