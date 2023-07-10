Maintel to deliver a modern transformational, reliable and fully interlinked voice service and Contact Centre solution

160,000 residents across the East of Scotland will benefit from improved access to local services through the RingCentral platform

London, UK, June 2023: Angus Council has selected Maintel, the pioneering cloud and managed services company, to identify and deploy a new and improved communications platform. The Council's 116,000 residents will benefit from RingCentral's reliable, feature-rich cloud solution that enables easier and more efficient communication with vital local services.

Angus Council is one of the 32 local government council areas of Scotland, covering 842 square miles bordering Aberdeenshire, Dundee City and Perth and Kinross. Faced with reduced budgets and increased demand, the Council prioritised its commitment to improving customer service by updating the legacy telephony system which was no longer able to support access to its broad range of services.

The new solution had to be efficient, reliable, cost-effective, and future-ready. To address these challenges, the Council embarked upon a process to select the most appropriate technology solution alongside a trusted partner to design, deploy, and support the new communications platform.

Maintel was selected to deliver an enterprise-grade cloud platform with improved call routing and handling capabilities, and Contact Centre applications including team messaging, file sharing, task management and video meetings to enable more efficient, effective, and agile working. Maintel identified RingCentral as the only cloud communications vendor that could deliver on all fronts.

RingCentral's cutting-edge solution will be supported and managed by Maintel, providing a secure digital workplace that keeps residents' personal data safe yet readily available to staff when required, and will support the integration of new features and emerging technologies in the future.

Alistair McLeod, Team Leader of Innovation, Digital Enablement & IT at Angus Council commented: "This solution will enable us to connect with our local community and engage with residents on their channel of choice. By partnering with RingCentral, Maintel is helping us transform how our team communicates both with service users and each other - and all within our budget."

Fraser Sutherland, Head of Public Sector at Maintel said: "We are looking forward to working closely with Angus Council to deliver and support the new RingCentral platform. As a trusted adviser, we are committed to ensuring they reap the full benefits of the solution to boost efficiency and improve both user and customer experience."

Tony McNish, Regional Vice President Channel Sales at RingCentral added: "We are pleased to be working with Maintel to provide Angus Council with a modernised cloud communications and Contact Centre solution. As well as improving service delivery, we are confident that our solution will allow staff to communicate and collaborate more effectively as they work to improve the lives of the local community."

