Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mainz Biomed B.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYNZ   NL0015000LC2

MAINZ BIOMED B.V.

(MYNZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:48 2022-07-01 pm EDT
9.400 USD   +1.62%
05:33pMAINZ BIOMED B : Board Minutes Regarding the Annual General Meeting dated June 28, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
06/28Mainz Biomed Enrolls First Patient in ColoAlert Study
MT
06/28Mainz Biomed Enrolls First Patient in ColoFuture Study Evaluating Integration of Novel mRNA Biomarkers into ColoAlert
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mainz Biomed B : Board Minutes Regarding the Annual General Meeting dated June 28, 2022 - Form 6-K

07/01/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINUTES of the proceedings at the annual general meeting of Mainz Biomed N.V., a public company under Dutch law, registered with the Dutch trade register under number 82122571 (the "Company"), held at the offices of CMS Netherlands, Atrium, Parnassusweg 737, 1077 DG Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on 28 June 2022 at 15.00 hours CET,

Chairman and secretary

Hans Hekland (Chairman of the Board of the Company, present in person) acts as chairman of the meeting and Martijn van der Bie (civil law notary with CMS, present in person) as secretary.

Opening

The chairman opens the meeting. It is noted that the meeting takes place in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and Dutch law. The convocation, agenda and other meeting documents were available on the Company website as of 20 May 2022 and filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on SEC Form 6-K on 3 June 2022.

It is noted that a total of 13,735,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company are issued and outstanding. The holders of not less than 2,971,015 ordinary shares are present by proxy. 21.63% of the voting power on the outstanding shares is present or represented at the meeting. Each share confers the right to cast one vote.

It is noted that no persons with meeting rights have submitted resolutions for adoption at the general meeting.

Consideration

The chairman considers the agenda of the meeting, which includes the consideration of the annual accounts over the financial year ended on 31 December 2021.

Voting

Since the attendees indicated they had no questions or comments in respect of the items included on the agenda for the meeting, the chairman proceeds and puts each of the voting items on the agenda to the vote. The chairman notes that each voting item is adopted with the requisite majority.

The chairman notes:

1. That the Tabulation Report issued by Broadridge on 21 June 2022 (the "Tabulation Report") shows a total of outstanding shares of 14,482,973 and that such Tabulation Report will be attached to these minutes of the meeting as Annex 1;
2. That for 747,973 of such shares (the "Warrants") the Dutch law formalities for issuance of shares following a recent exercise of warrants may not yet have been complied with;
3. That the Warrants therefore do not yet confer the right to cast votes in the AGM and do not count for the determination of the total number of outstanding shares;
4. That during the AGM no other votes were cast than the votes included in the Tabulation Report;
5. That under the Registered Shares as referred to in the Tabulation Report no votes were cast in respect of the Warrants;
6. That it cannot be excluded that under the Beneficial Shares as referred to in the Tabulation Report votes were cast in respect of the Warrants;
7. That given the small number of Beneficial Shares, it would not have a material impact for the determination whether the proposals have been adopted or not, if one would include the voting in respect of the Beneficial Shares or not in the result of the voting;
8. That - if the representation and voting in respect of the Beneficial Shares is ignored - the results of the voting are as included in an overview that will be attached to these minutes of the meeting as Annex 2.

Close

There being no further questions or comments from the attendees, the chairman closes the meeting.

Disclaimer

Mainz Biomed NV published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 21:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAINZ BIOMED B.V.
05:33pMAINZ BIOMED B : Board Minutes Regarding the Annual General Meeting dated June 28, 2022 - ..
PU
06/28Mainz Biomed Enrolls First Patient in ColoAlert Study
MT
06/28Mainz Biomed Enrolls First Patient in ColoFuture Study Evaluating Integration of Novel ..
GL
06/28Mainz Biomed Enrolls First Patient in ColoFuture Study Evaluating Integration of Novel ..
AQ
06/28Mainz Biomed B.V. Enrolls First Patient in ColoFuture Study Evaluating Integration of N..
CI
06/21HC Wainwright Initiates Mainz Biomed at Buy With $25 Price Target
MT
06/14Mainz Biomed Appoints Vice President of Clinical Affairs to Lead US Clinical Studies in..
GL
06/14Mainz Biomed Appoints Vice President of Clinical Affairs to Lead US Clinical Studies in..
AQ
06/03MAINZ BIOMED B : ANNOUNCEMENT annual general meeting mainz biomed n.v - Form 6-K
PU
06/01Mainz Biomed Successfully Completes Conformity Assessment to IVDR Achieving New Level o..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAINZ BIOMED B.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,71 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 182x
Capi. / Sales 2023 23,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAINZ BIOMED B.V.
Duration : Period :
Mainz Biomed B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAINZ BIOMED B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,25 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
Managers and Directors
Guido Baechler Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Caragol Chief Financial Officer
Hans Johan Hekland Independent Director
Nicole Holden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAINZ BIOMED B.V.-10.97%129
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED-29.21%10 730
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-25.88%5 740
SYNLAB AG-27.01%3 968
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-43.44%2 261
FULGENT GENETICS, INC.-45.79%1 654