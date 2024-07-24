MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. announced the appointment and introduction of new corporate executives who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to leadership team. These strategic additions are set to drive MSCH's growth and innovation, including; Brett Saks, CAO, Aaron Bush, COO, Nicole King, CMO & Daniel Ellis, CTO.
MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Announces Executive Appointments
|MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire a 45% stake in the kathy ireland® Worldwide categories.
