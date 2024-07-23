Q3 2024

Investor Presentation

Why Invest in Mainstreet?

24 Years of organic double-digit growth with limited equity dilution (Annual growth 2000 - 2023)

The Mainstreet Opportunity

Accelerated Organic Growth

• Acquisition pipeline & $59M NOI gap

Strong Balance Sheet

  • Strong liquidity $301M
  • 99% CMHC debt fixed at 2.97%

Land Bank & Condo Conversion

• Density Potential

17%

FFO/Share ($0.18 - $7.37)

18,351

(YTD 2024)

16% IFRS Value ($90M - $3.05B)

15% Revenue ($8M - $210M)

Great capital allocator to maximize shareholder value with non-dilutive growth

Token dividend

  • Increase shareholder base
  • Improve liquidity and market value
  • Based on real free cashflow, insigifiant FFO payout 1%
  • Continue to grow both dividend and acquisition organically and non-dilutively

Stock price growth $4.90 - $187.65*/share

(*as of 22nd July 2024)

Common Shares Outstanding

*Exercise of Stock options

2023 : 9,318,818

2000 : 8,883,333

*Exercise of stock options

The Mainstreet Opportunity

Exploring zoning and

density relaxations to

potentially build new

capacity within existing

land footprints

Turning unused or

Subdividing residual

residual space within

lands for future

existing buildings

developments

into new units

Accelerated

Land Bank

Strong

Balance Sheet

Organic

& Condo

Strong liquidity

Growth

Conversion

Acquisition pipeline

$301M

Density Potential

99% CMHC debt

& $59M NOI gap

ﬁxed at 2.97%

Mainstreet Fundamentals

A solid performer, continued organic non-dilutive growth since inception

  • Aligned shareholder interest: director and management ownership around 49%
  • We acquire under-performingmid-market apartment properties and reposition them in the market with a mission to provide Quality Affordable Homes and improve the quality of life of Canadians
  • We are an add-value consolidator in the mid-marketmulti-family apartment market. We stabilize and implement revenue, operating and financing optimization strategies to achieve superior returns

Mid-Market Characteristics

    • Typically less than 100 units
    • Fragmented private ownership
    • Under-managedasset
    • Deferred maintenance
    • Owners have limited access to capital
    • Higher vacancy / lower rents
  • We are constantly growing. YTD we own and manage 18,351* apartment and commercial units and several warehouses in Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg and other commercial space; total fair market value $3.33B
  • ESG compliant with a focus on continuous improvement
  • We are a Corporation not a REIT
  • Listed on the TSX in 2000

YTD total apartment suites owned 18,351*

Including June 2024 unconditional acquisitions & *Including 54 condo units held for resale, 5 vacant lands and 6 commercial buildings

Our Value Chain Business Model

How does Mainstreet achieve its solid performance?

Acquisitions

Divestitures

Occasionally sell mature real estate properties to re-direct capital into newer higher potential properties.

Acquisitions

Identify and buy under-performing rental units at prices well below replacement costs

Capital

Improvements

Increase the asset value of Mainstreet's portfolio by renovating acquisition properties

Identify and buy under-performing rental units at prices well below replacement costs.

Capital improvements

Increase the asset value of Mainstreet's portfolio by renovating acquired properties.

Operational efficiencies

Minimize operating costs through professional management, efficient technology and energy-saving equipment.

Value enhancement

Reposition renovated properties in the market, as a Mainstreet branded product, for higher rents, and build and maintain customer loyalty through high levels of service.

Financing

Value Creation

Financing

Maintaining a sound capital structure with access to capital markets.

Value Enhancement

Renovate & reposition properties in the market. Improve buildings and a higher level of service

equates to higher rents; while building customer loyalty.

Operational Efciencies

Minimize operating costs through professional management, efﬁcient technology and energy saving equipment

Maintain a sound capital structure with access to capital markets.

Divestitures

Occasionally sell mature real estate properties to redirect capital into newer, higher potential properties.

Q3 2024, 15,632

units are stabilized out of the portfolio of 18,351 units* YTD: 18,351 units*

(Including 54 condo units held for resale, 5 vacant lands and 6 commercial buildings)

15% 85%

Un-StabilizedStabilized

Apartment Business Driver

Existing rental apartments trading significantly below replacement cost

Management believes:

  • Current market rents do not justify new construction due to high costs
  • Increasing demand and limited supply will continue to create favorable rental market conditions

Mainstreet's Purchase Price

Market Value

Replacement Cost*

Build cost of comparable new apartments

Apartment Demand

Population Growth: 36,560 (2022) [42% of total rental universe]

Edmonton

Rental Universe: 87,827 (2022) 91,185 (2023)

[Mid-market: 62,527 (71%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 4.1% (2022) 2.3% (2023)

Population Growth: 49,754 (2022) [95% of total rental universe]

Calgary

Rental Universe: 52,643 (2022) 55,859 (2023)

[Mid-market: 30,967 (59%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 2.6% (2022) 1.4% (2023)

Population Growth: 4,429 (2022) [30% of total rental universe]

Regina

Rental Universe: 14,846 (2022) 15,045 (2023)

[Mid-market: 13,679 (92%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 3.0% (2022) 1.4% (2023)

Population Growth: 7,666 (2022) [45% of total rental universe]

Saskatoon

Rental Universe: 16,924 (2022) 18,067 (2023)

[Mid-market: 14,230 (84%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 3.2% (2022) 2.0% (2023)

Population Growth: 12,930 (2022) [18% of total rental universe]

Winnipeg

Rental Universe: 70,369 (2022) 72,423 (2023)

[Mid-market: 45,263 (64%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 2.7% (2022) 1.8% (2023)

Population Growth: 2,976 (2022) [71% of total rental universe]

Lethbridge

Rental Universe: 4,190 (2022) 4,393 (2023)

[Mid-market: 3,923 (94%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 2.5% (2022) 2.3% (2023)

Population Growth: 260 (2022) [7% of total rental universe]

Prince George

Rental Universe: 3,502 (2022) 3,664 (2023)

[Mid-market: 3,054 (87%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 3.7% (2022) 2.8% (2023)

Apartment Demand

Population Growth: 2,581 (2022) [67% of total rental universe]

Chilliwack

Rental Universe: 3,869 (2022) 4,068 (2023)

[Mid-market: 3,869 (100%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 1.3% (2022) 1.4% (2023)

Population Growth: 3,127 (2022) [63% of total rental universe]

Abbotsford

Rental Universe: 4,956 (2022) 5,038 (2023)

[Mid-market: 4,481 (90%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 1.5% (2022) 1.2% (2023)

Population Growth: N/A

Surrey

Rental Universe: 6,463 (2022) 7,345 (2023)

[Mid-market: 4,915 (76%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 0.6% (2022) 1.5% (2023)

Population Growth: 2,271 (2022) [50% of total rental universe]

Kamloops

Rental Universe: 4,574 (2022) 4,758 (2023)

[Mid-market: 4,464 (98%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 1.1% (2022) 1.3% (2023)

Population Growth: 273 (2022) [10% of total rental universe]

Penticton

Rental Universe: 2,626 (2022) 2,686 (2023)

[Mid-market: 2,626 (100%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 1.2% (2022) 1.5% (2023)

Population Growth: 1,267 (2022) [63% of total rental universe]

Vernon

Rental Universe: 2,019 (2022) 2,038 (2023)

[Mid-market: 2,019 (100%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 0.7% (2022) 1.6% (2023)

Population Growth: 1,017 (2022) [45% of total rental universe]

Courtenay

Rental Universe: 2,285 (2022) 2,475 (2023)

[Mid-market: 1,936 (85%) (2022)

Vacancy Rate: 0.6% (2022) 0.9% (2023)

Our Value Chain Business Model

Target Markets Rental Apartment Universe

<100 Units/ building

Total Rental Universe

% Mid-Market

Edmonton

62,527

87,827

71%

Calgary

30,967

52,643

59%

Regina

13,679

14,846

92%

Saskatoon

14,230

16,924

84%

Winnipeg

45,263

70,369

64%

Lethbridge

3,923

4,190

94%

Prince George

3,051

3,502

87%

Chilliwack

3,869

3,869

100%

Abbotsford

4,481

4,956

90%

Surrey

4,915

6,463

76%

Kamloops

4,464

4,574

98%

Penticton

2,626

2,626

100%

Vernon

2,019

2,019

100%

Courtenay

1,936

2,285

85%

Total MEQ

197,953

277,093

71%

Target Markets

Mainstreet's strategy benefits from a large target market with less competition

