MainStreet Bancshares : Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings (Form 8-K)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Fairfax, Virginia - July 20, 2021 - MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. This represents a 16.3% Return on Average Equity, a 1.7% Return on Average Assets, $0.87 per share of common stock (basic and diluted), and a book value of $20.18 per common share.
Net interest income of $13.0 million and noninterest income of $1.6 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021, are up 21% and 18% respectively from the same period in 2020.
The Company's cost of funds for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021, is 1.1%, down 37% from the same period a year earlier. The Company remains focused on reducing funding costs, increasing fee income, and improving operating efficiency. The Company's efficiency ratio is 54% for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021, an 11% improvement from the 61% efficiency ratio reported for the same period a year ago.
Total assets were $1.7 billion on June 30, 2021, an increase of 12% from June 30, 2020. Net loans were $1.3 billion on June 30, 2021, after the SBA forgiveness of $55 million of Paycheck Protection Program loan balances during the quarter. Asset quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets representing 0.07% of total assets on June 30, 2021.
Non-interest bearing deposits represent a solid one-third of the $1.5 billion in total deposits as of June 30, 2021. In addition, 74% of the Company's total deposits are designated as 'core deposits'.
A year ago, the Company made a special provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) based upon an assessment of the potential impact from the COVID 19 pandemic. At that time, little was known about the pandemic. A year later and despite the pandemic, the loan portfolio remains strong and continues to perform well. The local economy also continues to be robust and is quickly recovering from the effects of the pandemic. The Company updated its assessment as of June 30, 2021, and decided to release $2.1 million of that special provision. The table below provides a recap of activities relating to the special COVID provision over the past 12 months ending June 30, 2021.
June 30, 2020 Special COVID Provision Adjustments
(000's)
Starting Balance June 30, 2020
$4,522
+ COVID Provision for loans originated between 6/30/2020 and 6/30/2021
658
- Release for recovered/repaid loan 12/31/2020
1,460
- Charged off loan 12/31/2020
300
- Release for indirect loans 03/31/2021
760
- Release for commercial portfolio 6/30/2021
2,135
Ending Balance June 30, 2021
$525
The $525,000 remaining represents a 40 basis-point special COVID provision for the portfolio of hotel loans. The portfolio of hotel loans is experiencing month-on-month improvements in occupancy rates and room rates, but the Company determined that it is prudent to maintain a special provision for the portfolio of hotel loans.
'Our mid-year performance is the result of a strong effort across every part of the Company,' said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. 'We continue to work very closely with our customers; as a community bank, our success is a direct reflection of our customer's success. To that end, we are focused on growing new client relationships who appreciate the high level of quality and service that comes standard from MainStreet Bank.'
'As a Company that embraced leading-edge technology from the start, I am pleased to report that we performed exceptionally well throughout the pandemic,' said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. 'That same focus on technology provides us with a platform to scale the delivery of our products and services as we grow, and to continue to improve upon our operating efficiency. But the true value of our Company is derived from the team of people who bring that technology to life each day - whether from home or at the office.'
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has 'put our bank' in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'pursuant,' 'target,' 'continue,' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.
We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30,
2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30,
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
120,121
$
118,399
$
75,935
$
102,480
$
55,273
Federal funds sold
56,164
51,598
31,593
25,074
21,081
Total cash and cash equivalents
176,285
169,997
107,528
127,554
76,354
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
165,791
180,028
147,414
118,844
91,823
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
26,136
26,427
22,520
23,114
23,843
Restricted equity securities, at cost
5,039
4,664
4,616
4,616
5,041
Loans held for sale
-
-
57,006
-
-
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,133, $13,215, $12,877,
$14,346, and $13,731, respectively
1,256,436
1,299,169
1,230,379
1,279,899
1,259,012
Premises and equipment, net
13,929
13,975
14,289
14,474
14,416
Other real estate owned, net
1,158
1,180
1,180
1,580
1,175
Accrued interest and other receivables
8,752
9,349
9,604
8,579
7,458
Bank owned life insurance
35,736
25,518
25,341
25,157
24,959
Other assets
18,433
12,722
23,288
26,371
24,786
Total Assets
$
1,707,695
$
1,743,029
$
1,643,165
$
1,630,188
$
1,528,867
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
486,001
$
492,463
$
370,497
$
416,648
$
388,104
Interest bearing DDA deposits
68,028
69,180
70,307
72,807
18,266
Savings and NOW deposits
72,353
72,259
74,099
69,015
65,876
Money market deposits
310,303
342,468
426,600
348,146
332,246
Time deposits
528,247
561,772
496,743
510,429
537,840
Total deposits
1,464,932
1,538,142
1,438,246
1,417,045
1,342,332
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
-
-
-
-
10,000
Subordinated debt
40,576
14,841
14,834
14,827
14,819
Other liabilities
22,559
17,868
22,420
25,055
21,546
Total Liabilities
1,528,067
1,570,851
1,475,500
1,456,927
1,388,697
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,527
-
Common stock
29,446
29,437
29,130
32,460
32,433
Capital surplus
66,667
66,233
66,116
75,217
74,850
Retained earnings
55,676
49,090
44,179
37,105
31,933
Accumulated other comprehensive income
576
155
977
952
954
Total Stockholders' Equity
179,628
172,178
167,665
173,261
140,170
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,707,695
$
1,743,029
$
1,643,165
$
1,630,188
$
1,528,867
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
31,049
$
28,619
$
15,257
$
15,792
$
15,933
$
15,083
$
14,399
Interest on investment securities
1,127
997
597
530
519
491
496
Interest on federal funds sold
35
404
20
15
15
12
9
Total interest income
32,211
30,020
15,874
16,337
16,467
15,586
14,904
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
110
153
55
55
108
56
36
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
89
114
47
42
52
55
50
Interest on money market deposits
497
1,252
220
277
418
490
474
Interest on time deposits
4,244
6,900
1,994
2,250
2,583
2,841
3,333
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank
advances and other borrowings
-
94
-
-
-
13
44
Interest on subordinated debt
805
482
567
238
240
245
241
Total interest expense
5,745
8,995
2,883
2,862
3,401
3,700
4,178
Net interest income
26,466
21,025
12,991
13,475
13,066
11,886
10,726
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(1,760
)
5,925
(2,080
)
320
(2,950
)
635
5,575
Net interest income after provision
for (recovery of) loan losses
28,226
15,100
15,071
13,155
16,016
11,251
5,151
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
1,160
920
621
539
509
487
433
Bank owned life insurance income
395
397
218
177
183
199
198
Loan swap fee income
-
826
-
-
833
1,851
423
Net gain on held-to-maturity securities
3
-
-
3
-
-
-
Net gain on sale of loans
474
-
130
344
-
33
-
Other fee income
969
589
586
383
378
288
264
Total other income
3,001
2,732
1,555
1,446
1,903
2,858
1,318
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
9,430
8,696
4,663
4,767
4,746
4,495
4,263
Furniture and equipment expenses
1,026
954
500
526
601
574
500
Advertising and marketing
677
447
402
275
290
266
191
Occupancy expenses
693
578
387
306
360
332
311
Outside services
616
481
280
336
263
215
205
Administrative expenses
291
341
141
150
166
167
177
Other operating expenses
2,950
3,005
1,500
1,449
1,732
1,589
1,713
Total other expenses
15,683
14,502
7,873
7,809
8,158
7,638
7,360
Income before income tax expense (benefit)
15,544
3,330
8,753
6,792
9,761
6,471
(891
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,969
494
1,627
1,342
2,051
1,299
(257
)
Net Income (loss)
12,575
2,836
7,126
5,450
7,710
5,172
(634
)
Preferred stock dividends
1,078
-
539
539
635
-
-
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
11,497
$
2,836
$
6,587
$
4,911
$
7,075
$
5,172
$
(634
)
Net income (loss) per common share,
basic and diluted
1.53
$
0.34
$
0.87
$
0.65
$
0.92
$
0.63
$
(0.08
)
Weighted average number of common shares,
basic and diluted
7,535,061
8,275,344
7,546,452
7,523,547
7,700,470
8,272,570
8,263,370
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Percentage Change
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
Last
3 Mos
Last
12 Mos
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
328,480
25.8
%
$
327,393
24.8
%
$
283,971
22.2
%
0.3
%
15.7
%
Residential real estate loans
190,426
14.9
%
181,649
13.8
%
171,411
13.4
%
4.8
%
11.1
%
Commercial real estate loans
503,514
39.5
%
499,133
37.8
%
497,279
38.8
%
0.9
%
1.3
%
Commercial industrial loans - Other
93,837
7.4
%
92,680
7.0
%
96,640
7.6
%
1.2
%
-2.9
%
Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans
124,578
9.8
%
179,835
13.6
%
171,650
13.4
%
-30.7
%
-27.4
%
Consumer loans
33,643
2.6
%
39,564
3.0
%
59,551
4.6
%
-15.0
%
-43.5
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,274,478
100.0
%
$
1,320,254
100.0
%
$
1,280,502
100.0
%
-3.5
%
-0.5
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(11,133
)
(13,215
)
(13,731
)
Net deferred loan fees
(6,909
)
(7,870
)
(7,759
)
Net Loans
$
1,256,436
$
1,299,169
$
1,259,012
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
486,001
33.2
%
492,463
32.0
%
$
388,104
28.9
%
-1.3
%
25.2
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
Demand deposits
68,028
4.6
%
69,180
4.5
%
18,266
1.4
%
-1.7
%
272.4
%
Savings and NOW deposits
72,353
4.9
%
72,259
4.7
%
65,876
4.9
%
0.1
%
9.8
%
Money market accounts
310,303
21.2
%
342,468
22.3
%
332,246
24.8
%
-9.4
%
-6.6
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
303,769
20.7
%
287,154
18.7
%
213,051
15.9
%
5.8
%
42.6
%
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
224,478
15.4
%
274,618
17.8
%
324,789
24.1
%
-18.3
%
-30.9
%
Total Deposits
$
1,464,932
100.0
%
$
1,538,142
100.0
%
$
1,342,332
100.0
%
-4.8
%
9.1
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
10,000
40.3
%
0.0
%
-100.0
%
Subordinated debt
40,576
100.0
%
14,841
100.0
%
14,819
59.7
%
173.4
%
173.8
%
Total Borrowings
$
40,576
100.0
%
$
14,841
100.0
%
$
24,819
100.0
%
173.4
%
63.5
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,505,508
$
1,552,983
$
1,367,151
-3.1
%
10.1
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,118,795
74.3
%
$
1,159,207
74.6
%
$
939,474
68.7
%
-3.5
%
19.1
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
346,137
23.0
%
378,935
24.4
%
402,858
29.5
%
-8.7
%
-14.1
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
10,000
0.7
%
0.0
%
-100.0
%
Subordinated debt (3)
40,576
2.7
%
14,841
1.0
%
14,819
1.1
%
173.4
%
173.8
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,505,508
100.0
%
$
1,552,983
100.0
%
$
1,367,151
100.0
%
-3.1
%
10.1
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
For the three months ended June 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)(3)
$
1,302,722
$
15,257
4.70
%
$
1,213,250
$
14,399
4.76
%
Investment securities
90,820
597
2.64
%
73,186
496
2.72
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
245,257
20
0.03
%
126,164
9
0.03
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,638,799
$
15,874
3.89
%
$
1,412,600
$
14,904
4.23
%
Other assets
69,950
69,741
Total assets
$
1,708,749
$
1,482,341
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
68,714
$
55
0.32
%
$
17,507
$
36
0.82
%
Money market deposit accounts
322,332
220
0.27
%
303,118
474
0.63
%
Savings and NOW deposits
71,747
47
0.26
%
62,733
50
0.32
%
Time deposits
538,766
1,994
1.48
%
548,728
3,333
2.44
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,001,559
$
2,316
0.93
%
$
932,086
$
3,893
1.68
%
Federal funds and repos purchased
1
-
-
1
-
-
Subordinated debt
39,716
567
5.73
%
14,816
241
6.52
%
FHLB borrowings
-
-
-
10,000
44
1.76
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,041,276
$
2,883
1.11
%
$
956,903
$
4,178
1.75
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
491,857
383,480
Total liabilities
$
1,533,133
$
1,340,383
Stockholders' Equity
175,616
141,958
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,708,749
$
1,482,341
Interest Rate Spread
2.78
%
2.48
%
Net Interest Income
$
12,991
$
10,726
Net Interest Margin
3.18
%
3.05
%
Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)
3.10
%
3.08
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Includes average PPP balances of $161.8 million and related interest income of approximately $404,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021
(3)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
For the six months ended June 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)(3)
$
1,311,085
$
31,049
4.78
%
$
1,135,995
$
28,619
5.08
%
Investment securities
90,347
1,127
2.52
%
73,512
997
2.73
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
219,648
35
0.03
%
131,239
404
0.62
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,621,080
$
32,211
4.01
%
$
1,340,746
$
30,020
4.52
%
Other assets
70,337
64,550
Total assets
$
1,691,417
$
1,405,296
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
68,556
$
110
0.32
%
$
25,532
$
153
1.21
%
Money market deposit accounts
367,424
497
0.27
%
266,638
1,252
0.95
%
Savings and NOW deposits
70,875
89
0.25
%
62,716
114
0.37
%
Time deposits
509,465
4,244
1.68
%
557,921
6,900
2.49
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,016,320
$
4,940
0.98
%
$
912,807
$
8,419
1.86
%
Federal funds and repos purchased
-
-
-
1
-
-
Subordinated debt
27,346
805
5.94
%
14,813
482
6.56
%
FHLB borrowings
-
-
-
10,165
94
1.86
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,043,666
$
5,745
1.11
%
$
937,786
$
8,995
1.93
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
474,566
326,949
Total liabilities
$
1,518,232
$
1,264,735
Stockholders' Equity
173,185
140,561
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,691,417
$
1,405,296
Interest Rate Spread
2.90
%
2.59
%
Net Interest Income
$
26,466
$
21,025
Net Interest Margin
3.29
%
3.16
%
Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)
3.15
%
3.18
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale
(2)
Includes average PPP balances of $158.0 million and related interest income of approximately $709,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021
(3)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three Months Ended
At or For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.87
$
(0.08
)
$
1.53
$
0.34
Book value per common share
$
20.18
$
16.96
$
20.18
$
16.96
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,546,452
8,263,370
7,535,061
8,275,344
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,549,398
8,263,941
7,549,398
8,263,941
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.67
%
(0.17
)%
1.50
%
0.41
%
Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)
1.44
%
(0.47
)%
1.18
%
0.29
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
16.28
%
(1.79
)%
14.64
%
4.07
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
17.81
%
(1.79
)%
15.89
%
4.07
%
Yield on earning assets (annualized)
3.89
%
4.23
%
4.01
%
4.52
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
1.11
%
1.75
%
1.11
%
1.93
%
Net interest spread
2.78
%
2.48
%
2.90
%
2.59
%
Net interest margin (annualized)
3.18
%
3.05
%
3.29
%
3.16
%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
3.10
%
3.08
%
3.15
%
3.18
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.37
%
0.36
%
0.36
%
0.39
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
1.85
%
1.99
%
1.87
%
2.08
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
54.12
%
61.11
%
53.22
%
61.04
%
Asset Quality
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
346.23
%
405.25
%
346.23
%
405.25
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
154.63
%
170.04
%
154.63
%
170.04
%
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.07
%
0.01
%
0.07
%
0.01
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.23
%
0.00
%
0.23
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.24
%
0.00
%
0.24
%
Other real estate owned
$
1,158
$
1,175
$
1,158
$
1,175
Non-performing assets
$
1,158
$
4,225
$
1,158
$
4,225
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.07
%
0.28
%
0.07
%
0.28
%
Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
0.07
%
0.31
%
0.07
%
0.31
%
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
0.87
%
1.21
%
0.87
%
1.21
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)
0.97
%
1.24
%
0.97
%
1.24
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
9.61
3.66
9.61
3.66
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
2
$
1,742
$
(16
)
$
1,778
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.58
%
0.00
%
0.30
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
0.00
%
0.65
%
0.00
%
0.32
%
Troubled debt restructurings (total)
Performing in accordance with modified terms
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Not performing in accordance with modified terms
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.25
%
13.26
%
16.25
%
13.26
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.40
%
12.16
%
15.40
%
12.16
%
Leverage ratio
11.78
%
10.23
%
11.78
%
10.23
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.40
%
12.16
%
15.40
%
12.16
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
22.58
$
13.20
$
22.58
$
13.20
Equity / assets
10.52
%
9.17
%
10.52
%
9.17
%
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
11.34
%
10.33
%
11.34
%
10.33
%
Average equity / average assets
10.28
%
9.58
%
10.24
%
10.00
%
Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)
11.35
%
10.54
%
11.29
%
10.51
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
129
121
129
121
# Full service branch offices
7
7
7
7
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact
Loans held for investment (GAAP)
$
1,274,478
$
1,280,502
$
1,274,478
$
1,280,502
Less: PPP loans
124,578
171,650
124,578
171,650
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
$
1,149,900
$
1,108,852
$
1,149,900
$
1,108,852
Average loans held for investment (GAAP)
$
1,302,722
$
1,213,250
$
1,311,085
$
1,135,995
Less: Average PPP loans
161,784
135,247
158,029
67,623
Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
$
1,140,938
$
1,078,003
$
1,153,056
1,068,372
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest margin adjustment
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
12,991
$
10,726
$
26,466
$
21,025
Less: PPP fees recognized
1,180
591
2,821
591
Less: PPP interest income earned
404
337
790
337
Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
11,407
9,798
22,855
20,097
Average interest earning assets (GAAP)
1,638,799
1,412,600
1,621,080
1,340,746
Less: average PPP loans
161,784
135,247
158,029
67,623
Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
1,477,015
1,277,353
1,463,051
1,273,123
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.18
%
3.05
%
3.29
%
3.16
%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
3.10
%
3.08
%
3.15
%
3.18
%
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total asset adjustment
Total assets (GAAP)
$
1,707,695
$
1,528,867
$
1,707,695
$
1,528,867
Less: PPP loans
124,578
171,650
124,578
171,650
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,583,117
1,357,217
1,583,117
1,357,217
Total equity (GAAP)
179,628
140,170
179,628
140,170
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
11.35
%
10.33
%
11.35
%
10.33
%
Average asset adjustment
Average assets (GAAP)
1,708,749
1,482,341
1,691,417
1,405,297
Less: average PPP loans
161,784
135,247
158,029
67,623
Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans
1,546,965
1,347,094
1,533,388
1,337,674
Total average equity (GAAP)
175,616
141,958
173,185
140,561
Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)
11.35
%
10.54
%
11.29
%
10.51
%
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Return on Average Assets, adjusted
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
7,126
$
(634
)
$
12,575
$
2,836
Less: PPP fees recognized
1,180
591
2,821
591
Less: PPP interest income earned
404
337
790
337
Net income (loss), excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
5,542
(1,562
)
8,964
1,908
Average total assets
1,708,749
1,482,341
1,691,417
1,405,297
Less: average PPP loans
161,784
135,247
158,029
67,623
Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
1,546,965
1,347,094
1,533,388
1,337,674
Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
1.44
%
(0.47
)%
1.18
%
0.29
%
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted
Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)
$
1,158
$
4,225
$
1,158
$
4,225
Total assets (GAAP)
1,707,695
1,528,867
1,707,695
1,528,867
Less: PPP loans
124,578
171,650
124,578
171,650
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,583,117
1,357,217
1,583,117
1,357,217
Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.07
%
0.31
%
0.07
%
0.31
%
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Allowance for loan losses, adjusted
Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)
$
11,133
$
13,731
$
11,133
$
13,731
Total gross loans (GAAP)
1,274,478
1,280,502
1,274,478
1,280,502
Less: PPP loans
124,578
171,650
124,578
171,650
Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,149,900
1,108,852
1,149,900
1,108,852
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
0.97
%
1.24
%
0.97
%
1.24
%
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted
Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)
$
2
1,742
$
(16
)
$
1,778
Total average gross loans (GAAP)
1,302,722
1,213,250
1,311,085
1,136,885
Less: average PPP loans
161,784
135,247
158,029
67,623
Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,140,938
1,078,003
1,153,056
1,069,262
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)
