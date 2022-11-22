Mainz Biomed to Participate in Deutsche Eigenkapitalforum and Cantor Fitzgerald's Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today that members of its executive team will be participating in two notable conferences in November and December 2022, Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2022 and Cantor Fitzgerald’s Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference.



Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2022

Date: November 28-30, 2022

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Presentation: 9:30 a.m. CET, Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The Deutsche Eigenkapitalforum has become one of the most important capital market conferences on the topic of corporate finance in Europe.

To register for the event, please visit http://www.eigenkapitalforum.com/#/en/76

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference

Date: December 8, 2022

Location: Miami, Florida

Presentation: 10 a.m. EST, Thursday, December 8, 2022

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference will feature one-on-ones with leading companies in the medical and aesthetic dermatology, ophthalmology and medtech industries, as well as key opinion leaders in the dermatology and ophthalmology space.

To register for the event, please visit https://www.cantor.com/cantor-medical-aesthetic-dermatology-ophthalmology-conference/

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates with the intention of beginning its pivotal FDA clinical study in 2022 for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

