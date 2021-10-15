Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Maintel Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAI   GB00B046YG73

MAINTEL HOLDINGS PLC

(MAI)
Maintel : IT estates of 17 County Councils have ballooned to £28m, a Freedom of Information request from Maintel has revealed

10/15/2021 | 11:42am EDT
LONDON, UK, 15th October 2021, A Freedom of Information (FOI) request from Maintel, the leader in cloud and managed communication services, revealed, the IT estates of the 17 County Councils which responded are worth £28 million. They collectively own 65,033 laptops, 4,077 tablets and 37,612 mobiles.

The spend is likely to have been associated with these County Council's purchasing equipment so that staff can work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to do so in the new hybrid model operated by many says Maintel.

East Sussex council provides an indication of the pressure some County Councils were under at the start of the pandemic to keep staff online. The number of laptops purchased by the council increased 212% year on year with 3,358 in 2020, up from 1,075 in 2019.

While Somerset Council purchased approximately 2100 Samsung A20e mobile devices over the last 18 months. Between May and August 2020, the council issued 159 Surface Laptop 3s and 161 Surface Pro 7 laptops.

Councils have a duty to provide the best service for their constituents. Staff, therefore, need the right setup so that they continue their jobs to the best of their ability - that means the right collaboration tools, headsets and the right phone systems in place so that staff can collaborate and easily pick-up calls, even when they're at home.



Maintel Holdings plc published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 105 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2021 2,80 M 3,85 M 3,85 M
Net cash 2021 19,7 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,8 M 65,4 M 65,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 511
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart MAINTEL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Maintel Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAINTEL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 333,00 GBX
Average target price 600,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 80,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioan Griffith MacRae Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John David Sebastian Booth Non-Executive Chairman
Dan J. Davies Director & Chief Technology Officer
Nicholas John Taylor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Carol Thompson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAINTEL HOLDINGS PLC5.38%65
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.60%214 955
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.24%129 350
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.62%127 540
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.29%98 181
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.53%90 846