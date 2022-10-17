MainStreet Bancshares : Director of Corporate Communications - Form 8-K 10/17/2022 | 08:13am EDT Send by mail :

Director of Corporate Communications (703) 481-4599 MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Earnings Widening net interest margin fueled record financial performance as measured by multiple 3rd quarter 2022 key metrics: ● 1.70% Return on average assets ● 16.13% Return on average equity ● 4.14% Net interest margin ● $0.97 Per-share earnings (basic and diluted) Fairfax, Virginia, October 17, 2022 - MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported continued strong financial performance through the third quarter as earnings on its floating-rate loans rose in-sync with FOMC interest rate increases. Rising rates on a loan portfolio largely designed to flex with market rates sent loan interest income to $20.3 million in the third quarter. This is 13% higher than the second quarter of 2022 and 34% higher than the third quarter of 2021. The Company recorded net income of $7.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Net income was up 34% from the second quarter and 62% from the year-earlier third quarter. The net interest margin widened to 4.14%, at September 30, 2022, up 84 basis points from a year earlier. The Company's efficiency ratio was stellar at 50.88%. This is 13% higher than the second quarter of 2022 and 34% higher than the third quarter of 2021. The Company recorded net income of $7.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Net income was up 34% from the second quarter and 62% from the year-earlier third quarter. The net interest margin widened to 4.14%, at September 30, 2022, up 84 basis points from a year earlier. The Company's efficiency ratio was stellar at 50.88%. "Year-to-date earnings per share are $2.31, and we are forecasting $3.25 for the year, assuming loan growth remains consistent with previous quarters," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Although the Company benefits from a rising interest rate environment, we remain hopeful that the FOMC will react quickly as and when they identify and achieve the neutral rate." The loan portfolio has grown 8% since the beginning of 2022, and total assets are approaching $1.9 billion. Asset quality remains pristine, with zero non-performing assets as of quarter-ended September 30. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.6 billion in total deposits, and 71% of total deposits are core deposits. "We continue to experience solid organic growth in deposits to support our lending," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "The Washington, D.C., branch has proven to be a particularly strong funnel for new business - especially construction lending and government contract lending opportunities," Hersiburane added. The level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low at -5.13% of total capital. The Company will discuss quarterly and year-to-date earnings and preview business developments with Avenu™ during their virtual quarterly earnings call at 2 p.m. Eastern time today. Avenu™ - Banking Delivered Avenu™ offers the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their app's directly and seamlessly to a banking core -- our banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, DC. Avenu™ - Serving a Community of Innovation Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common - they are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on serving our community and long-term business relationships. "We are currently onboarding our initial beta customers with an anticipated go-live date around year-end 2022," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu™. "Clients are telling us they see unique value in our risk- and compliance-centric approach, which is a critical consideration whenever handling other people's money," he added. To learn more about Avenu™, visit Avenu.bank and join the queue today. ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington DC. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area. MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience. MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 50,636 $ 55,636 $ 63,986 $ 61,827 $ 67,992 Federal funds sold 54,098 47,013 37,756 31,372 65,725 Total cash and cash equivalents 104,734 102,649 101,742 93,199 133,717 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 162,319 143,240 123,802 99,913 171,603 Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value 17,670 17,698 18,769 20,349 21,148 Restricted equity securities, at cost 16,436 16,485 17,209 15,609 9,972 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,994, $12,982, $12,500,$11,697, and $11,428, respectively 1,448,071 1,416,875 1,413,238 1,341,760 1,246,331 Premises and equipment, net 14,523 14,756 14,833 14,863 14,795 Other real estate owned, net - - - 775 1,158 Accrued interest and other receivables 8,273 7,313 6,980 7,701 4,718 Computer software, net of amortization 7,258 4,956 3,906 2,493 1,165 Bank owned life insurance 36,996 36,742 36,492 36,241 35,987 Other assets 43,835 32,665 24,777 14,499 16,605 Total Assets $ 1,860,115 $ 1,793,379 $ 1,761,748 $ 1,647,402 $ 1,657,199 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 566,016 $ 535,591 $ 514,160 $ 530,678 $ 475,157 Interest bearing DDA deposits 93,695 99,223 76,286 69,232 63,622 Savings and NOW deposits 54,240 58,156 81,817 85,175 79,556 Money market deposits 254,190 231,207 301,842 267,730 310,776 Time deposits 585,783 575,950 460,839 459,148 485,255 Total deposits 1,553,924 1,500,127 1,434,944 1,411,963 1,414,366 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings - - 40,000 - - Subordinated debt 72,146 72,047 71,955 29,294 40,635 Other liabilities 44,045 32,801 26,053 17,357 18,169 Total Liabilities 1,670,115 1,604,975 1,572,952 1,458,614 1,473,170 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock 27,263 27,263 27,263 27,263 27,263 Common stock 28,728 29,178 29,642 29,466 29,462 Capital surplus 63,231 64,822 66,798 67,668 67,152 Retained earnings 80,534 73,702 68,691 64,194 59,920 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,756 ) (6,561 ) (3,598 ) 197 232 Total Stockholders' Equity 190,000 188,404 188,796 188,788 184,029 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,860,115 $ 1,793,379 $ 1,761,748 $ 1,647,402 $ 1,657,199 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data) Year-to-Date Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 54,900 $ 46,211 $ 20,261 $ 17,954 $ 16,685 $ 15,532 $ 15,162 Interest on investment securities Taxable securities 1,136 910 378 401 357 327 318 Tax-exempt securities 796 802 261 263 272 283 267 Interest on federal funds sold 1,241 73 1,013 195 34 61 38 Total interest income 58,073 47,996 21,913 18,813 17,348 16,203 15,785 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits 345 170 175 105 65 59 60 Interest on savings and NOW deposits 122 127 43 42 37 38 38 Interest on money market deposits 766 645 496 151 119 127 148 Interest on time deposits 5,236 6,039 2,275 1,530 1,431 1,574 1,795 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 83 - - 52 31 - - Interest on subordinated debt 2,108 1,346 828 812 468 539 541 Total interest expense 8,660 8,327 3,817 2,692 2,151 2,337 2,582 Net interest income 49,413 39,669 18,096 16,121 15,197 13,866 13,203 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 1,280 (1,470 ) - 480 800 295 290 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 48,133 41,139 18,096 15,641 14,397 13,571 12,913 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit account service charges 1,810 1,802 601 597 611 624 642 Bank owned life insurance income 754 647 254 250 251 253 252 Loan swap fee income 619 - 518 101 - 83 - Net gain on held-to-maturity securities 4 3 - 4 - 3 - Net gain (loss) on sale of loans (168 ) 434 (211 ) - 43 413 (40 ) Other non-interest income 754 1,601 186 312 257 247 632 Total other income 3,773 4,487 1,348 1,264 1,162 1,623 1,486 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 17,025 14,276 5,874 5,604 5,548 5,029 4,847 Furniture and equipment expenses 2,076 1,743 760 659 657 726 716 Advertising and marketing 1,684 1,115 704 574 406 450 438 Occupancy expenses 1,093 1,092 400 352 341 449 399 Outside services 1,545 908 611 567 368 485 292 Administrative expenses 658 493 253 195 210 192 202 Other operating expenses 4,268 4,517 1,291 1,543 1,433 1,389 1,567 Total non-interest expenses 28,349 24,144 9,893 9,494 8,963 8,720 8,461 Income before income tax expense 23,557 21,482 9,551 7,411 6,596 6,474 5,938 Income tax expense 4,462 4,124 1,808 1,481 1,173 1,660 1,155 Net income 19,095 17,358 7,743 5,930 5,423 4,814 4,783 Preferred stock dividends 1,617 1,617 539 539 539 539 539 Net income available to common shareholders $ 17,478 $ 15,741 $ 7,204 $ 5,391 $ 4,884 $ 4,275 $ 4,244 Net income per common share, basic and diluted $ 2.31 $ 2.09 $ 0.97 $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 7,561,567 7,547,254 7,463,719 7,575,484 7,647,519 7,595,062 7,571,214 UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Percentage Change $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Last 3 Mos Last 12 Mos LOANS: Construction and land development loans $ 366,689 25.0 % $ 358,062 25.0 % $ 327,004 25.9 % 2.4 % 12.1 % Residential real estate loans 373,056 25.4 % 366,758 25.6 % 223,029 17.6 % 1.7 % 67.3 % Commercial real estate loans 638,110 43.5 % 599,683 41.8 % 494,766 39.1 % 6.4 % 29.0 % Commercial industrial loans - Other 74,482 5.1 % 92,672 6.5 % 191,281 15.1 % -19.6 % -61.1 % Consumer loans 13,628 1.0 % 17,223 1.1 % 27,740 2.3 % -20.9 % -50.9 % Total Gross Loans $ 1,465,965 100.0 % $ 1,434,398 100.0 % $ 1,263,820 100.0 % 2.2 % 16.0 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (12,994 ) (12,982 ) (11,428 ) Net deferred loan fees (4,900 ) (4,541 ) (6,061 ) Net Loans $ 1,448,071 $ 1,416,875 $ 1,246,331 DEPOSITS: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 566,016 36.4 % $ 535,591 35.7 % $ 475,157 33.6 % 5.7 % 19.1 % Interest-bearing demand deposits: Demand deposits 93,695 6.0 % 99,223 6.6 % 63,622 4.5 % -5.6 % 47.3 % Savings and NOW deposits 54,240 3.5 % 58,156 3.9 % 79,556 5.6 % -6.7 % -31.8 % Money market accounts 254,190 16.4 % 231,207 15.4 % 310,776 22.0 % 9.9 % -18.2 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more 371,739 23.9 % 383,340 25.6 % 295,454 20.9 % -3.0 % 25.8 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000 214,044 13.8 % 192,610 12.8 % 189,801 13.4 % 11.1 % 12.8 % Total Deposits $ 1,553,924 100.0 % $ 1,500,127 100.0 % $ 1,414,366 100.0 % 3.6 % 9.9 % BORROWINGS: Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - - 100.0 % 0.0 % Subordinated debt 72,146 100.0 % 72,047 100.0 % 40,635 100.0 % 0.1 % 77.5 % Total Borrowings $ 72,146 100.0 % $ 72,047 100.0 % $ 40,635 100.0 % 0.1 % 77.5 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 1,626,070 $ 1,572,174 $ 1,455,001 3.4 % 11.8 % Core customer funding sources (1) $ 1,156,862 71.1 % $ 1,094,493 69.6 % $ 1,097,948 75.5 % 5.7 % 5.4 % Brokered and listing service sources (2) 397,062 24.5 % 405,634 25.8 % 316,418 21.7 % -2.1 % 25.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - - 100.0 % 0.0 % Subordinated debt (3) 72,146 4.4 % 72,047 4.6 % 40,635 2.8 % 0.1 % 77.5 % Total Funding Sources $ 1,626,070 100.0 % $ 1,572,174 100.0 % $ 1,455,001 100.0 % 3.4 % 11.8 % (1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands) For the three months ended September30, 2022 For the three months ended September30, 2021 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense (3)(4) Average Yields/Rate (annualized) (3)(4) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense (3)(4) Average Yields/Rate (annualized) (3)(4) ASSETS: Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,446,679 $ 20,261 5.56 % $ 1,258,485 $ 15,162 4.78 % Securities: Taxable 73,914 378 2.03 % 66,309 318 1.90 % Tax-exempt 38,074 330 3.44 % 36,584 338 3.67 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits 182,331 1,013 2.20 % 234,363 38 0.06 % Total interest earning assets $ 1,740,998 $ 21,982 5.01 % $ 1,595,741 $ 15,856 3.94 % Other assets 61,479 88,521 Total assets $ 1,802,477 $ 1,684,262 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 93,569 $ 175 0.74 % $ 64,966 $ 60 0.37 % Savings and NOW deposits 55,100 43 0.31 % 75,968 38 0.20 % Money market deposit accounts 257,091 496 0.77 % 302,848 148 0.19 % Time deposits 575,832 2,275 1.57 % 507,254 1,795 1.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 981,592 $ 2,989 1.21 % $ 951,036 $ 2,041 0.85 % Federal funds purchased 2 - - 2 - - Subordinated debt 72,107 828 4.56 % 40,609 541 5.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,053,701 $ 3,817 1.44 % $ 991,647 $ 2,582 1.03 % Demand deposits and other liabilities 558,337 510,008 Total liabilities $ 1,612,038 $ 1,501,655 Stockholders' Equity 190,439 182,607 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,802,477 $ 1,684,262 Interest Rate Spread 3.57 % 2.91 % Net Interest Income $ 18,165 $ 13,274 Net Interest Margin 4.14 % 3.30 % (1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense (3)(4) Average Yields/ Rate (annualized) (3)(4) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense (3)(4) Average Yields/ Rate (annualized) (3)(4) ASSETS: Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,420,013 $ 54,900 5.17 % $ 1,293,359 $ 46,211 4.78 % Securities: Taxable 73,496 1,136 2.07 % 57,838 910 2.10 % Tax-exempt 38,703 1,008 3.48 % 36,737 1,015 3.69 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits 121,832 1,241 1.36 % 224,521 73 0.04 % Total interest earning assets $ 1,654,044 $ 58,285 4.71 % $ 1,612,455 $ 48,209 4.00 % Other assets 71,361 76,758 Total assets $ 1,725,405 $ 1,689,213 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 86,836 $ 345 0.53 % $ 67,345 $ 170 0.34 % Savings and NOW deposits 66,714 122 0.24 % 72,591 127 0.23 % Money market deposit accounts 252,992 766 0.40 % 345,662 645 0.25 % Time deposits 511,242 5,236 1.37 % 508,722 6,039 1.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 917,784 $ 6,469 0.94 % $ 994,320 $ 6,981 0.94 % Federal funds and repos purchased 2 - - 1 - - Subordinated debt 62,807 2,108 4.49 % 31,815 1,346 5.66 % FHLB borrowings 24,011 83 0.46 % - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,004,604 $ 8,660 1.15 % $ 1,026,136 $ 8,327 1.08 % Demand deposits and other liabilities 531,115 486,510 Total liabilities $ 1,535,719 $ 1,512,646 Stockholders' Equity 189,686 176,567 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,725,405 $ 1,689,213 Interest Rate Spread 3.56 % 2.92 % Net Interest Income $ 49,625 $ 39,882 Net Interest Margin 4.01 % 3.31 % (1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Per share Data and Shares Outstanding Earnings per common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.97 $ 0.56 $ 2.31 $ 2.09 Book value per common share $ 21.92 $ 20.64 $ 21.92 $ 20.64 Tangible book value per common share(2) $ 20.94 $ 20.64 $ 20.94 $ 20.64 Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted) 7,463,719 7,571,214 7,561,567 7,547,254 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,425,432 7,593,749 7,425,432 7,593,749 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.70 % 1.13 % 1.48 % 1.37 % Return on average equity (annualized) 16.13 % 10.39 % 13.46 % 13.14 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 17.52 % 10.84 % 14.39 % 14.09 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized) 5.01 % 3.94 % 4.71 % 4.00 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized) 1.44 % 1.03 % 1.15 % 1.08 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2) 3.57 % 2.91 % 3.56 % 2.92 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized) 4.14 % 3.30 % 4.01 % 3.31 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.29 % 0.36 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized) 2.18 % 1.99 % 2.20 % 1.91 % Efficiency ratio(3) 50.88 % 57.60 % 53.30 % 54.68 % Asset Quality Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 370.05 % 341.44 % 370.05 % 341.44 % Construction loans to total capital (5) 137.51 % 150.42 % 137.51 % 150.42 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans 0.17 % 0.00 % 0.17 % 0.00 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Other real estate owned $ - $ 1,158 $ - $ 1,158 Non-performing assets $ - $ 1,158 $ - $ 1,158 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets N/A 9.87 N/A 9.87 Net loan recoveries $ (13 ) $ (5 ) $ (18 ) $ (21 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized) N/A 0.00 % N/A 0.00 % Troubled debt restructurings (total) Performing in accordance with modified terms $ - $ - $ - $ - Not performing in accordance with modified terms $ - $ - $ - $ - Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1) Total risk-based capital ratio 16.39 % 16.55 % 16.39 % 16.55 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.59 % 15.68 % 15.59 % 15.68 % Leverage ratio 14.01 % 12.23 % 14.01 % 12.23 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.59 % 15.68 % 15.59 % 15.68 % Other information Closing stock price $ 22.81 $ 23.99 $ 22.81 $ 23.99 Equity / assets 10.25 % 11.10 % 10.25 % 11.10 % Average equity / average assets 10.57 % 10.84 % 10.99 % 10.45 % Number of full time equivalent employees 157 128 157 128 # Full service branch offices 6 6 6 6 (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest margin (FTE) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 18,096 $ 13,203 $ 49,413 $ 39,669 FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities 69 71 212 213 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 18,165 13,274 49,625 39,882 Average interest earning assets 1,740,998 1,595,741 1,654,044 1,612,455 Net interest margin (GAAP) 4.12 % 3.28 % 3.99 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 4.14 % 3.30 % 4.01 % 3.31 % For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Stockholders equity, adjusted Total stockholders equity (GAAP) $ 190,000 $ 184,029 $ 190,000 $ 184,029 Less: preferred stock (27,263 ) (27,263 ) (27,263 ) (27,263 ) Total common stockholders equity (GAAP) 162,737 156,766 $ 162,737 $ 156,766 Less: intangible assets 7,258 1,165 7,258 1,165 Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP) 155,479 155,601 155,479 155,601 Shares outstanding 7,425,432 7,593,749 7,425,432 7,593,749 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 20.94 $ 20.49 $ 20.94 $ 20.49 Attachments Original Link

