    MNSB   US56064Y1001

MAINSTREET BANCSHARES, INC.

(MNSB)
  Report
MainStreet Bancshares : Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings (Form 8-K)

07/20/2021 | 08:16am EDT
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Fairfax, Virginia - July 20, 2021 - MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. This represents a 16.3% Return on Average Equity, a 1.7% Return on Average Assets, $0.87 per share of common stock (basic and diluted), and a book value of $20.18 per common share.

Net interest income of $13.0 million and noninterest income of $1.6 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021, are up 21% and 18% respectively from the same period in 2020.

The Company's cost of funds for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021, is 1.1%, down 37% from the same period a year earlier. The Company remains focused on reducing funding costs, increasing fee income, and improving operating efficiency. The Company's efficiency ratio is 54% for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021, an 11% improvement from the 61% efficiency ratio reported for the same period a year ago.

Total assets were $1.7 billion on June 30, 2021, an increase of 12% from June 30, 2020. Net loans were $1.3 billion on June 30, 2021, after the SBA forgiveness of $55 million of Paycheck Protection Program loan balances during the quarter. Asset quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets representing 0.07% of total assets on June 30, 2021.

Non-interest bearing deposits represent a solid one-third of the $1.5 billion in total deposits as of June 30, 2021. In addition, 74% of the Company's total deposits are designated as 'core deposits'.

A year ago, the Company made a special provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) based upon an assessment of the potential impact from the COVID 19 pandemic. At that time, little was known about the pandemic. A year later and despite the pandemic, the loan portfolio remains strong and continues to perform well. The local economy also continues to be robust and is quickly recovering from the effects of the pandemic. The Company updated its assessment as of June 30, 2021, and decided to release $2.1 million of that special provision. The table below provides a recap of activities relating to the special COVID provision over the past 12 months ending June 30, 2021.

June 30, 2020 Special COVID Provision Adjustments

(000's)

Starting Balance June 30, 2020

$4,522

+ COVID Provision for loans originated between 6/30/2020 and 6/30/2021

658

- Release for recovered/repaid loan 12/31/2020

1,460

- Charged off loan 12/31/2020

300

- Release for indirect loans 03/31/2021

760

- Release for commercial portfolio 6/30/2021

2,135

Ending Balance June 30, 2021

$525

The $525,000 remaining represents a 40 basis-point special COVID provision for the portfolio of hotel loans. The portfolio of hotel loans is experiencing month-on-month improvements in occupancy rates and room rates, but the Company determined that it is prudent to maintain a special provision for the portfolio of hotel loans.

'Our mid-year performance is the result of a strong effort across every part of the Company,' said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. 'We continue to work very closely with our customers; as a community bank, our success is a direct reflection of our customer's success. To that end, we are focused on growing new client relationships who appreciate the high level of quality and service that comes standard from MainStreet Bank.'

'As a Company that embraced leading-edge technology from the start, I am pleased to report that we performed exceptionally well throughout the pandemic,' said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. 'That same focus on technology provides us with a platform to scale the delivery of our products and services as we grow, and to continue to improve upon our operating efficiency. But the true value of our Company is derived from the team of people who bring that technology to life each day - whether from home or at the office.'

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has 'put our bank' in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'pursuant,' 'target,' 'continue,' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30,

2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30,

2020

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and due from banks

$

120,121

$

118,399

$

75,935

$

102,480

$

55,273

Federal funds sold

56,164

51,598

31,593

25,074

21,081

Total cash and cash equivalents

176,285

169,997

107,528

127,554

76,354

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

165,791

180,028

147,414

118,844

91,823

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

26,136

26,427

22,520

23,114

23,843

Restricted equity securities, at cost

5,039

4,664

4,616

4,616

5,041

Loans held for sale

-

-

57,006

-

-

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,133, $13,215, $12,877,

$14,346, and $13,731, respectively

1,256,436

1,299,169

1,230,379

1,279,899

1,259,012

Premises and equipment, net

13,929

13,975

14,289

14,474

14,416

Other real estate owned, net

1,158

1,180

1,180

1,580

1,175

Accrued interest and other receivables

8,752

9,349

9,604

8,579

7,458

Bank owned life insurance

35,736

25,518

25,341

25,157

24,959

Other assets

18,433

12,722

23,288

26,371

24,786

Total Assets

$

1,707,695

$

1,743,029

$

1,643,165

$

1,630,188

$

1,528,867

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Non-interest bearing deposits

$

486,001

$

492,463

$

370,497

$

416,648

$

388,104

Interest bearing DDA deposits

68,028

69,180

70,307

72,807

18,266

Savings and NOW deposits

72,353

72,259

74,099

69,015

65,876

Money market deposits

310,303

342,468

426,600

348,146

332,246

Time deposits

528,247

561,772

496,743

510,429

537,840

Total deposits

1,464,932

1,538,142

1,438,246

1,417,045

1,342,332

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

-

-

-

-

10,000

Subordinated debt

40,576

14,841

14,834

14,827

14,819

Other liabilities

22,559

17,868

22,420

25,055

21,546

Total Liabilities

1,528,067

1,570,851

1,475,500

1,456,927

1,388,697

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock

27,263

27,263

27,263

27,527

-

Common stock

29,446

29,437

29,130

32,460

32,433

Capital surplus

66,667

66,233

66,116

75,217

74,850

Retained earnings

55,676

49,090

44,179

37,105

31,933

Accumulated other comprehensive income

576

155

977

952

954

Total Stockholders' Equity

179,628

172,178

167,665

173,261

140,170

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,707,695

$

1,743,029

$

1,643,165

$

1,630,188

$

1,528,867

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

$

31,049

$

28,619

$

15,257

$

15,792

$

15,933

$

15,083

$

14,399

Interest on investment securities

1,127

997

597

530

519

491

496

Interest on federal funds sold

35

404

20

15

15

12

9

Total interest income

32,211

30,020

15,874

16,337

16,467

15,586

14,904

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

110

153

55

55

108

56

36

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

89

114

47

42

52

55

50

Interest on money market deposits

497

1,252

220

277

418

490

474

Interest on time deposits

4,244

6,900

1,994

2,250

2,583

2,841

3,333

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank

advances and other borrowings

-

94

-

-

-

13

44

Interest on subordinated debt

805

482

567

238

240

245

241

Total interest expense

5,745

8,995

2,883

2,862

3,401

3,700

4,178

Net interest income

26,466

21,025

12,991

13,475

13,066

11,886

10,726

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(1,760

)

5,925

(2,080

)

320

(2,950

)

635

5,575

Net interest income after provision

for (recovery of) loan losses

28,226

15,100

15,071

13,155

16,016

11,251

5,151

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

Deposit account service charges

1,160

920

621

539

509

487

433

Bank owned life insurance income

395

397

218

177

183

199

198

Loan swap fee income

-

826

-

-

833

1,851

423

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities

3

-

-

3

-

-

-

Net gain on sale of loans

474

-

130

344

-

33

-

Other fee income

969

589

586

383

378

288

264

Total other income

3,001

2,732

1,555

1,446

1,903

2,858

1,318

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:

Salaries and employee benefits

9,430

8,696

4,663

4,767

4,746

4,495

4,263

Furniture and equipment expenses

1,026

954

500

526

601

574

500

Advertising and marketing

677

447

402

275

290

266

191

Occupancy expenses

693

578

387

306

360

332

311

Outside services

616

481

280

336

263

215

205

Administrative expenses

291

341

141

150

166

167

177

Other operating expenses

2,950

3,005

1,500

1,449

1,732

1,589

1,713

Total other expenses

15,683

14,502

7,873

7,809

8,158

7,638

7,360

Income before income tax expense (benefit)

15,544

3,330

8,753

6,792

9,761

6,471

(891

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,969

494

1,627

1,342

2,051

1,299

(257

)

Net Income (loss)

12,575

2,836

7,126

5,450

7,710

5,172

(634

)

Preferred stock dividends

1,078

-

539

539

635

-

-

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

11,497

$

2,836

$

6,587

$

4,911

$

7,075

$

5,172

$

(634

)

Net income (loss) per common share,

basic and diluted

1.53

$

0.34

$

0.87

$

0.65

$

0.92

$

0.63

$

(0.08

)

Weighted average number of common shares,

basic and diluted

7,535,061

8,275,344

7,546,452

7,523,547

7,700,470

8,272,570

8,263,370

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Percentage Change

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

Last

3 Mos

Last

12 Mos

LOANS:

Construction and land development loans

$

328,480

25.8

%

$

327,393

24.8

%

$

283,971

22.2

%

0.3

%

15.7

%

Residential real estate loans

190,426

14.9

%

181,649

13.8

%

171,411

13.4

%

4.8

%

11.1

%

Commercial real estate loans

503,514

39.5

%

499,133

37.8

%

497,279

38.8

%

0.9

%

1.3

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other

93,837

7.4

%

92,680

7.0

%

96,640

7.6

%

1.2

%

-2.9

%

Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans

124,578

9.8

%

179,835

13.6

%

171,650

13.4

%

-30.7

%

-27.4

%

Consumer loans

33,643

2.6

%

39,564

3.0

%

59,551

4.6

%

-15.0

%

-43.5

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,274,478

100.0

%

$

1,320,254

100.0

%

$

1,280,502

100.0

%

-3.5

%

-0.5

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(11,133

)

(13,215

)

(13,731

)

Net deferred loan fees

(6,909

)

(7,870

)

(7,759

)

Net Loans

$

1,256,436

$

1,299,169

$

1,259,012

DEPOSITS:

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

486,001

33.2

%

492,463

32.0

%

$

388,104

28.9

%

-1.3

%

25.2

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:

Demand deposits

68,028

4.6

%

69,180

4.5

%

18,266

1.4

%

-1.7

%

272.4

%

Savings and NOW deposits

72,353

4.9

%

72,259

4.7

%

65,876

4.9

%

0.1

%

9.8

%

Money market accounts

310,303

21.2

%

342,468

22.3

%

332,246

24.8

%

-9.4

%

-6.6

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

303,769

20.7

%

287,154

18.7

%

213,051

15.9

%

5.8

%

42.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

224,478

15.4

%

274,618

17.8

%

324,789

24.1

%

-18.3

%

-30.9

%

Total Deposits

$

1,464,932

100.0

%

$

1,538,142

100.0

%

$

1,342,332

100.0

%

-4.8

%

9.1

%

BORROWINGS:

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

0.0

%

-

0.0

%

10,000

40.3

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt

40,576

100.0

%

14,841

100.0

%

14,819

59.7

%

173.4

%

173.8

%

Total Borrowings

$

40,576

100.0

%

$

14,841

100.0

%

$

24,819

100.0

%

173.4

%

63.5

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,505,508

$

1,552,983

$

1,367,151

-3.1

%

10.1

%

Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,118,795

74.3

%

$

1,159,207

74.6

%

$

939,474

68.7

%

-3.5

%

19.1

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

346,137

23.0

%

378,935

24.4

%

402,858

29.5

%

-8.7

%

-14.1

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

0.0

%

-

0.0

%

10,000

0.7

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

40,576

2.7

%

14,841

1.0

%

14,819

1.1

%

173.4

%

173.8

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,505,508

100.0

%

$

1,552,983

100.0

%

$

1,367,151

100.0

%

-3.1

%

10.1

%

(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

For the three months ended June 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:

Interest earning assets:

Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,302,722

$

15,257

4.70

%

$

1,213,250

$

14,399

4.76

%

Investment securities

90,820

597

2.64

%

73,186

496

2.72

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

245,257

20

0.03

%

126,164

9

0.03

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,638,799

$

15,874

3.89

%

$

1,412,600

$

14,904

4.23

%

Other assets

69,950

69,741

Total assets

$

1,708,749

$

1,482,341

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

68,714

$

55

0.32

%

$

17,507

$

36

0.82

%

Money market deposit accounts

322,332

220

0.27

%

303,118

474

0.63

%

Savings and NOW deposits

71,747

47

0.26

%

62,733

50

0.32

%

Time deposits

538,766

1,994

1.48

%

548,728

3,333

2.44

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,001,559

$

2,316

0.93

%

$

932,086

$

3,893

1.68

%

Federal funds and repos purchased

1

-

-

1

-

-

Subordinated debt

39,716

567

5.73

%

14,816

241

6.52

%

FHLB borrowings

-

-

-

10,000

44

1.76

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,041,276

$

2,883

1.11

%

$

956,903

$

4,178

1.75

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

491,857

383,480

Total liabilities

$

1,533,133

$

1,340,383

Stockholders' Equity

175,616

141,958

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,708,749

$

1,482,341

Interest Rate Spread

2.78

%

2.48

%

Net Interest Income

$

12,991

$

10,726

Net Interest Margin

3.18

%

3.05

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)

3.10

%

3.08

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $161.8 million and related interest income of approximately $404,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

For the six months ended June 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:

Interest earning assets:

Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,311,085

$

31,049

4.78

%

$

1,135,995

$

28,619

5.08

%

Investment securities

90,347

1,127

2.52

%

73,512

997

2.73

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

219,648

35

0.03

%

131,239

404

0.62

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,621,080

$

32,211

4.01

%

$

1,340,746

$

30,020

4.52

%

Other assets

70,337

64,550

Total assets

$

1,691,417

$

1,405,296

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

68,556

$

110

0.32

%

$

25,532

$

153

1.21

%

Money market deposit accounts

367,424

497

0.27

%

266,638

1,252

0.95

%

Savings and NOW deposits

70,875

89

0.25

%

62,716

114

0.37

%

Time deposits

509,465

4,244

1.68

%

557,921

6,900

2.49

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,016,320

$

4,940

0.98

%

$

912,807

$

8,419

1.86

%

Federal funds and repos purchased

-

-

-

1

-

-

Subordinated debt

27,346

805

5.94

%

14,813

482

6.56

%

FHLB borrowings

-

-

-

10,165

94

1.86

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,043,666

$

5,745

1.11

%

$

937,786

$

8,995

1.93

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

474,566

326,949

Total liabilities

$

1,518,232

$

1,264,735

Stockholders' Equity

173,185

140,561

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,691,417

$

1,405,296

Interest Rate Spread

2.90

%

2.59

%

Net Interest Income

$

26,466

$

21,025

Net Interest Margin

3.29

%

3.16

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)

3.15

%

3.18

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $158.0 million and related interest income of approximately $709,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.87

$

(0.08

)

$

1.53

$

0.34

Book value per common share

$

20.18

$

16.96

$

20.18

$

16.96

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,546,452

8,263,370

7,535,061

8,275,344

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,549,398

8,263,941

7,549,398

8,263,941

Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.67

%

(0.17

)%

1.50

%

0.41

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)

1.44

%

(0.47

)%

1.18

%

0.29

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

16.28

%

(1.79

)%

14.64

%

4.07

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

17.81

%

(1.79

)%

15.89

%

4.07

%

Yield on earning assets (annualized)

3.89

%

4.23

%

4.01

%

4.52

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

1.11

%

1.75

%

1.11

%

1.93

%

Net interest spread

2.78

%

2.48

%

2.90

%

2.59

%

Net interest margin (annualized)

3.18

%

3.05

%

3.29

%

3.16

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

3.10

%

3.08

%

3.15

%

3.18

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.37

%

0.36

%

0.36

%

0.39

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

1.85

%

1.99

%

1.87

%

2.08

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

54.12

%

61.11

%

53.22

%

61.04

%

Asset Quality

Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

346.23

%

405.25

%

346.23

%

405.25

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

154.63

%

170.04

%

154.63

%

170.04

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.07

%

0.01

%

0.07

%

0.01

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.23

%

0.00

%

0.23

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.24

%

0.00

%

0.24

%

Other real estate owned

$

1,158

$

1,175

$

1,158

$

1,175

Non-performing assets

$

1,158

$

4,225

$

1,158

$

4,225

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.07

%

0.28

%

0.07

%

0.28

%

Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.07

%

0.31

%

0.07

%

0.31

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

0.87

%

1.21

%

0.87

%

1.21

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.97

%

1.24

%

0.97

%

1.24

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

9.61

3.66

9.61

3.66

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

2

$

1,742

$

(16

)

$

1,778

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.58

%

0.00

%

0.30

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

0.00

%

0.65

%

0.00

%

0.32

%

Troubled debt restructurings (total)

Performing in accordance with modified terms

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Not performing in accordance with modified terms

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.25

%

13.26

%

16.25

%

13.26

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.40

%

12.16

%

15.40

%

12.16

%

Leverage ratio

11.78

%

10.23

%

11.78

%

10.23

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.40

%

12.16

%

15.40

%

12.16

%

Other information

Closing stock price

$

22.58

$

13.20

$

22.58

$

13.20

Equity / assets

10.52

%

9.17

%

10.52

%

9.17

%

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

11.34

%

10.33

%

11.34

%

10.33

%

Average equity / average assets

10.28

%

9.58

%

10.24

%

10.00

%

Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)

11.35

%

10.54

%

11.29

%

10.51

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

129

121

129

121

# Full service branch offices

7

7

7

7

(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)

For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact

Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,274,478

$

1,280,502

$

1,274,478

$

1,280,502

Less: PPP loans

124,578

171,650

124,578

171,650

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,149,900

$

1,108,852

$

1,149,900

$

1,108,852

Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,302,722

$

1,213,250

$

1,311,085

$

1,135,995

Less: Average PPP loans

161,784

135,247

158,029

67,623

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,140,938

$

1,078,003

$

1,153,056

1,068,372

For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net interest margin adjustment

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

12,991

$

10,726

$

26,466

$

21,025

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,180

591

2,821

591

Less: PPP interest income earned

404

337

790

337

Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

11,407

9,798

22,855

20,097

Average interest earning assets (GAAP)

1,638,799

1,412,600

1,621,080

1,340,746

Less: average PPP loans

161,784

135,247

158,029

67,623

Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,477,015

1,277,353

1,463,051

1,273,123

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.18

%

3.05

%

3.29

%

3.16

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

3.10

%

3.08

%

3.15

%

3.18

%

For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Total asset adjustment

Total assets (GAAP)

$

1,707,695

$

1,528,867

$

1,707,695

$

1,528,867

Less: PPP loans

124,578

171,650

124,578

171,650

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,583,117

1,357,217

1,583,117

1,357,217

Total equity (GAAP)

179,628

140,170

179,628

140,170

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.35

%

10.33

%

11.35

%

10.33

%

Average asset adjustment

Average assets (GAAP)

1,708,749

1,482,341

1,691,417

1,405,297

Less: average PPP loans

161,784

135,247

158,029

67,623

Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans

1,546,965

1,347,094

1,533,388

1,337,674

Total average equity (GAAP)

175,616

141,958

173,185

140,561

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.35

%

10.54

%

11.29

%

10.51

%

For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Return on Average Assets, adjusted

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

7,126

$

(634

)

$

12,575

$

2,836

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,180

591

2,821

591

Less: PPP interest income earned

404

337

790

337

Net income (loss), excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

5,542

(1,562

)

8,964

1,908

Average total assets

1,708,749

1,482,341

1,691,417

1,405,297

Less: average PPP loans

161,784

135,247

158,029

67,623

Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,546,965

1,347,094

1,533,388

1,337,674

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1.44

%

(0.47

)%

1.18

%

0.29

%

For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted

Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$

1,158

$

4,225

$

1,158

$

4,225

Total assets (GAAP)

1,707,695

1,528,867

1,707,695

1,528,867

Less: PPP loans

124,578

171,650

124,578

171,650

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,583,117

1,357,217

1,583,117

1,357,217

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.07

%

0.31

%

0.07

%

0.31

%

For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted

Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$

11,133

$

13,731

$

11,133

$

13,731

Total gross loans (GAAP)

1,274,478

1,280,502

1,274,478

1,280,502

Less: PPP loans

124,578

171,650

124,578

171,650

Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,149,900

1,108,852

1,149,900

1,108,852

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

0.97

%

1.24

%

0.97

%

1.24

%

For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted

Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)

$

2

1,742

$

(16

)

$

1,778

Total average gross loans (GAAP)

1,302,722

1,213,250

1,311,085

1,136,885

Less: average PPP loans

161,784

135,247

158,029

67,623

Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,140,938

1,078,003

1,153,056

1,069,262

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)

0.00

%

0.65

%

0.00

%

0.32

%

Disclaimer

MainStreet Bancshares Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 12:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
