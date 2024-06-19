Maintel Holdings PLC - London-based cloud and managed communications service provider - Issues trading statement ahead of Wednesday's annual general meeting. "Although mindful of the headwinds faced by the company, the board is cautiously optimistic at this point about delivering against market expectations," Maintel says. Points out sales pipeline remains buoyant and cost control and working capital management is being kept in clear focus. But, notes inbound cost pressures continue to provide a challenge and new contracts were closed later in the year than initially anticipated. This means revenue in the first half of the year has been slower than expected, with the second half set to deliver significantly more revenue than the first as the now secured order book is delivered and more of the pipeline is developed and closed.

Current stock price: 240.00 pence

12-month change: up 55%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

