Mainz Biomed Launches Number of Educational Events in Germany to Raise Awareness for CRC Screening and Early Detection

Sponsor of Gastro Update 2023, 2-day scientific and training events for gastroenterology professionals

Patient Education Day in the City of Mainz, Germany, where the Company is headquartered

Germany-based molecular diagnostic specialist to support local colorectal cancer communities

BERKELEY, US – MAINZ, Germany – March 8, 2023 — Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, launches a number of events to raise awareness for the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer (CRC) with physicians and medical professionals, but also with patients, their families, caregivers and the general public in Germany.

“With approximately 73.000 new cases diagnosed every year in Germany alone, CRC is one of the most common cancers. It is also the second most lethal form of cancer on a national basis. However, the 5-year-survival rate exceeds 90%, if identified in early stages”, said Darin Leigh, Chief Commercial Officer of Mainz Biomed. “As a company based in Mainz, Germany, supporting the efforts of patient organizations and the local cancer community during CRC Awareness Month is important to us. We have organized educational events to highlight the relevance of early diagnosis for improved treatment options and better patient outcome. Regular screening with a user-friendly, non-invasive, at-home CRC test kit can save lives!”

Support of Gastro Update 2023 in Mainz and Berlin as Sponsor

Mainz Biomed is supporting this year’s Gastro Update, a series of two 2-day practical training events for healthcare professionals, led by renowned German gastroenterology experts, as a sponsor. The Company will be present with a booth during the entire scientific event in Mainz as well as in Berlin, Germany, and be part of the subsequent stakeholder dinner.

Gastro Update 2023

#1 Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, 2023

Rheingoldhalle; Mainz, Germany

#2 Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, 2023

Berlin Congress Center; Berlin, Germany

Patient Education Day in Mainz City Center

Mainz Biomed will host a full day education event for patients, their families, caregivers and advocates as well as the general public. In the city of Mainz, Germany, the Company will be present with a pavilion and several info tables conveniently located in front of the National Theater. The public will have the opportunity to direct their questions to physicians, scientists as well as experts for early CRC detection.

Patient Education Day

Saturday, March 11, 2023 (09:00 am - 4:00 pm CET)

Outdoor event – in front of the ‘Staatstheater’ in the city center, Mainz, Germany

About ColoAlert

ColoAlert, our flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home CRC screening kit. ColoAlert is the non-invasive colorectal cancer screening test that looks for more than blood. ColoAlert detects bleeding and non-bleeding tumors by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). By analyzing tumor DNA, ColoAlert detects significantly more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis. The product is CE-IVDR marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and commercially available in a selection of countries in the European Union and the United Arab Emirates. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. Once approved in the US, the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Colorectal Cancer

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), CRC is the second most lethal cancer in the United States and Europe, but also the most preventable, with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. The American Cancer Society estimated that in 2021 there were approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the US, with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the United States should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently, there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years and a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 billion per year.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



