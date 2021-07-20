MainStreet Bancshares : Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings (Form 8-K) 07/20/2021 | 08:16am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Fairfax, Virginia - July 20, 2021 - MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. This represents a 16.3% Return on Average Equity, a 1.7% Return on Average Assets, $0.87 per share of common stock (basic and diluted), and a book value of $20.18 per common share. Net interest income of $13.0 million and noninterest income of $1.6 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021, are up 21% and 18% respectively from the same period in 2020. The Company's cost of funds for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021, is 1.1%, down 37% from the same period a year earlier. The Company remains focused on reducing funding costs, increasing fee income, and improving operating efficiency. The Company's efficiency ratio is 54% for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021, an 11% improvement from the 61% efficiency ratio reported for the same period a year ago. Total assets were $1.7 billion on June 30, 2021, an increase of 12% from June 30, 2020. Net loans were $1.3 billion on June 30, 2021, after the SBA forgiveness of $55 million of Paycheck Protection Program loan balances during the quarter. Asset quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets representing 0.07% of total assets on June 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits represent a solid one-third of the $1.5 billion in total deposits as of June 30, 2021. In addition, 74% of the Company's total deposits are designated as 'core deposits'. A year ago, the Company made a special provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) based upon an assessment of the potential impact from the COVID 19 pandemic. At that time, little was known about the pandemic. A year later and despite the pandemic, the loan portfolio remains strong and continues to perform well. The local economy also continues to be robust and is quickly recovering from the effects of the pandemic. The Company updated its assessment as of June 30, 2021, and decided to release $2.1 million of that special provision. The table below provides a recap of activities relating to the special COVID provision over the past 12 months ending June 30, 2021. June 30, 2020 Special COVID Provision Adjustments (000's) Starting Balance June 30, 2020 $4,522 + COVID Provision for loans originated between 6/30/2020 and 6/30/2021 658 - Release for recovered/repaid loan 12/31/2020 1,460 - Charged off loan 12/31/2020 300 - Release for indirect loans 03/31/2021 760 - Release for commercial portfolio 6/30/2021 2,135 Ending Balance June 30, 2021 $525 The $525,000 remaining represents a 40 basis-point special COVID provision for the portfolio of hotel loans. The portfolio of hotel loans is experiencing month-on-month improvements in occupancy rates and room rates, but the Company determined that it is prudent to maintain a special provision for the portfolio of hotel loans. 'Our mid-year performance is the result of a strong effort across every part of the Company,' said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. 'We continue to work very closely with our customers; as a community bank, our success is a direct reflection of our customer's success. To that end, we are focused on growing new client relationships who appreciate the high level of quality and service that comes standard from MainStreet Bank.' 'As a Company that embraced leading-edge technology from the start, I am pleased to report that we performed exceptionally well throughout the pandemic,' said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. 'That same focus on technology provides us with a platform to scale the delivery of our products and services as we grow, and to continue to improve upon our operating efficiency. But the true value of our Company is derived from the team of people who bring that technology to life each day - whether from home or at the office.' ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has 'put our bank' in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area. MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs. MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience. MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'pursuant,' 'target,' 'continue,' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 120,121 $ 118,399 $ 75,935 $ 102,480 $ 55,273 Federal funds sold 56,164 51,598 31,593 25,074 21,081 Total cash and cash equivalents 176,285 169,997 107,528 127,554 76,354 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 165,791 180,028 147,414 118,844 91,823 Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value 26,136 26,427 22,520 23,114 23,843 Restricted equity securities, at cost 5,039 4,664 4,616 4,616 5,041 Loans held for sale - - 57,006 - - Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,133, $13,215, $12,877, $14,346, and $13,731, respectively 1,256,436 1,299,169 1,230,379 1,279,899 1,259,012 Premises and equipment, net 13,929 13,975 14,289 14,474 14,416 Other real estate owned, net 1,158 1,180 1,180 1,580 1,175 Accrued interest and other receivables 8,752 9,349 9,604 8,579 7,458 Bank owned life insurance 35,736 25,518 25,341 25,157 24,959 Other assets 18,433 12,722 23,288 26,371 24,786 Total Assets $ 1,707,695 $ 1,743,029 $ 1,643,165 $ 1,630,188 $ 1,528,867 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 486,001 $ 492,463 $ 370,497 $ 416,648 $ 388,104 Interest bearing DDA deposits 68,028 69,180 70,307 72,807 18,266 Savings and NOW deposits 72,353 72,259 74,099 69,015 65,876 Money market deposits 310,303 342,468 426,600 348,146 332,246 Time deposits 528,247 561,772 496,743 510,429 537,840 Total deposits 1,464,932 1,538,142 1,438,246 1,417,045 1,342,332 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings - - - - 10,000 Subordinated debt 40,576 14,841 14,834 14,827 14,819 Other liabilities 22,559 17,868 22,420 25,055 21,546 Total Liabilities 1,528,067 1,570,851 1,475,500 1,456,927 1,388,697 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock 27,263 27,263 27,263 27,527 - Common stock 29,446 29,437 29,130 32,460 32,433 Capital surplus 66,667 66,233 66,116 75,217 74,850 Retained earnings 55,676 49,090 44,179 37,105 31,933 Accumulated other comprehensive income 576 155 977 952 954 Total Stockholders' Equity 179,628 172,178 167,665 173,261 140,170 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,707,695 $ 1,743,029 $ 1,643,165 $ 1,630,188 $ 1,528,867 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data) Year-to-Date Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 31,049 $ 28,619 $ 15,257 $ 15,792 $ 15,933 $ 15,083 $ 14,399 Interest on investment securities 1,127 997 597 530 519 491 496 Interest on federal funds sold 35 404 20 15 15 12 9 Total interest income 32,211 30,020 15,874 16,337 16,467 15,586 14,904 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits 110 153 55 55 108 56 36 Interest on savings and NOW deposits 89 114 47 42 52 55 50 Interest on money market deposits 497 1,252 220 277 418 490 474 Interest on time deposits 4,244 6,900 1,994 2,250 2,583 2,841 3,333 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings - 94 - - - 13 44 Interest on subordinated debt 805 482 567 238 240 245 241 Total interest expense 5,745 8,995 2,883 2,862 3,401 3,700 4,178 Net interest income 26,466 21,025 12,991 13,475 13,066 11,886 10,726 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (1,760 ) 5,925 (2,080 ) 320 (2,950 ) 635 5,575 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 28,226 15,100 15,071 13,155 16,016 11,251 5,151 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit account service charges 1,160 920 621 539 509 487 433 Bank owned life insurance income 395 397 218 177 183 199 198 Loan swap fee income - 826 - - 833 1,851 423 Net gain on held-to-maturity securities 3 - - 3 - - - Net gain on sale of loans 474 - 130 344 - 33 - Other fee income 969 589 586 383 378 288 264 Total other income 3,001 2,732 1,555 1,446 1,903 2,858 1,318 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 9,430 8,696 4,663 4,767 4,746 4,495 4,263 Furniture and equipment expenses 1,026 954 500 526 601 574 500 Advertising and marketing 677 447 402 275 290 266 191 Occupancy expenses 693 578 387 306 360 332 311 Outside services 616 481 280 336 263 215 205 Administrative expenses 291 341 141 150 166 167 177 Other operating expenses 2,950 3,005 1,500 1,449 1,732 1,589 1,713 Total other expenses 15,683 14,502 7,873 7,809 8,158 7,638 7,360 Income before income tax expense (benefit) 15,544 3,330 8,753 6,792 9,761 6,471 (891 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,969 494 1,627 1,342 2,051 1,299 (257 ) Net Income (loss) 12,575 2,836 7,126 5,450 7,710 5,172 (634 ) Preferred stock dividends 1,078 - 539 539 635 - - Net income (loss) available to common shareholders 11,497 $ 2,836 $ 6,587 $ 4,911 $ 7,075 $ 5,172 $ (634 ) Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted 1.53 $ 0.34 $ 0.87 $ 0.65 $ 0.92 $ 0.63 $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 7,535,061 8,275,344 7,546,452 7,523,547 7,700,470 8,272,570 8,263,370 UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Percentage Change $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Last 3 Mos Last 12 Mos LOANS: Construction and land development loans $ 328,480 25.8 % $ 327,393 24.8 % $ 283,971 22.2 % 0.3 % 15.7 % Residential real estate loans 190,426 14.9 % 181,649 13.8 % 171,411 13.4 % 4.8 % 11.1 % Commercial real estate loans 503,514 39.5 % 499,133 37.8 % 497,279 38.8 % 0.9 % 1.3 % Commercial industrial loans - Other 93,837 7.4 % 92,680 7.0 % 96,640 7.6 % 1.2 % -2.9 % Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans 124,578 9.8 % 179,835 13.6 % 171,650 13.4 % -30.7 % -27.4 % Consumer loans 33,643 2.6 % 39,564 3.0 % 59,551 4.6 % -15.0 % -43.5 % Total Gross Loans $ 1,274,478 100.0 % $ 1,320,254 100.0 % $ 1,280,502 100.0 % -3.5 % -0.5 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (11,133 ) (13,215 ) (13,731 ) Net deferred loan fees (6,909 ) (7,870 ) (7,759 ) Net Loans $ 1,256,436 $ 1,299,169 $ 1,259,012 DEPOSITS: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 486,001 33.2 % 492,463 32.0 % $ 388,104 28.9 % -1.3 % 25.2 % Interest-bearing demand deposits: Demand deposits 68,028 4.6 % 69,180 4.5 % 18,266 1.4 % -1.7 % 272.4 % Savings and NOW deposits 72,353 4.9 % 72,259 4.7 % 65,876 4.9 % 0.1 % 9.8 % Money market accounts 310,303 21.2 % 342,468 22.3 % 332,246 24.8 % -9.4 % -6.6 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more 303,769 20.7 % 287,154 18.7 % 213,051 15.9 % 5.8 % 42.6 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000 224,478 15.4 % 274,618 17.8 % 324,789 24.1 % -18.3 % -30.9 % Total Deposits $ 1,464,932 100.0 % $ 1,538,142 100.0 % $ 1,342,332 100.0 % -4.8 % 9.1 % BORROWINGS: Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 10,000 40.3 % 0.0 % -100.0 % Subordinated debt 40,576 100.0 % 14,841 100.0 % 14,819 59.7 % 173.4 % 173.8 % Total Borrowings $ 40,576 100.0 % $ 14,841 100.0 % $ 24,819 100.0 % 173.4 % 63.5 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 1,505,508 $ 1,552,983 $ 1,367,151 -3.1 % 10.1 % Core customer funding sources (1) $ 1,118,795 74.3 % $ 1,159,207 74.6 % $ 939,474 68.7 % -3.5 % 19.1 % Brokered and listing service sources (2) 346,137 23.0 % 378,935 24.4 % 402,858 29.5 % -8.7 % -14.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 10,000 0.7 % 0.0 % -100.0 % Subordinated debt (3) 40,576 2.7 % 14,841 1.0 % 14,819 1.1 % 173.4 % 173.8 % Total Funding Sources $ 1,505,508 100.0 % $ 1,552,983 100.0 % $ 1,367,151 100.0 % -3.1 % 10.1 % (1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 For the three months ended June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yields/ Rate (annualized) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yields/ Rate (annualized) ASSETS: Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2)(3) $ 1,302,722 $ 15,257 4.70 % $ 1,213,250 $ 14,399 4.76 % Investment securities 90,820 597 2.64 % 73,186 496 2.72 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits 245,257 20 0.03 % 126,164 9 0.03 % Total interest earning assets $ 1,638,799 $ 15,874 3.89 % $ 1,412,600 $ 14,904 4.23 % Other assets 69,950 69,741 Total assets $ 1,708,749 $ 1,482,341 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 68,714 $ 55 0.32 % $ 17,507 $ 36 0.82 % Money market deposit accounts 322,332 220 0.27 % 303,118 474 0.63 % Savings and NOW deposits 71,747 47 0.26 % 62,733 50 0.32 % Time deposits 538,766 1,994 1.48 % 548,728 3,333 2.44 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,001,559 $ 2,316 0.93 % $ 932,086 $ 3,893 1.68 % Federal funds and repos purchased 1 - - 1 - - Subordinated debt 39,716 567 5.73 % 14,816 241 6.52 % FHLB borrowings - - - 10,000 44 1.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,041,276 $ 2,883 1.11 % $ 956,903 $ 4,178 1.75 % Demand deposits and other liabilities 491,857 383,480 Total liabilities $ 1,533,133 $ 1,340,383 Stockholders' Equity 175,616 141,958 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,708,749 $ 1,482,341 Interest Rate Spread 2.78 % 2.48 % Net Interest Income $ 12,991 $ 10,726 Net Interest Margin 3.18 % 3.05 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4) 3.10 % 3.08 % (1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Includes average PPP balances of $161.8 million and related interest income of approximately $404,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 For the six months ended June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yields/ Rate (annualized) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yields/ Rate (annualized) ASSETS: Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2)(3) $ 1,311,085 $ 31,049 4.78 % $ 1,135,995 $ 28,619 5.08 % Investment securities 90,347 1,127 2.52 % 73,512 997 2.73 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits 219,648 35 0.03 % 131,239 404 0.62 % Total interest earning assets $ 1,621,080 $ 32,211 4.01 % $ 1,340,746 $ 30,020 4.52 % Other assets 70,337 64,550 Total assets $ 1,691,417 $ 1,405,296 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 68,556 $ 110 0.32 % $ 25,532 $ 153 1.21 % Money market deposit accounts 367,424 497 0.27 % 266,638 1,252 0.95 % Savings and NOW deposits 70,875 89 0.25 % 62,716 114 0.37 % Time deposits 509,465 4,244 1.68 % 557,921 6,900 2.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,016,320 $ 4,940 0.98 % $ 912,807 $ 8,419 1.86 % Federal funds and repos purchased - - - 1 - - Subordinated debt 27,346 805 5.94 % 14,813 482 6.56 % FHLB borrowings - - - 10,165 94 1.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,043,666 $ 5,745 1.11 % $ 937,786 $ 8,995 1.93 % Demand deposits and other liabilities 474,566 326,949 Total liabilities $ 1,518,232 $ 1,264,735 Stockholders' Equity 173,185 140,561 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,691,417 $ 1,405,296 Interest Rate Spread 2.90 % 2.59 % Net Interest Income $ 26,466 $ 21,025 Net Interest Margin 3.29 % 3.16 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4) 3.15 % 3.18 % (1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale (2) Includes average PPP balances of $158.0 million and related interest income of approximately $709,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Per share Data and Shares Outstanding Earnings per common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.87 $ (0.08 ) $ 1.53 $ 0.34 Book value per common share $ 20.18 $ 16.96 $ 20.18 $ 16.96 Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted) 7,546,452 8,263,370 7,535,061 8,275,344 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,549,398 8,263,941 7,549,398 8,263,941 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.67 % (0.17 )% 1.50 % 0.41 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2) 1.44 % (0.47 )% 1.18 % 0.29 % Return on average equity (annualized) 16.28 % (1.79 )% 14.64 % 4.07 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 17.81 % (1.79 )% 15.89 % 4.07 % Yield on earning assets (annualized) 3.89 % 4.23 % 4.01 % 4.52 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized) 1.11 % 1.75 % 1.11 % 1.93 % Net interest spread 2.78 % 2.48 % 2.90 % 2.59 % Net interest margin (annualized) 3.18 % 3.05 % 3.29 % 3.16 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2) 3.10 % 3.08 % 3.15 % 3.18 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.39 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.85 % 1.99 % 1.87 % 2.08 % Efficiency ratio(3) 54.12 % 61.11 % 53.22 % 61.04 % Asset Quality Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 346.23 % 405.25 % 346.23 % 405.25 % Construction loans to total capital (5) 154.63 % 170.04 % 154.63 % 170.04 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans 0.07 % 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.01 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans 0.00 % 0.23 % 0.00 % 0.23 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans 0.00 % 0.24 % 0.00 % 0.24 % Other real estate owned $ 1,158 $ 1,175 $ 1,158 $ 1,175 Non-performing assets $ 1,158 $ 4,225 $ 1,158 $ 4,225 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.28 % 0.07 % 0.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2) 0.07 % 0.31 % 0.07 % 0.31 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans 0.87 % 1.21 % 0.87 % 1.21 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2) 0.97 % 1.24 % 0.97 % 1.24 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 9.61 3.66 9.61 3.66 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2 $ 1,742 $ (16 ) $ 1,778 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.58 % 0.00 % 0.30 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2) 0.00 % 0.65 % 0.00 % 0.32 % Troubled debt restructurings (total) Performing in accordance with modified terms $ - $ - $ - $ - Not performing in accordance with modified terms $ - $ - $ - $ - Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1) Total risk-based capital ratio 16.25 % 13.26 % 16.25 % 13.26 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.40 % 12.16 % 15.40 % 12.16 % Leverage ratio 11.78 % 10.23 % 11.78 % 10.23 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.40 % 12.16 % 15.40 % 12.16 % Other information Closing stock price $ 22.58 $ 13.20 $ 22.58 $ 13.20 Equity / assets 10.52 % 9.17 % 10.52 % 9.17 % Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2) 11.34 % 10.33 % 11.34 % 10.33 % Average equity / average assets 10.28 % 9.58 % 10.24 % 10.00 % Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2) 11.35 % 10.54 % 11.29 % 10.51 % Number of full time equivalent employees 129 121 129 121 # Full service branch offices 7 7 7 7 (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact Loans held for investment (GAAP) $ 1,274,478 $ 1,280,502 $ 1,274,478 $ 1,280,502 Less: PPP loans 124,578 171,650 124,578 171,650 Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 1,149,900 $ 1,108,852 $ 1,149,900 $ 1,108,852 Average loans held for investment (GAAP) $ 1,302,722 $ 1,213,250 $ 1,311,085 $ 1,135,995 Less: Average PPP loans 161,784 135,247 158,029 67,623 Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 1,140,938 $ 1,078,003 $ 1,153,056 1,068,372 For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest margin adjustment Net interest income (GAAP) $ 12,991 $ 10,726 $ 26,466 $ 21,025 Less: PPP fees recognized 1,180 591 2,821 591 Less: PPP interest income earned 404 337 790 337 Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP) 11,407 9,798 22,855 20,097 Average interest earning assets (GAAP) 1,638,799 1,412,600 1,621,080 1,340,746 Less: average PPP loans 161,784 135,247 158,029 67,623 Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 1,477,015 1,277,353 1,463,051 1,273,123 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.18 % 3.05 % 3.29 % 3.16 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 3.10 % 3.08 % 3.15 % 3.18 % For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total asset adjustment Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,707,695 $ 1,528,867 $ 1,707,695 $ 1,528,867 Less: PPP loans 124,578 171,650 124,578 171,650 Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1,583,117 1,357,217 1,583,117 1,357,217 Total equity (GAAP) 179,628 140,170 179,628 140,170 Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 11.35 % 10.33 % 11.35 % 10.33 % Average asset adjustment Average assets (GAAP) 1,708,749 1,482,341 1,691,417 1,405,297 Less: average PPP loans 161,784 135,247 158,029 67,623 Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans 1,546,965 1,347,094 1,533,388 1,337,674 Total average equity (GAAP) 175,616 141,958 173,185 140,561 Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP) 11.35 % 10.54 % 11.29 % 10.51 % For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on Average Assets, adjusted Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,126 $ (634 ) $ 12,575 $ 2,836 Less: PPP fees recognized 1,180 591 2,821 591 Less: PPP interest income earned 404 337 790 337 Net income (loss), excluding PPP income (non-GAAP) 5,542 (1,562 ) 8,964 1,908 Average total assets 1,708,749 1,482,341 1,691,417 1,405,297 Less: average PPP loans 161,784 135,247 158,029 67,623 Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 1,546,965 1,347,094 1,533,388 1,337,674 Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 1.44 % (0.47 )% 1.18 % 0.29 % For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted Total nonperforming assets (GAAP) $ 1,158 $ 4,225 $ 1,158 $ 4,225 Total assets (GAAP) 1,707,695 1,528,867 1,707,695 1,528,867 Less: PPP loans 124,578 171,650 124,578 171,650 Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1,583,117 1,357,217 1,583,117 1,357,217 Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.07 % 0.31 % 0.07 % 0.31 % For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Allowance for loan losses, adjusted Allowance for loan losses (GAAP) $ 11,133 $ 13,731 $ 11,133 $ 13,731 Total gross loans (GAAP) 1,274,478 1,280,502 1,274,478 1,280,502 Less: PPP loans 124,578 171,650 124,578 171,650 Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1,149,900 1,108,852 1,149,900 1,108,852 Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 0.97 % 1.24 % 0.97 % 1.24 % For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP) $ 2 1,742 $ (16 ) $ 1,778 Total average gross loans (GAAP) 1,302,722 1,213,250 1,311,085 1,136,885 Less: average PPP loans 161,784 135,247 158,029 67,623 Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1,140,938 1,078,003 1,153,056 1,069,262 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP) 0.00 % 0.65 % 0.00 % 0.32 % Attachments Original document

