  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mainz Biomed N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYNZ   NL0015000LC2

MAINZ BIOMED N.V.

(MYNZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:58 2023-02-28 pm EST
7.090 USD   +3.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Mainz Biomed Recognizes Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Throughout “Blue” March 2023

03/01/2023 | 03:02am EST
Mainz Biomed to host several events for patients and healthcare professionals in Germany to increase awareness about the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer. 

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, joins advocacy organizations around the world in recognizing Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases in 2020. This year, Mainz Biomed will be hosting several educational and training events throughout Germany to raise awareness of the importance of early detection.

“We have developed these events to support the colorectal cancer community, as this disease is the third most common cancer globally and the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the US,” said Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “Our goal is to reduce these statistics and save lives by raising awareness about the simplicity and efficacy of using at-home CRC detection kits, like ColoAlert. Our non-invasive DNA stool test allows people to screen themselves in the comfort of their own home and then receive a follow-up notification from their physician to discuss results and next steps.”

Upcoming Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Events

Professionals
Training Sessions for gastroenterologists, healthcare providers
Gastro-Update Conference;
#1 Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, 2023 (Time TBD)
Rheingoldhalle; Mainz

#2 Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, 2023 (Time TBD)
Berlin Congress Center; Berlin/Livestream

Public
Educational Event for patients, families, caregivers, advocates
Saturday, March 11, 2023 (09:00-16:00)
(Outdoor event venue TBD); Mainz Altstadt

Mainz Biomed invites others to further amplify awareness of CRC by using the #BlueForCRC and #CRCAwareness hashtags on social media and “going blue” on Friday, March 3 by dressing in blue!

For media inquiries, please contact press@mainzbiomed.com
In Europe:
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann
+49 211 529252 20
mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu

In the US:
Spectrum Science
Melissa Laverty/Valerie Enes
+1 540 272 6465
mainz@spectrumscience.com

For investor inquiries, please contact info@mainzbiomed.com


All news about MAINZ BIOMED N.V.
02/28Mainz Biomed's Milestones Reached In 2022 Can Be Catalysts In 1/H 2023...Here's Why ($M..
AQ
02/21Mainz Biomed Acquires IPs for Colorectal Cancer Detection
MT
02/15Mainz Biomed Signs Partnerships for Colorectal Cancer Screening Test in UK, Spain; Shar..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAINZ BIOMED N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,70 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 M 103 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 147x
Capi. / Sales 2023 20,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart MAINZ BIOMED N.V.
Duration : Period :
Mainz Biomed N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAINZ BIOMED N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,09 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 182%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Baechler Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Caragol Chief Financial Officer
Heinrich Dreismann Chairman
Moritz Eidens Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Corinna Gorges Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAINZ BIOMED N.V.-0.14%103
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED7.47%10 465
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.7.77%5 677
NEOGENOMICS, INC.74.13%2 148
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-11.99%1 994
NOVOGENE CO., LTD.19.36%1 818