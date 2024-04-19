(Corrected to clarify that Thompson's resignation is not linked to the delay in the release of results.)

Maintel Holdings PLC - London-based cloud and managed communications service provider - Says Executive Chair Carol Thompson is to leave her role with immediate effect, and further, that Deputy Chair John Booth will not stand for re-appointment at the next annual general meeting. Intends to look for a new non-executive chair to support the "continued transformation of Maintel".

Also on Thursday, says that it has postponed the release of its 2023 results to May 1 from April 23, and expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP9.1 million, on revenue of GBP101.3 million. For 2022, Maintel reported revenue of GBP91.0 million, and adjusted Ebitda of GBP4.4 million.

Current stock price: 242.00 pence, down 5.1% in London on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: more than double from 95.00p

