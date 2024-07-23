Mainstreet Equity Corp. is a Canada-based real estate company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. It owns and manages properties in six Canadian markets: British Columbia (including Vancouver Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Okanagan and Northern BC), Calgary (including the City of Airdrie, the City of Lethbridge, and the Town of Cochrane), Edmonton (including the City of Fort Saskatchewan), Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg. Its apartments are situated in various location such as Airdrie, Calgary, Cochrane, Edmonton, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Courtenay, Kamloops, New Westminster, Penticton, Prince George, Surrey, Vernon, Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon. The Company provides incentives and rentals for Foreign Students attending school in Canada. It also provides student housing facilities, including MacEwan University, University of Alberta, NAIT and NorQuest College.