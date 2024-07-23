Q3 2024
Investor Presentation
Why Invest in Mainstreet?
24 Years of organic double-digit growth with limited equity dilution (Annual growth 2000 - 2023)
The Mainstreet Opportunity
Accelerated Organic Growth
• Acquisition pipeline & $59M NOI gap
Strong Balance Sheet
- Strong liquidity $301M
- 99% CMHC debt fixed at 2.97%
Land Bank & Condo Conversion
• Density Potential
17%
FFO/Share ($0.18 - $7.37)
18,351
(YTD 2024)
16% IFRS Value ($90M - $3.05B)
15% Revenue ($8M - $210M)
Great capital allocator to maximize shareholder value with non-dilutive growth
Token dividend
- Increase shareholder base
- Improve liquidity and market value
- Based on real free cashflow, insigifiant FFO payout 1%
- Continue to grow both dividend and acquisition organically and non-dilutively
Stock price growth $4.90 - $187.65*/share
(*as of 22nd July 2024)
Common Shares Outstanding
*Exercise of Stock options
2023 : 9,318,818
2000 : 8,883,333
*Exercise of stock options
The Mainstreet Opportunity
Exploring zoning and
density relaxations to
potentially build new
capacity within existing
land footprints
Turning unused or
Subdividing residual
residual space within
lands for future
existing buildings
developments
into new units
Accelerated
Land Bank
Strong
Balance Sheet
Organic
& Condo
Strong liquidity
Growth
Conversion
Acquisition pipeline
$301M
Density Potential
99% CMHC debt
& $59M NOI gap
ﬁxed at 2.97%
Mainstreet Fundamentals
A solid performer, continued organic non-dilutive growth since inception
- Aligned shareholder interest: director and management ownership around 49%
- We acquire under-performingmid-market apartment properties and reposition them in the market with a mission to provide Quality Affordable Homes and improve the quality of life of Canadians
- We are an add-value consolidator in the mid-marketmulti-family apartment market. We stabilize and implement revenue, operating and financing optimization strategies to achieve superior returns
Mid-Market Characteristics
- Typically less than 100 units
- Fragmented private ownership
- Under-managedasset
- Deferred maintenance
- Owners have limited access to capital
- Higher vacancy / lower rents
- We are constantly growing. YTD we own and manage 18,351* apartment and commercial units and several warehouses in Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg and other commercial space; total fair market value $3.33B
- ESG compliant with a focus on continuous improvement
- We are a Corporation not a REIT
- Listed on the TSX in 2000
YTD total apartment suites owned 18,351*
Including June 2024 unconditional acquisitions & *Including 54 condo units held for resale, 5 vacant lands and 6 commercial buildings
Our Value Chain Business Model
How does Mainstreet achieve its solid performance?
Acquisitions
Divestitures
Occasionally sell mature real estate properties to re-direct capital into newer higher potential properties.
Acquisitions
Identify and buy under-performing rental units at prices well below replacement costs
Capital
Improvements
Increase the asset value of Mainstreet's portfolio by renovating acquisition properties
Identify and buy under-performing rental units at prices well below replacement costs.
Capital improvements
Increase the asset value of Mainstreet's portfolio by renovating acquired properties.
Operational efficiencies
Minimize operating costs through professional management, efficient technology and energy-saving equipment.
Value enhancement
Reposition renovated properties in the market, as a Mainstreet branded product, for higher rents, and build and maintain customer loyalty through high levels of service.
Financing
Value Creation
Financing
Maintaining a sound capital structure with access to capital markets.
Value Enhancement
Renovate & reposition properties in the market. Improve buildings and a higher level of service
equates to higher rents; while building customer loyalty.
Operational Efciencies
Minimize operating costs through professional management, efﬁcient technology and energy saving equipment
Maintain a sound capital structure with access to capital markets.
Divestitures
Occasionally sell mature real estate properties to redirect capital into newer, higher potential properties.
Q3 2024, 15,632
units are stabilized out of the portfolio of 18,351 units* YTD: 18,351 units*
(Including 54 condo units held for resale, 5 vacant lands and 6 commercial buildings)
15% 85%
Un-StabilizedStabilized
Apartment Business Driver
Existing rental apartments trading significantly below replacement cost
Management believes:
- Current market rents do not justify new construction due to high costs
- Increasing demand and limited supply will continue to create favorable rental market conditions
Mainstreet's Purchase Price
Market Value
Replacement Cost*
Build cost of comparable new apartments
Apartment Demand
Population Growth: 36,560 (2022) [42% of total rental universe]
Edmonton
Rental Universe: 87,827 (2022) 91,185 (2023)
[Mid-market: 62,527 (71%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 4.1% (2022) 2.3% (2023)
Population Growth: 49,754 (2022) [95% of total rental universe]
Calgary
Rental Universe: 52,643 (2022) 55,859 (2023)
[Mid-market: 30,967 (59%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 2.6% (2022) 1.4% (2023)
Population Growth: 4,429 (2022) [30% of total rental universe]
Regina
Rental Universe: 14,846 (2022) 15,045 (2023)
[Mid-market: 13,679 (92%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 3.0% (2022) 1.4% (2023)
Population Growth: 7,666 (2022) [45% of total rental universe]
Saskatoon
Rental Universe: 16,924 (2022) 18,067 (2023)
[Mid-market: 14,230 (84%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 3.2% (2022) 2.0% (2023)
Population Growth: 12,930 (2022) [18% of total rental universe]
Winnipeg
Rental Universe: 70,369 (2022) 72,423 (2023)
[Mid-market: 45,263 (64%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 2.7% (2022) 1.8% (2023)
Population Growth: 2,976 (2022) [71% of total rental universe]
Lethbridge
Rental Universe: 4,190 (2022) 4,393 (2023)
[Mid-market: 3,923 (94%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 2.5% (2022) 2.3% (2023)
Population Growth: 260 (2022) [7% of total rental universe]
Prince George
Rental Universe: 3,502 (2022) 3,664 (2023)
[Mid-market: 3,054 (87%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 3.7% (2022) 2.8% (2023)
Apartment Demand
Population Growth: 2,581 (2022) [67% of total rental universe]
Chilliwack
Rental Universe: 3,869 (2022) 4,068 (2023)
[Mid-market: 3,869 (100%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 1.3% (2022) 1.4% (2023)
Population Growth: 3,127 (2022) [63% of total rental universe]
Abbotsford
Rental Universe: 4,956 (2022) 5,038 (2023)
[Mid-market: 4,481 (90%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 1.5% (2022) 1.2% (2023)
Population Growth: N/A
Surrey
Rental Universe: 6,463 (2022) 7,345 (2023)
[Mid-market: 4,915 (76%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 0.6% (2022) 1.5% (2023)
Population Growth: 2,271 (2022) [50% of total rental universe]
Kamloops
Rental Universe: 4,574 (2022) 4,758 (2023)
[Mid-market: 4,464 (98%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 1.1% (2022) 1.3% (2023)
Population Growth: 273 (2022) [10% of total rental universe]
Penticton
Rental Universe: 2,626 (2022) 2,686 (2023)
[Mid-market: 2,626 (100%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 1.2% (2022) 1.5% (2023)
Population Growth: 1,267 (2022) [63% of total rental universe]
Vernon
Rental Universe: 2,019 (2022) 2,038 (2023)
[Mid-market: 2,019 (100%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 0.7% (2022) 1.6% (2023)
Population Growth: 1,017 (2022) [45% of total rental universe]
Courtenay
Rental Universe: 2,285 (2022) 2,475 (2023)
[Mid-market: 1,936 (85%) (2022)
Vacancy Rate: 0.6% (2022) 0.9% (2023)
Our Value Chain Business Model
Target Markets Rental Apartment Universe
<100 Units/ building
Total Rental Universe
% Mid-Market
Edmonton
62,527
87,827
71%
Calgary
30,967
52,643
59%
Regina
13,679
14,846
92%
Saskatoon
14,230
16,924
84%
Winnipeg
45,263
70,369
64%
Lethbridge
3,923
4,190
94%
Prince George
3,051
3,502
87%
Chilliwack
3,869
3,869
100%
Abbotsford
4,481
4,956
90%
Surrey
4,915
6,463
76%
Kamloops
4,464
4,574
98%
Penticton
2,626
2,626
100%
Vernon
2,019
2,019
100%
Courtenay
1,936
2,285
85%
Total MEQ
197,953
277,093
71%
Target Markets
Mainstreet's strategy benefits from a large target market with less competition
